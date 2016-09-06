Athletes of the Week: Tuscola's Hoel, Watseka's Kidwell

Dalton Hoel

Tuscola football

Why he was chosen: The junior returned three interceptions and a kickoff for touchdowns, sparking the Warriors to a 69-8 victory at Villa Grove/Heritage in Week 2 and improving Tuscola’s record to 2-0 before Friday night’s game at Clinton.

From Hoel: “It was a good team victory all around. Everyone really did their part Friday night, and we came together as a team. I had no clue I had that many touchdowns until I was told after the game. After I went back and thought about it, and realized how much everyone did that game, it was mind-blowing.”

I need concert tickets to ... I’m not a big music guy, but if I had to pick, I’d go with Coldplay.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... any of the “Harry Potter” movies. Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always loved them.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... skydiving. I think the thrill factor of falling through the air would be cool. I’d probably get up there and freak out, but it’d be cool to say I did it.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Italy to see a different atmosphere than the U.S.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... the ability to fly. The idea that you’re flying through the air, I’d never get tired of that.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... make sure that I get through college and that my parents were set for the rest of their lives.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when somebody else starts talking whenever I’m in the middle of talking.

My best football memory was ... beating Chester and going to the state semifinals my freshman year.

My most embarrassing football memory was ... dropping a wide-open pass any time that happens.

Before a game ... I hang out with teammates and listen to music.

After a game ... I relax, and if we won, celebrate the win with my teammates and going to a bonfire.

In five years, I see myself ... in college hopefully pursuing a law degree. Ever since I was young, my parents have always told me, ‘You like to argue, you’re good at arguing, go pursue a law degree.’

Katie Kidwell

Watseka volleyball

Why she was chosen: The senior compiled 64 kills last week in seven matches, helping the Warriors to a 6-1 record and a second-place finish at the Manteno Early Bird Invitational. Kidwell and the Warriors (12-1) return to the court Thursday at home against Momence.

From Kidwell: “For me, I thought I played well in the front row. As a team, our serves really were on, too. That really helped. It’s really nice to get off to a good start. A lot of people know we went to state two years ago, and I want to show people we can still be good this year.”

I need concert tickets to ... Beyonce. She’s really inspirational, and I just really like her music.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Wizard of Oz.” I just enjoy watching it.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... skydiving.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Hawaii.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... it sounds weird, but instead of traveling, I wish you could snap your fingers and be there. I don’t like riding in cars for a long period of time.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... to go on a really huge vacation because I have not gone on a vacation since I was 7 years old.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when plans are made and they totally change, messing up the whole plan.

My best volleyball memory was ... when we won super-sectionals two years ago, and I just cried happiness. I had never cried because I was so happy before.

My most embarrassing volleyball memory was ... when I messed up on my jump-serve, and I tried hitting it. It hit about the tip of three of my fingers, and it didn’t go anywhere close to the net. It was really bad.

Before a match ... I like jamming to music. That’s my thing. I turn my music up loud.

After a match ... I still jam to my music.

In five years, I see myself ... graduating college and starting my career. I’m not totally sure about my career, but right now I’d like to be a child life specialist.

