Saturday's highlights: STM, Arcola football post wins

In football



■ St. Thomas More 35, Guerin Prep 6. The Sabers (2-0) built a 28-0 halftime lead in their home opener as DJ Lee tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Clavin Davis (covering 7 and 49 yards), in the opening period. Trevor Hummel hauled in a 10-yard scoring strike. Rushing leader Brayden Roeder (93 yards) scored on a 14-yard run. Lee rushed for 76 yards and one TD.

■ Pawnee 35, Oakwood 20. The game’s fourth lead change, in the first minute of the second half, lifted Pawnee (2-0) into the driver’s seat for good (21-20) against the visiting Comets (1-1). Chase Vinson fired touchdown passes to Austin Urso (14 yards) and Caden Billingsley (10 yards). Skylar Bolton’s 38-yard run gave Oakwood its first points. He gained a team-high 147 yards. Vinson connected on 7 of 10 passes for 89 yards.

■ Arcola 47, Tri-County 12. Conner Strader scored three touchdowns — with two coming on runs of 85 and 69 yards — as Arcola reached the .500 mark at home against an opponent that was also 0-1 entering the game. Quarterback Strader, who rushed for 297 yards, capped a 94-yard drive on the first Arcola possession, scoring on a keeper with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first quarter. Daniel Mendoza scored the first of his two TDs on a 1-yard run before the period ended, with Mario Cortez converting both placements. Arcola’s lead grew to 20-0 with 3:04 to go in the first half when Tony Salinas’ first carry was a 3-yard scoring run. Salinas scored again in the fourth quarter to give the Purple Riders a running clock with 9:30 remaining. Tri-County got on the board when T. J. Bishop caught a second-quarter scoring pass from Dylan Campbell. They hooked up again in the final quarter, with Bishop winding up with 15 catches for 259 yards. Arcola rolled up 321 first-half rushing yards.



In volleyball



■ Centennial Invitational. Kaylee Spegal had 13 assists for Rantoul, which lost a 2-0 decision to Mahomet-Seymour. Emily Schluter had six kills. Spegal had 10 assists and Bree Davis seven kills in a 2-0 loss to Nazareth.

■ Manteno Tournament. Watseka (11-1) suffered its first loss in the championship match to the host school, falling 16-25, 25-22, 15-11. In the semifinals, the Warriors thumped Newark 25-14, 25-14 for their fourth consecutive two-set win in the event. For the day, Emily Bunting had 80 assists, while all-tourney picks Katie Kidwell and Kenzie Crabtree pounded 45 and 24 kills, respectively. Kidwell had 32 digs, and Bunting totaled 28.

■ Casey-Westfield Classic. Unity finished the day 2-3, dropping a 25-14, 25-21 decision to Mount Zion in the third-place match. Abby Maxwell amassed 77 assists for the tournament. Katie Kaiser led the Rockets with nine blocks. Taylor Hamilton was the team leader in digs in two matches. Monticello won a three-set decision against Hartsburg-Emden and dropped a 2-0 decision to Edwards County.



In boys’ soccer



Urbana Invitational

■ Danville takes title. In the championship match, Urbana scored first against Danville, but the Vikings rallied for a 2-1 win. Ethan Norton hit the tying goal, and Caleb Griffin scored the winner on a penalty kick. In the semis of the fourth annual tournament, Norton scored twice and Griffin had a goal and three assists as Danville edged Bremen 4-3.

Ndumiso Madela scored twice for Urbana, which blanked Mahomet-Seymour 3-0. Bennett Anderson scored the Tigers’ first goal. Against Danville, the Tigers’ goal was scored by Pablo Diaz and assisted by Madela.

Omar Gomez and Reynaldo Zarco-Gutierrez scored for Champaign Central in a 2-2 draw with Beecher, a match Central won 5-4 on penalty kicks. The Maroons topped Geneseo 4-1 behind a hat trick by Junior Kadji Deumani. Spencer Bauer also scored for Central.

Max Cochrane scored for St. Thomas More (6-4) — with an assist by Joe Sellett — in a 4-1 loss to Geneseo. That same duo accounted for the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Beecher. All-tourney pick Jake Sellett picked up his fifth shutout for the Sabers.

Nontournament

■ Urbana Uni High 5, Monticello 1. Kenrick Vail hit the Sages’ goal. Rye Johnson stopped 20 shots.

■ Hoopeston Area 7, Clifton Central 0. Bailey Crose scored three goals and teammate Payton Frederick had two goals and one assist as the Cornjerkers (3-2) won at home. Wes Ravens had seven saves in his second shutout.

■ Bismarck-Henning 3, Blue Ridge 2. Blake Reifsteck had two second-half goals and Drew Reifsteck had a goal and an assist after the break as the Blue Devils (4-0) recovered from a 2-0 halftime deficit. Drew Reifsteck hit the game-winner after a throw-in by Colton Story in the 69th minute. Carsen White had five saves for B-H. Blue Ridge’s Dane Houser had 12 saves.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Rantoul 0. Andrew Richardson scored two second-half goals and Luke Cohen had one as the Spartans dispatched the visiting Eagles. Goalkeeper Joey Johnson had four saves.

■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Judah Christian 2. The visiting Comets scored twice in the first 10 minutes before Judah salvaged a tie with two goals in the last 10. Max Berry had a goal and assisted Sam Harris in Judah’s late rally. Mathew Robinson had four saves. Oakwood’s Austin Marcinko collected 12 saves. Teammate Cameron Haskins had a goal and assisted on a score by Dawson LaBaw. The Comets are 4-4-1.



In boys’ cross-country



■ At Charleston. Top-rated Mahomet-Seymour (Class 2A) outran Danville for team honors in the 14-school meet. M-S’ Andrew Walmer won the 3-mile race (15:31.7), with teammate Riley Fortune third and another Bulldog, Ben Craw, sixth. The runner-up Vikings were led by ninth-place Phillip Hall. Urbana, led by Justice Carter (26th), ended in sixth place. Central was eighth. The Maroons’ top runner was Noah Brunson (25th). Sullivan/Okaw Valley came in ninth, led by J.T. Bland (42nd).

■ At Chrisman. St. Thomas More won three of seven individual races and edged Monticello 19-23 for team honors at the Cowchip Classic. St. Joseph-Ogden had two individual winners and placed third.



In girls’ cross-country



■ At Charleston. Urbana’s Chian Scott outstepped all competitors to win individual honors (18:39.9). Scott beat runner-up Shanice Garbutt, from Danville, by 22 seconds. In third was Mahomet-Seymour’s Brisa McGrath (19:12.7), who helped the Bulldogs to the team title. M-S’ Morgan Churm was seventh. Urbana was second in the team chase. Danville was sixth, and Central captured ninth, led by Faith Llewellyn (29th) and Hope Llewellyn (42nd).

■ At Chrisman. St. Joseph-Ogden had individual winners in four of seven races and outdistanced Unity 11-19 in the Cowchip Classic. Urbana Uni High was third and Monticello fourth.



In girls’ golf



■ At Gibson City. Kait Asklund’s third-place finish (79) sparked St. Thomas More to team honors at the BCC Saint Shootout at Railside. Alaina Bowie’s 80 placed her fourth. Emily Roth (94) was the Sabers’ third scorer. STM’s team composite was 352.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Edwardsville. Sophomore Lauren Ellis won all four of her singles matches in straight sets as Danville beat O’Fallon and Triad, but lost to Edwardsville and Mascoutah. Freshman teammate Emma Towne was 2-2 in singles, with straight-set wins against O’Fallon and Triad.