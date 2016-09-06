Tuesday's highlights: Bowie wins tourney in playoff

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: STM vs. P-B-L 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon(14) and Kayla Brandon(5) go for the bloxk against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Katelyn Riffle(15) in a prep volleyball game at PBL High School in Paxton on Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Pontiac 0. Grace Beach smashed 10 kills and Brooke Waldman came up with two blocks, helping the Bulldogs sweep Pontiac 25-15, 25-21 in a match played at Pontiac.



■ Bement 2, Villa Grove 1. Hannah Le Foran dominated the net, delivering nine kills and pacing the Bulldogs past the Blue Devils 25-17, 25-13 in a match played at Villa Grove.



■ Normal Calvary 2, Uni High 1. Callie Bruce had six kills and four digs for the Illineks in their 23-25, 25-8, 25-22 loss in a match played at Normal.



■ Watseka 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Katie Kidwell and Madison Bauer each had five kills and Emily Bunting added 14 assists, leading the Warriors (12-1) past the Cornjerkers 25-8, 25-11.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Westville 1. Madi Gayheart led the way with 18 digs and Maddie Buhr had eight kills for the Trojans in their 25-17, 21-25, 25-23 victory. Maddie Brown had 15 digs for the Tigers.



■ Mattoon 2, Urbana 0. The Tigers were swept on the road at Mattoon, 25-9, 25-9.



■ Heyworth 2, Fisher 0. Megan Nigg came up with eight digs and Bailey Hadden had three kills for the Bunnies in their 25-13, 25-15 loss in a match played at Heyworth.



■ Paris 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Hadley Goodwin had 17 digs for the Buffs in their 25-21, 20-25, 25-14 loss.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Martinsville 1. Kimberly Davis delivered nine digs, Madison Brown had six aces, seven digs and 18 assists and Marissa Herschberger had seven digs for the Knights in their 25-16, 20-25, 25-19 win at Arthur.



■ Cissna Park 2, Judah Christian 0. Kali Hines had six digs and Anna Jennings put up 19 assists, helping the Timberwolves win 25-19, 25-15 in a match played in Urbana. Kim Dillman had four kills and two digs for the Tribe.



■ Flanagan 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Claire Rutherford had five kills and Hailey Rutledge had four kills for GCMS in its 25-11, 22-25, 25-11 loss at Gibson City.



■ Tri-Valley 2, Blue Ridge 0. Jessica Gilbert had 12 assists and Hannah Brackenhoff finished with 10 digs for the Knights (5-1) in their 25-19, 25-17 loss at home. Ashley Carr had 12 digs for Tri-Valley.



■ Teutopolis 2, Sullivan 0. The Wooden Shoes swept the Redskins 25-11, 25-10 in a match played at Sullivan.



■ El Paso-Gridley 2, Ridgeview 1. Carley Zimmerman had 10 digs for Ridgeview in its 25-11, 23-25, 25-7 loss at home.



■ Olympia 2. Prairie Central 0. Annaliese Miller and Kylie Vogel each had seven kills for the Hawks in their 28-26, 27-25 loss at home.



■ Maroa-Forsyth 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Hannah Slemp delivered four kills and Haley Williamson finished with 13 assists for the Bombers in their 25-20, 25-15 loss.



■ First Baptist 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. Mattie Bumpus and Ashley Snook each had four kills to lead the Knights (3-1).



■ Shelbyville 2, Tri-County 1. Ally Smith had seven kills and Julia Robertson finished with 10 digs for the Titans (4-1) in their 26-24, 25-16 loss.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 1. Lillian Messmore had 12 kills, eight blocks, seven digs, three aces and an assist to help the Conquering Riders (4-2) outlast the Eagles 25-17, 23-25, 25-13.



In boys’ golf



■ At Urbana. Eli Evans shot a 3-over-par 39 and Jonathan Hebert, Masato Keeley and Hunter Soutchay all fired 52s in Urbana’s 154-195 loss to Mattoon at Urbana Country Club.



■ At Harrison Park. Brandon Rowe fired a 38 and Trent Hicks and Ryan Hicks each shot a 41 to help Oakwood defeat Salt Fork 164-238.



■ At Farmer City. Sam Duggins, Aaron Jayne and Jacob Mozingo each shot a 43, leading Blue Ridge to a win against Clinton, Tri-Valley and Fisher at Woodlawn Country Club. Chase Reynolds led the Maroons with a 37. Max Harmon led Fisher with a 41.



■ At Shewami. Hunter Keith fired a 37 and Skyler Mitchell finished at 41, pacing Bismarck-Henning to a triumph against Watseka, Westville and Donovan. Joe Herbert led the Warriors with a 38. Nick Pinter had the top score for the Tigers with a 46.



■ At Charleston. Clayton Miller finished at 39 and Blake Lindenmeyer had a 40 for Arcola in its win against Tuscola and Charleston. Seth Icenogle had a 37 for the Warriors.



■ At Mahomet. Daulton Stelzer and Bryce Vorick each shot a 53, pacing Schlarman to a win against Judah Christian in a match played at Lake of the Woods. Marc Davis paced the Tribe, shooting a 46.



In girls’ golf



■ At Savoy. Alaina Bowie of St. Thomas More defeated Mia Hayasaki of Central on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Champaign County Girls’ Golf Tourney at the UI Blue Course. Both girls shot an even- par 72. The Sabers took the team title, led by Bowie, Kait Asklund (85) and Emily Roth (89). The team battle for second place proved to be just as close, with Central (behind Hayasaki, MacKenzie McCoy and Alaea Francis) edging Monticello (behind Kendyl McFarland, Ellie Nelson and Molly Stringer) 363-364. Fourth-place Mahomet-Seymour was led by Sarah Arnjad and Sydney Shafer.



■ At Shewami. Molly Lane’s 44 led the field as her Prairie Central team topped Watseka 217-223. Summer Cramer paced the Warriors with a 52.



In boys’ soccer



■ Central 8, Peoria Manual 0. Junior Kadji Deumani scored twice and Reynaldo Zarco-Gutierrez, Liam Ferreria, Ryan Chalifoux, Max Larrison, Omar Gomez and Joseph Bagger each scored as the Maroons topped Peoria Manual in a match played in Champaign.



■ Rantoul 6. Unity 1. The Eagles’ Jared Motley scored a pair of goals en route to a five-goal victory at Tolono.



■ St. Thomas More 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Max Cochrane scored twice to help the Sabers edge the Spartans. Chase Stiner scored for the Spartans.



■ Judah Christian 1, Blue Ridge 1. Caleb Aldridge scored a second-half goal to tie the match at Blue Ridge. Adam Cheek scored Blue Ridge’s goal.



■ Hoopeston Area 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Bailey Crose scored four goals to propel the visiting Cornjerkers. Sean Smith had an unassisted goal in the loss.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Uni High 2. Evan Lundstrom had a hat trick and an assist on the Bulldogs’ other goal in a match played in Mahomet.



■ Iroquois West 4, Clifton Central 2. Omar Camarena scored two goals for Iroquois West.



■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Schlarman 0. Dawson LaBaw had five goals, leading the Comets at home. Elijah Williams had 20 saves for the Hilltoppers.



■ Beecher 3, Watseka 1. Diego Cintora took the ball from the middle third and drove all the way to score the Warriors’ only goal in a match played at Watseka.



In cross-country



■ At St. Joseph-Ogden. Justin Phillips (19:53), Wyatt Wolfersberger (19:58) and Austin Rein (19:58) finished 1-2-3 to lead the Spartans past Oakwood 19-40. Andy Hohn (19:59) led the Comets. In the girls’ race, 13 Spartans girls, led by Ally Monk (24:03) and Hailey Birt (25:02), crossed the finish line before the first Oakwood girl.



In girls’ swimming & diving



■ At Champaign. Courtney Plattner won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke as Central topped Danville 132-54 at Unit 4 Pool. The Vikings’ Gabi Springer was victorious in the diving competition.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Danville. Lauren Ellis, Emma Towne, CeCe Strader, Samantha Christenson and Sabrina Hantz won in singles and doubles as Danville shut out Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-0 in a match played at Danville.



■ At Champaign. Mia Stipes, Caroline Waddell and Katherine Price won in singles and doubles as St. Thomas More beat Urbana 8-1. Erin Wright won a singles match for the Tigers.

Tim Mitchell

