Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Sept. 9)

Boys

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 15:31

Hall, ALAH 15:36

Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 15:53

Helmuth, Monticello 15:59

Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 16:03

Hall, Danville 16:06

Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:10

Powell, Danville 16:12

Moreman, Danville 16:14

Huckelberry, Danville 16:21

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26

Maquet, Prairie Central 16:26

Barfell, Danville 16:28

Williams-Davis, Danville 16:31

Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:33

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:41

Harrison, PBL 16:44

Magrini, St. Thomas More 16:52

Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:58

Seiler, Unity 17:00

Brunson, Central 17:01

Brewer, Bement 17:03

Carter, Urbana 17:03

Carrel, Urbana 17:05

Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 17:05

Borich, Urbana 17:06

Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 17:06

Miller, Central 17:06

Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:08

Herzog, Uni HIgh 17:11

Hile, Danville 17:17

Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:19

Woodard, Unity 17:19

M, Lee, St. Thomas More 17:25

Rangel, Danville 17:27

Kowalski, Urbana 17:30

Burelson, Danville 17:32

Kramer, Tuscola 17:36

Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36

Ponder, Tuscola 17:36

Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:36

Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44

Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44

Mercer, Central 17:45

Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:46

Demisle, Urbana 17:48

Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:48

Young, Deland-Weldon 17:48

Clapper, St. Thomas More 17:49

Gable, Urbana 17:49

Harrold, Clinton 17:50

Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:50

Bland, Sullivan 17:51

Treakle, Central 17:51

Brinkley, Chrisman 17:53

Tate, Monticello 17:55

E. Bright, Monticello 17:57

Ramkumar, Uni HIgh 17:58

Pedigo, Sullivan 17:59

Romine, ALAH 18:00

Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01

Brennan, Clinton 18:05

Woods, Unity 18:07

McClune, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:08

Vanantwerp, PBL 18:01

Holmes, Tuscola 18:06

J, Smith, Central 18:12

Laughlin, ALAH 18:14

Plank, Sullivan 18:16

Li, Danville 18:17

St. Julien, PBL 18:18

Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:18

Allen, Uni HIgh 18:24

Swanson-Linville, Uni HIgh 18:28

Davis, Monticello 18:30

Miller, St. Thomas More 18:31

Fabris, Clinton 18:40

Towne, Danville 18:43

Watson, Danville 18:43

No. Woods, Tuscola 18:43

Reeves, Clinton 18:46

Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:47

Barfield, PBL 18:49

Hohn, Oakwood 18:50

J. Wilkin, Monticello 18:50

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:51

Price, PBL 18:57

Christensen, Sullivan 18:58

Helka, Oakwood 19:00

Nuzzo, Sullivan 19:02

Morris, Unity 19:03

Jackson, Danville 19:05

Betancourt, Danville 19:06

R. Bright, Monticello 19:06

R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06

Lopez, Chrisman 19:09

Ratts, Monticello 19:12

Middleton, Tuscola 19:17

Schnable, PBL 19:25

Evans, Prairie Central 19:28

Coulter, Judah Christian 19:30

Frank, Unity 19:30

Giese, PBL 19:33

Lemay, Tuscola 19:35

Nickels, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:35

Hodson, Monticello 19:38

Harner, Sullivan 19:41

Stearns, Urbana 19:42

Bergia, Judah Christian 19:43

Bogard, Chrisman 19:43

J. Flynn, Chrisman 19:43

Thomas, Clinton 19:45

Aberle, Prairie Central 19:48

Purnell, Uni HIgh 19:49

Williamson, Clinton 19:49

Yedetore, Uni HIgh 19:50

Stack, Central 19:51

Baysore, Monticello 19:52

Aldunate, Uni HIgh 19:56

Kraatz, Uni HIgh 19:57

Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:58

Stoerger, Bement 20:01

Dayton, Unity 20:04

C. Flynn, Chrisman 20:06

Wittmer, Bement 20:09

Alexander, Monticello 20:15

D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:16

M. Williams, ALAH 20:16

Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:17

Notaro, Tri-County 20:17

Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:22

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 20:23

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 20:24

Foffel, Clinton 20:33

Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33

Atkinson, Uni HIgh 20:35

Jo. Miller, ALAH 20:37

Stauffer, Clinton 20:38

Vasquez, Oakwood 20:42

Daniels, PBL 20:43

Morse, PBL 20:43

Pardeshi, Uni HIgh 20:43

Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:44

Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51

Tang, Uni HIgh 20:57

Hendriex, Clinton 20:59

Mok-Shih, Uni HIgh 21:00

Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:00

Ni. Woods, Tuscola 21:01

Stigotte, Mahomet-Seymour 21:03

L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:04

Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 21:09

Houston, Monticello 21:10

Hill, Tuscola 21:13

Bowman, Uni HIgh 21:15

K. Taylor, Chrisman 21:15

J. Hunt, Tri-County 21:18

Penicook, PBL 21:18

Kaufman, Clinton 21:22

Embry, Prairie Central 21:30

McMullin, PBL 21:31

Wilson, Chrisman 21:32

Wa;ter. Monticello 21:37

Sooley, Judah Christian 21:42

Jd. Barret, Tuscola 21:43

Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:49

Kinsella, Bement 21:53



Girls

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, TEAM TIME

Summitt, Uni High 18:23

Scott, Urbana 18:39

Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden 18:58

Michael, Uni High 18:59

Garbutt, Danville 19:02

McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour 19:10

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 19:11 Turney, Clinton 19:48

Rosenstein, Urbana 19:52

K. Smith, St, Joseph-Ogden 19:52

Cultra, Urbana 20:03

Offenback, Monticello 20:03

Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 20:05

Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour 20:06

Hancock, Unity 20:08

Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour 20:11

Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour 20:12

Atwood, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:14

Bagby, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:16

Dunahee, Prairie Central 20:22

Green, ALAH 20:25

Plotner, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:25

Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour 20:26

Mabry, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:29

Williams, Danville 20;29

Harmon, Unity 20:32

Larson, Schlarman 20:33

Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 20:35

Elmore, Monticello 20:36

J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana 20:37

Risley, Sullivan 20:42

Kimme, Uni High 20:45

Bagwell, Unity 20:46

Decker, Unity 20:46

Rajilch, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:51

McPike, Monticello 21:00

Ellis, PBL 21:02

Dowling, Urbana 21:10

F. Llewelly, Central 21:13

Sterr, Clinton 21:16

Fairbanks, Unity 21:17

Huckelberry, Danville 21:17

Mesplay, Monticello 21:17

Brunk, Unity 21:22

F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:22

Carlson, PBL 21:31

Cameron, Sullivan 21:32

Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 21:35

N. King, Unity 21:43

Darby, Bismarck-Henning 21:53

Zocher, Monticello 21:53

Stephens, Prairie Central 22:01

Krasa, Judah Christian 22:08

T. Milsap, Unity 22:08

Monk, St, Joseph-Ogden 22:16

Sweeney, Urbana 22:17

H. Llewelly, Central 22:25

Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 22:27

Renfroe, Unity 22:27

Shaw, Uni High 22:28

Day, Unity 22:36

Saunders, St. Thomas More 22:39

S. Smith, Tri-County 22:41

Kowalski, Urbana 22:43

Snedeker, Chrisman 22:43

R. Milsap, Unity 22:44

Son, Uni High 22:45

Conslisk, Prairie Central 22:51

Birt, St, Joseph-Ogden 22:52

Willard, Bismarck-Henning 22:54

Pollard, St. Thomas More 22:59

Wszalek, St. Thomas More 22:59

Carmien, St. Thomas More 23:11

Arnett, PBL 23:13

Clifton, Monticello 23:13

Young, Argenta-Oreana 23:15

Ifft, Prairie Central 23:16

Wilson, Danville 23:18

Hile, Danville 23:20

Griebat, St, Joseph-Ogden 23:23

Cooper, Monticello 23:24

White, Clinton 23:30

Jamison, PBL 23:32

McMahom, St. Thomas More 23:32

Hale, Prairie Central 22:35

M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 23:39

Holben, Unity 23:39

Paluska, Urbana 23:40

Hollon, Argenta-Oreana 23:41

Henry, Unity 23:42

Edwards, ALAH 23:43

Patel, Tuscola 23:43

Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 23:47

Bohlen, St. Thomas More 23:49

Helfench, Monticello 24:00

Fogarty, Prairie Central 24:15

Orris, Sullivan 24:18

Lambeth, Urbana 24:21

R. King, Unity 24:25

Mad. Stevens, Clinton 24:27

M. Smith, Danville 24:30

Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 24:36

Kite, Sullivan 24:36

O’Donnell, Unity 24:38

Odom, Central 24:40

Abbamonte, Urbana 24:42

Reedy, Monticello 24:42

L. Johnson , Judah Christian 24:43

Cousin, Unity 24:46

Herrera, Uni High 24:48

As. Fain, Monticello 24:49

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 24:51

Edwards, Tuscloa 24:52

Conway, Judah Christian 24:56

Harms, PBL 24:56

Strong, Prairie Central 24:56

Sullivan, Mahomet-Seymour 24:59

Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour 25:04

Gehring, Prairie Central 25:06

Fritchl, PBL 25:09

Shirley, Central 25:09

Minor, Uni High 25:11

Ford, Bismarck-Henning 25:14

Evans, Urbana 25:15

Rispoli, Central 25:17

Au. Fain, Monticello 25:19

Day, Tuscola 25:24

Stoffel, Monticello 25:24

Diers, Urbana 25:25

G. Smith, PBL 25:26

Armstrong, Central 25:31

Lugano, Central 25:32

Nicholls, Clinton 25:41

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 25:48

Palmer, St, Joseph-Ogden 25:48

Pyle, Unity 25:58

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.