2016 cross-country stats leaders
BOYS
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Helmuth, Monticello 16:31
Dixon, Monticello 16:32
Maquet, Prairie Central 16:42
Magrini, St. Thomas More 16:52
Brewer, Bement 17:03
Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:12
M. Lee, St. Thomas More 17:25
Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:37
Ponder, Tuscola 17:44
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:48
Harrold, Clinton 18:09
Holmes, Tuscola 18:14
N. Wilkin, Monticello 18:23
Tate, Monticello 18:26
Davis, Monticello 18:30
Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:36
E. Bright, Monticello 18:39
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 18:42
Brennan, Clinton 18:44
Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:47
Fabris, Clinton 18:54
No. Woods, Tuscola 19:03
R. Bright, Monticello 19:06
Kramer, Tuscola 19:25
Coulter, Judah Christian 19:30
Reeves, Clinton 19:42
Middleton, Tuscola 19:49
J. Wilkin, Monticello 20:00
Bergia, Judah Christian 20:01
Ratts, Monticello 20:01
Stoerger, Bement 20:01
Thomas, Clinton 20:07
Wittmer, Bement 20:09
Lopez, Chrisman 20:14
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:16
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:17
Lemay, Tuscola 20:18
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:22
Brinkley, Chrisman 20:29
J. Flynn, Chrisman 20:43
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:44
Hendriex, Clinton 20:59
Hodson, Monticello 20:59
Hill, Tuscola 21:06
Baysore, Monticello 21:08
Foffel, Clinton 21:08
Williamson, Clinton 21:08
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 21:09
Houston, Monticello 21:10
Alexander, Monticello 21:11
Kaufman, Clinton 21:22
C. Flynn, Chrisman 21:23
Stauffer, Clinton 21:34
Sooley, Judah Christian 21:42
Kinsella, Bement 21:53
Deavers, Clinton 22:10
Taylor, Chrisman 22:23
Ni. Woods, Tuscola 22:24
Phillips, Clinton 22:54
Wilson, Chrisman 23:05
T. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 23:16
Campbell, Tuscola 23:42
Barret, Tuscola 23:49
Day, Tuscola 23:57
Conway, Judah Christian 24:05
Koopman, Monticello 24:08
Howard, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:36
Jackson, Chrisman 24:41
Johnson, Clinton 24:50
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 25:08
Ludwig, Tuscola 25:09
Knowles, Bement 26:21
Napier, Chrisman 27:24
Grimm, Villa Grove/Heritage 27:28
Steepleton, Tuscola 27:45
Weissing, Villa Grove/Heritage 29:17
GIRLS
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Michael, Uni High 19:37
Summitt, Uni High 19:48
Harmon, Unity 21:05
Hancock, Unity 21:11
Bagwell, Unity 21:13
Turney, Clinton 21:14
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:22
Kimme, Uni High 21:24
McPike, Monticello 21:32
Brunk, Unity 21:35
Offenback, Monticello 21:46
Fairbanks, Unity 21:50
Elmore, Monticello 22:03
Mesplay, Monticello 22:10
Decker, Unity 22:18
Sterr, Clinton 22:21
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 22:32
Zocher, Monticello 22:51
Shaw, Uni High 23:01
N. King, Unity 23:03
Willard, Bismarck-Henning 23:21
Cooper, Monticello 23:24
Clifton, Monticello 23:30
Saunders, St. Thomas More 23:24
Renfroe, Unity 23:38
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 23:39
Darby, Bismarck-Henning 23:42
Patel, Tuscola 23:43
R. Milsap, Unity 23:50
Holben, Unity 23:52
White, Clinton 23:54
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 24:14
Carmien, St. Thomas More 24:25
R. King, Unity 24:25
T. Milsap, Unity 24:32
Helferich, Monticello 24:39
Snedeker, Chrisman 24:47
Henry, Unity 25:09
Minor, Uni High 25:11
As. Fain, Monticello 25:12
Reedy, Monticello 25:13
Mad. Stevens, Clinton 25:13
Stoffel, Monticello 25:24
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 25:26
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 25:27
L. Johnson, Judah Christian 25:29
Day, Tuscola 25:30
Ford, Bismarck-Henning 25:31
Herrera, Uni High 25:40
Conway, Judah Christian 25:47
Cousin, Unity 26:11
Au. Fain, Monticello 26:34
O’Donnell, Unity 26:41
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 26:43
Roesler, Judah Christian 26:53
Pyle, Unity 26:54
Scott, Clinton 26:55
Wilkin, Monticello 27:22
Nicholls, Clinton 27:44
Limentato, Judah Christian 27:54
Mae. Stevens, Clinton 28:33
Helmick, Unity 28:42
Devore, Chrisman 28:58
Watson, Villa Grove/Heritage 29:18
Wertz, Clinton 29:48
Clevenger, Judah Christian 29:50
Rauther, Uni High 30:03
Campbell, Chrisman 30:23
Miller, Tuscola 31:04
Rominger, Tuscola 31:05
Fabris, Clinton 31:08
L. Benton, Clinton 31:33
Menichincheri, Unity 31:50
Loucks, Uni High 32:16
Schmitz, Uni High 32:16
Williams, Clinton 32:57
O. Benton, Clinton 33:27
Fought, Clinton 33:33
Bilstad, Bismarck-Henning 33:40
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
