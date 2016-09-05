Prep preview, week of Sept. 5

Image Gallery: HS Football: Central vs Danville » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Darryl Kelley (#5) tries to fend off Central's Walker Stillman. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. TUESDAY: Arcola at Tuscola, volleyball

No matter the sport, the ’Cola Wars are always a big deal. All-Area hitter Maddie Allen leads Tuscola, while hitter Morgan Hobgood and setter Megan Lindenmeyer lead the Purple Riders. The Warriors are looking to improve on a Class 2A sectional semifinal appearance last year.

2. WEDNESDAY: GCMS and Monticello at St. Thomas More, girls’ golf

Some of the area’s top female golfers meet, with Monticello’s Kendyl McFarland and STM’s Alaina Bowie and Kait Asklund among the area’s top competitors in terms of average. Emily Spangler leads the Falcons. STM (fifth) topped Monticello (eighth) at the U-High Classic last week.

3. THURSDAY: Centennial at Champaign Central, girls’ tennis

Madison Scaggs may have been the area’s Player of the Year last season had it not been for now-graduated teammate Lauren Neitzel. Scaggs and Victoria Gonzalez make up the Chargers’ top doubles team. Senior Olivia Dodds leads the Maroons.

4. FRIDAY: Tuscola at Clinton, football

If Clinton wants to show its program has taken the next step, a positive result in Friday’s Week 3 tilt would be a nice start. The Warriors have topped 60-plus points in both of their games thus far, so the Maroons would do well to keep this game close. Clinton is coming off a loss at Reed-Custer.

5. SATURDAY: Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, boys’ and girls’ cross-country

Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More, Bismarck-Henning, Rantoul and PBL will be among the teams in attendance. The SJ-O boys are ranked sixth in Class 1A, while Unity and SJ-O rank first and second, respectively, in girls’ Class 1A.