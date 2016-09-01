2016 cross-country stats leaders

BOYS

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Helmuth, Monticello 16:31

Dixon, Monticello 16:32

Maquet, Prairie Central 16:42

Magrini, St. Thomas More 16:52

Brewer, Bement 17:03

Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:12

M. Lee, St. Thomas More 17:25

Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:37

Ponder, Tuscola 17:44

Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:48

Harrold, Clinton 18:09

Holmes, Tuscola 18:14

N. Wilkin, Monticello 18:23

Tate, Monticello 18:26

Davis, Monticello 18:30

Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:36

E. Bright, Monticello 18:39

Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 18:42

Brennan, Clinton 18:44

Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:47

Fabris, Clinton 18:54

No. Woods, Tuscola 19:03

R. Bright, Monticello 19:06

Kramer, Tuscola 19:25

Coulter, Judah Christian 19:30

Reeves, Clinton 19:42

Middleton, Tuscola 19:49

J. Wilkin, Monticello 20:00

Bergia, Judah Christian 20:01

Ratts, Monticello 20:01

Stoerger, Bement 20:01

Thomas, Clinton 20:07

Wittmer, Bement 20:09

Lopez, Chrisman 20:14

D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:16

Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:17

Lemay, Tuscola 20:18

Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:22

Brinkley, Chrisman 20:29

J. Flynn, Chrisman 20:43

Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:44

Hendriex, Clinton 20:59

Hodson, Monticello 20:59

Hill, Tuscola 21:06

Baysore, Monticello 21:08

Foffel, Clinton 21:08

Williamson, Clinton 21:08

Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 21:09

Houston, Monticello 21:10

Alexander, Monticello 21:11

Kaufman, Clinton 21:22

C. Flynn, Chrisman 21:23

Stauffer, Clinton 21:34

Sooley, Judah Christian 21:42

Kinsella, Bement 21:53

Deavers, Clinton 22:10

Taylor, Chrisman 22:23

Ni. Woods, Tuscola 22:24

Phillips, Clinton 22:54

Wilson, Chrisman 23:05

T. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 23:16

Campbell, Tuscola 23:42

Barret, Tuscola 23:49

Day, Tuscola 23:57

Conway, Judah Christian 24:05

Koopman, Monticello 24:08

Howard, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:36

Jackson, Chrisman 24:41

Johnson, Clinton 24:50

D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 25:08

Ludwig, Tuscola 25:09

Knowles, Bement 26:21

Napier, Chrisman 27:24

Grimm, Villa Grove/Heritage 27:28

Steepleton, Tuscola 27:45

Weissing, Villa Grove/Heritage 29:17



GIRLS

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Michael, Uni High 19:37

Summitt, Uni High 19:48

Harmon, Unity 21:05

Hancock, Unity 21:11

Bagwell, Unity 21:13

Turney, Clinton 21:14

F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:22

Kimme, Uni High 21:24

McPike, Monticello 21:32

Brunk, Unity 21:35

Offenback, Monticello 21:46

Fairbanks, Unity 21:50

Elmore, Monticello 22:03

Mesplay, Monticello 22:10

Decker, Unity 22:18

Sterr, Clinton 22:21

Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 22:32

Zocher, Monticello 22:51

Shaw, Uni High 23:01

N. King, Unity 23:03

Willard, Bismarck-Henning 23:21

Cooper, Monticello 23:24

Clifton, Monticello 23:30

Saunders, St. Thomas More 23:24

Renfroe, Unity 23:38

M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 23:39

Darby, Bismarck-Henning 23:42

Patel, Tuscola 23:43

R. Milsap, Unity 23:50

Holben, Unity 23:52

White, Clinton 23:54

Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 24:14

Carmien, St. Thomas More 24:25

R. King, Unity 24:25

T. Milsap, Unity 24:32

Helferich, Monticello 24:39

Snedeker, Chrisman 24:47

Henry, Unity 25:09

Minor, Uni High 25:11

As. Fain, Monticello 25:12

Reedy, Monticello 25:13

Mad. Stevens, Clinton 25:13

Stoffel, Monticello 25:24

Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 25:26

Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 25:27

L. Johnson, Judah Christian 25:29

Day, Tuscola 25:30

Ford, Bismarck-Henning 25:31

Herrera, Uni High 25:40

Conway, Judah Christian 25:47

Cousin, Unity 26:11

Au. Fain, Monticello 26:34

O’Donnell, Unity 26:41

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 26:43

Roesler, Judah Christian 26:53

Pyle, Unity 26:54

Scott, Clinton 26:55

Wilkin, Monticello 27:22

Nicholls, Clinton 27:44

Limentato, Judah Christian 27:54

Mae. Stevens, Clinton 28:33

Helmick, Unity 28:42

Devore, Chrisman 28:58

Watson, Villa Grove/Heritage 29:18

Wertz, Clinton 29:48

Clevenger, Judah Christian 29:50

Rauther, Uni High 30:03

Campbell, Chrisman 30:23

Miller, Tuscola 31:04

Rominger, Tuscola 31:05

Fabris, Clinton 31:08

L. Benton, Clinton 31:33

Menichincheri, Unity 31:50

Loucks, Uni High 32:16

Schmitz, Uni High 32:16

Williams, Clinton 32:57

O. Benton, Clinton 33:27

Fought, Clinton 33:33

Bilstad, Bismarck-Henning 33:40

