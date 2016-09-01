Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, September 1, 2016 83 Today's Paper

2016 cross-country stats leaders
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

2016 cross-country stats leaders

Thu, 09/01/2016 - 8:29pm | Bob Jones

BOYS
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL    TIME
Helmuth, Monticello    16:31
Dixon, Monticello    16:32
Maquet, Prairie Central    16:42
Magrini, St. Thomas More    16:52
Brewer, Bement    17:03
Manolakes, St. Thomas More     17:12
M. Lee, St. Thomas More      17:25
Wrobel, St. Thomas More      17:37
Ponder, Tuscola    17:44
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage    17:48
Harrold, Clinton    18:09
Holmes, Tuscola    18:14
N. Wilkin, Monticello    18:23
Tate, Monticello    18:26
Davis, Monticello    18:30
Clapper, St. Thomas More      18:36
E. Bright, Monticello    18:39
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning    18:42
Brennan, Clinton    18:44
Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    18:47
Fabris, Clinton    18:54
No. Woods, Tuscola    19:03
R. Bright, Monticello    19:06
Kramer, Tuscola    19:25
Coulter, Judah Christian    19:30
Reeves, Clinton    19:42
Middleton, Tuscola    19:49
J. Wilkin, Monticello    20:00
Bergia, Judah Christian    20:01
Ratts, Monticello    20:01
Stoerger, Bement    20:01
Thomas, Clinton    20:07
Wittmer, Bement    20:09
Lopez, Chrisman    20:14
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:16
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:17
Lemay, Tuscola    20:18
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:22
Brinkley, Chrisman    20:29
J. Flynn, Chrisman    20:43
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:44
Hendriex, Clinton    20:59
Hodson, Monticello    20:59
Hill, Tuscola    21:06
Baysore, Monticello    21:08
Foffel, Clinton    21:08
Williamson, Clinton    21:08
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning    21:09
Houston, Monticello    21:10
Alexander, Monticello    21:11
Kaufman, Clinton    21:22
C. Flynn, Chrisman    21:23
Stauffer, Clinton    21:34
Sooley, Judah Christian    21:42
Kinsella, Bement    21:53
Deavers, Clinton    22:10
Taylor, Chrisman    22:23
Ni. Woods, Tuscola    22:24
Phillips, Clinton    22:54
Wilson, Chrisman    23:05
T. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    23:16
Campbell, Tuscola    23:42
Barret, Tuscola    23:49
Day, Tuscola    23:57
Conway, Judah Christian    24:05
Koopman, Monticello    24:08
Howard, Villa Grove/Heritage    24:36
Jackson, Chrisman    24:41
Johnson, Clinton    24:50
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    25:08
Ludwig, Tuscola    25:09
Knowles, Bement    26:21
Napier, Chrisman    27:24
Grimm, Villa Grove/Heritage    27:28
Steepleton, Tuscola    27:45
Weissing, Villa Grove/Heritage    29:17

GIRLS
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL    TIME
Michael, Uni High    19:37
Summitt, Uni High    19:48
Harmon, Unity    21:05
Hancock, Unity    21:11
Bagwell, Unity    21:13
Turney, Clinton    21:14
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More    21:22
Kimme, Uni High    21:24
McPike, Monticello    21:32
Brunk, Unity    21:35
Offenback, Monticello    21:46
Fairbanks, Unity    21:50
Elmore, Monticello    22:03
Mesplay, Monticello    22:10
Decker, Unity    22:18
Sterr, Clinton    22:21
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More     22:32
Zocher, Monticello    22:51
Shaw, Uni High    23:01
N. King, Unity    23:03
Willard, Bismarck-Henning    23:21
Cooper, Monticello    23:24
Clifton, Monticello    23:30
Saunders, St. Thomas More      23:24
Renfroe, Unity    23:38
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More     23:39
Darby, Bismarck-Henning    23:42
Patel, Tuscola    23:43
R. Milsap, Unity    23:50
Holben, Unity    23:52
White, Clinton    23:54
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High    24:14
Carmien, St. Thomas More       24:25
R. King, Unity    24:25
T. Milsap, Unity    24:32
Helferich, Monticello    24:39
Snedeker, Chrisman    24:47
Henry, Unity    25:09
Minor, Uni High    25:11
As. Fain, Monticello    25:12
Reedy, Monticello    25:13
Mad. Stevens, Clinton    25:13
Stoffel, Monticello    25:24
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian    25:26
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning    25:27
L. Johnson, Judah Christian     25:29
Day, Tuscola    25:30
Ford, Bismarck-Henning    25:31
Herrera, Uni High    25:40
Conway, Judah Christian    25:47
Cousin, Unity    26:11
Au. Fain, Monticello    26:34
O’Donnell, Unity    26:41
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High    26:43
Roesler, Judah Christian    26:53
Pyle, Unity    26:54
Scott, Clinton    26:55
Wilkin, Monticello    27:22
Nicholls, Clinton    27:44
Limentato, Judah Christian    27:54
Mae. Stevens, Clinton    28:33
Helmick, Unity    28:42
Devore, Chrisman    28:58
Watson, Villa Grove/Heritage    29:18
Wertz, Clinton    29:48
Clevenger, Judah Christian    29:50
Rauther, Uni High    30:03
Campbell, Chrisman    30:23
Miller, Tuscola    31:04
Rominger, Tuscola    31:05
Fabris, Clinton    31:08
L. Benton, Clinton    31:33
Menichincheri, Unity    31:50
Loucks, Uni High    32:16
Schmitz, Uni High    32:16
Williams, Clinton    32:57
O. Benton, Clinton    33:27
Fought, Clinton    33:33
Bilstad, Bismarck-Henning    33:40

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments