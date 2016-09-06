Girls' cross country: Three storylines to watch

Rockets know standard set high after last year

TOLONO — Coach Kara Leaman is under no illusion that this year’s Unity girls’ cross-country team is likely to replicate what the Rockets’ boys did last year.

The Unity boys’ team set the record for least points scored at a state cross-country meet since the three-class expansion system went into place in 2007, with 30 last season to win the Class 1A state title.

The Rockets’ boys team was so good that with the same times, it would have won a 2A state title and taken home a third-place trophy in 3A.

Still, the aura around the Unity girls, defending Class 1A champions in their own right, isn’t so different.

“(Coach) Dike (Stirrett) always said he had a feeling something amazing was going to happen with that group, and I’d say that there’s a similar feeling in the air with the girls,” Leaman said. “You know, who can match what (those boys) did last season, though? That was incredible. I can’t say that we in any way are thinking that something that amazing can happen twice in a row, but you never know when you put your mind to it.”

The Unity girls bring back all five scorers from last year’s state meet, including all-state runner Jordan Harmon, who finished 13th last year a freshman.

The beginning of the year hasn’t been without its struggles, though.

Several athletes have fallen ill, including Harmon, who suffers from debilitating allergies.

Those struggles, though, shouldn’t hurt the Rockets going forward.

“I think the girls are glad to have had the experiences we’ve had in the last couple of weeks just because they know that they have something to fight for,” Leaman said.

Summitt, Uni brace for challenge in 2A

URBANA — Urbana Uni High junior Arielle Summitt burst out of the gates last week at a meet at Kickapoo State Park with speed that will be perfectly appropriate, coach Doug Mynatt said, at the end of the season.

“By Mile 2, those miles were coming a little slower,” Mynatt said.

Considering Summitt’s summer, that’s not surprising.

This year, she focused on speed, building off a state championship in the 800 meters with the Viper Track Club rather than putting in a vast amount of miles.

But Mynatt doesn’t necessarily think that will hurt Summitt, who has heard from a number of Division I programs, long term.

“I think everybody knows how Arielle is and how talented she is. She’s going to come around, and hopefully that speed work is going to pay off at the end of the year,” Mynatt said. “Running faster-paced intervals right now, she’s looks a lot more relaxed because she has a feel for that speed. Now she’s just got to adjust for early-season 3-mile races.”

Summitt and Annemarie Michael, who each finished in the top seven at the Class 1A state meet last year, return after the Illineks took home second place in 1A last season.

Anika Kimme, Uni’s No. 3 runner, also returns for her junior year.

But the Illineks face a steep challenge this year. Because Uni is an non-boundaried school, its trophy means a move up to 2A this year for the postseason.

“In 1A, another trophy definitely would have been in order on the list of goals this season,” Mynatt said. “Going into state as a 2A team, definitely making state is a goal.”

Spartans aiming for more with deep group

ST. JOSEPH — Jason Retz knows running ability when he sees it.

In 2014, the St. Joseph-Ogden coach led the Spartans to a 1A state championship. Last year, his team finished third.

But compared with those teams, Retz said, this year’s group could be special.

“We won in 2014, but this is the most talented group I’ve ever coached,” he said. “I kind of use talent as working hard. They may not be as talented, but they work their tails off, so that is definitely exciting.”

Although they lost two seniors and one transfer from last year’s group, Retz has plenty of reason to believe this is his best group yet, and one that can go beyond top runner Faith Houston, a junior who returns after taking 11th in 1A last year.

Sam Mabry, who likely would have scored at the state meet, returns from a season-ending stress fracture.

Freshman Jillian Plotner also has worked her way in to the top five.

Senior Hanna Atwood trained with former SJ-O state champion and current Tennessee runner Chelsea Blaase during the summer.

Senior Keely Smith is running for the first time after her iron deficiency was diagnosed and treated.

SJ-O has one roadblock, though: rival Unity.

Competing against the defending state champs week in and week out, Retz thinks, will only make both teams better.

“We know when we’re competing with each other, we’re just setting ourselves up for great finishes at state,” Retz said. “Although we see them every week, it’s tough to convince the kids not to make it mentally draining, because for us, the state meet is really the only meet that matters.”