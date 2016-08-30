Tuesday's highlights: Uni duo, SJ-O shine at Kickapoo

In volleyball



■ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Unity 0. Kailyn Northrup had 16 assists and Savannah Matthews put up 11 digs and six kills, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-22, 25-16 win at Mahomet. Harlie Duncan had six kills, Erin Stevens had seven digs and Abby Maxwell added 14 assists for the Rockets.



■ Tuscola 2, Villa Grove 0. The Warriors’ Maddie Allen slammed eight kills and Isabelle Shelmadine and Caylen Moyer each had 10 assists as Tuscola defeated the Blue Devils 25-13, 25-8.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Cissna Park 1. The Spartans’ Kylie Michael pounded 23 kills and delivered five digs and Andrea Coursey contributed 20 assists to help her team outlast the Timberwolves 20-25, 25-22, 25-13 at Cissna Park. Anna Jennings had 12 digs and 25 assists and Gabby Wessels had 11 kills for the Timberwolves.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. PBL emerged victorious in the battle of Ford County 25-14, 25-12, with Kalista Klann delivering eight assists and Kelsey Vaughn and Katelyn Riffle driving home three kills in a match played at Paxton.



■ Fisher 2, Urbana Uni High 0. The Bunnies swept to a 25-23, 25-21 win behind 25 assists from Sydney Eichelberger and four kills each by Brittney Enos and Megan Nigg in a match at Fisher. Kathryn Dullerud led the way for the Illineks with 20 assists, and Callie Bruce had nine digs.



■ Mattoon 2. Rantoul 0. The Green Wave won 25-6, 25-12. Rantoul’s Bree Davis and Emily Schluter each had three kills.



■ Watseka 2, Beecher 0. Kennedy Bauer came through with nine digs and Katie Kidwell smashed 11 kills as the Warriors topped Beecher 25-22, 25-20.



■ Westville 2, North Vermillion (Ind.) 1. Riley Kinney had 24 digs and 13 kills, Cassie Parker had 23 digs and 33 assists and Madison Brown had 21 digs to help the Tigers outlast North Vermillion 25-17, 23-25, 25-17.



■ El Paso-Gridley 2, Clinton 0. Madi Filkin had five assists for the Maroons in their 25-22, 25-18 home loss.



■ St. Anne 2, Iroquois West 1. Grace Schroeder had nine kills and Rachel Carney had 12 assists for the Raiders in their 25-20, 25-27, 25-21 loss.



■ Arcola 2, Neoga 0. Ixcell Vega came up with nine digs, Olivia Key had six kills and Megan Lindenmeyer provided 12 assists to help the Purple Riders win 25-15, 25-12 at Neoga.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Central A&M 1. Madyson Eller delivered 13 kills and Hannah Slemp had 11 kills as the Bombers won 23-25, 25-13, 25-14 at Central A&M.



■ LeRoy 2, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 0. Alicia Claunch delivered nine kills and Hallie Sammer put up 13 assists, pacing the Panthers to a 25-10, 25-9 win at LeRoy.



■ Tri-County 2, Casey-Westfield 0. Sophie Turner put up 17 assists and Ali Smith slammed eight kills in Tri-County’s 25-18, 25-19 win.



■ Okaw Valley 2, Sullivan 0. The Redskins dropped their home opener 25-18, 25-12.



■ DeLand-Weldon 2, First Baptist Christian 0. Raeanne Allen delivered seven kills and Chloe Melvin had 15 assists to propel the Eagles to a 25-10, 25-12 victory.



■ Oakwood 2, Heritage 1. McKenzie Doan had 14 assists and Kylie Neuman had nine kills, helping the Comets gain a 25-13, 24-26, 25-17 win. Katelyn Stokes had 24 digs and Allison Benschneider had 11 kills for the Hawks.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 3, Seeger (Ind.) 2. Holley Hambleton had 29 digs, leading A-P to an 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11 win.



In cross-country



■ At Kickapoo State Park. Urbana Uni High’s speedy duo of Annemarie Michael (19 minutes, 37 seconds) and Arielle Summitt (19:48) finished one-two in the Kickapoo Kickoff Classic. Faith Houston (20:11) and Keely Smith (20:41) set the pace for team champion St. Joseph-Ogden. Shanice Garbutt (20:31) took fourth place for Danville. Leading the way for runner-up Unity were Jordan Harmon (21:05) and Audrey Hancock (21:11).



■ At Clinton. Paced by the foursome of Alyssa McPike (22:32), Hannah Offenback (22:46), Morgan Elmore (23:03) and Madison Mesplay (23:10), Monticello beat Clinton and Central A&M in a triangular meet. The Maroons’ Payne Turney was the overall individual winner at 22:29. Krupa Patel ran 24:43 for Tuscola.



■ At Clinton. Monticello got six runners in the top nine to top Tuscola and Clinton in a triangular meet. Alex Helmuth was the overall champ at 16:31, edging teammate Garrett Dixon (16:32). Nick Wilkin (18:23), Eric Tate (18:26), Keegan Davis (18:30) and Ethan Bright (18:39) finished sixth through ninth. Trent Ponder (17:44) led the Warriors, with J.T. Harrold (18:09) pacing the Maroons.

In boys’ golf



■ At Arcola. Clayton Miller fired a 35, Blake Lindenmeyer shot a 39 and Sheldon Herschberger had a 41 to lead Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to a victory against Tri-County and Casey-Westfield at Kaskaskia Country Club. Logan Richardson shot a 40 for Tri-County.



■ At Shewami. Watseka lost 181-183 to Dwight despite a 43 by Nathan Schroeder and a 44 by Daison Harris. Milford finished third at 186, with Brady Marshino firing a 40.



In girls’ golf



■ At Shewami. Madi Hebert and Emma Germann each fired a 53, leading Watseka (2-2) to a win against Dwight and Milford. Emma Harris shot a 62 for Milford.



In boys’ soccer



■ Peoria Notre Dame 6, Centennial 0. Christian Contreras had 21 saves for the host Chargers.



■ Danville 6, Hoopeston Area 2. Ethan Norton and Kevin Sanchez each scored a pair of goals, leading the Vikings on the road. Scoring for the Cornjerkers were Payton Frederick and Neil Williams.



■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. After Fisher/GCMS’ Alec Johnson scored to give the Bunnies a 1-0 first-half lead, the Comets battled back with goals by Nick Kotcher and Ren Dazey.



■ Urbana 8, Rantoul 0. Bennett Anderson scored a goal in both halves to spark the Tigers.



■ Blue Ridge 9, Olympia 1. Landon Magenheimer scored three second-half goals and Adam Cheek put in two first-half goals as the Knights topped Olympia. Keeper Dane Houser had four saves for Blue Ridge.



In girls’ swimming



■ At Champaign. Elizabeth Gile won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly, Isabelle Seten captured the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle and Lauren Feddersen triumphed in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for Centennial in a 125-49 win against Urbana.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Champaign. Olivia Dodds, Olivia Gunn, Allison Bergh, Virginia Tufte, Allie Pelafos and Diana Golmeeva swept victories in singles, giving Central a 9-0 victory against Bloomington.



■ At Rantoul. Candy Leti, Hexuan Xie, Erin Wright, Marianne Moulin and Razelle Igana won in singles

and doubles as Urbana defeated Rantoul 8-1. Kalyn Francis won for the Eagles.

Tim Mitchell

