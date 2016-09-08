Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Sept. 9)
Boys
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 15:31
Hall, ALAH 15:36
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 15:53
Helmuth, Monticello 15:59
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 16:03
Hall, Danville 16:06
Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:10
Powell, Danville 16:12
Moreman, Danville 16:14
Huckelberry, Danville 16:21
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26
Maquet, Prairie Central 16:26
Barfell, Danville 16:28
Williams-Davis, Danville 16:31
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:33
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:41
Harrison, PBL 16:44
Magrini, St. Thomas More 16:52
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:58
Seiler, Unity 17:00
Brunson, Central 17:01
Brewer, Bement 17:03
Carter, Urbana 17:03
Carrel, Urbana 17:05
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 17:05
Borich, Urbana 17:06
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 17:06
Miller, Central 17:06
Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:08
Herzog, Uni HIgh 17:11
Hile, Danville 17:17
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:19
Woodard, Unity 17:19
M, Lee, St. Thomas More 17:25
Rangel, Danville 17:27
Kowalski, Urbana 17:30
Burelson, Danville 17:32
Kramer, Tuscola 17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36
Ponder, Tuscola 17:36
Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:36
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44
Mercer, Central 17:45
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:46
Demisle, Urbana 17:48
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:48
Young, Deland-Weldon 17:48
Clapper, St. Thomas More 17:49
Gable, Urbana 17:49
Harrold, Clinton 17:50
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:50
Bland, Sullivan 17:51
Treakle, Central 17:51
Brinkley, Chrisman 17:53
Tate, Monticello 17:55
E. Bright, Monticello 17:57
Ramkumar, Uni HIgh 17:58
Pedigo, Sullivan 17:59
Romine, ALAH 18:00
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01
Brennan, Clinton 18:05
Woods, Unity 18:07
McClune, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:08
Vanantwerp, PBL 18:01
Holmes, Tuscola 18:06
J, Smith, Central 18:12
Laughlin, ALAH 18:14
Plank, Sullivan 18:16
Li, Danville 18:17
St. Julien, PBL 18:18
Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:18
Allen, Uni HIgh 18:24
Swanson-Linville, Uni HIgh 18:28
Davis, Monticello 18:30
Miller, St. Thomas More 18:31
Fabris, Clinton 18:40
Towne, Danville 18:43
Watson, Danville 18:43
No. Woods, Tuscola 18:43
Reeves, Clinton 18:46
Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:47
Barfield, PBL 18:49
Hohn, Oakwood 18:50
J. Wilkin, Monticello 18:50
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:51
Price, PBL 18:57
Christensen, Sullivan 18:58
Helka, Oakwood 19:00
Nuzzo, Sullivan 19:02
Morris, Unity 19:03
Jackson, Danville 19:05
Betancourt, Danville 19:06
R. Bright, Monticello 19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06
Lopez, Chrisman 19:09
Ratts, Monticello 19:12
Middleton, Tuscola 19:17
Schnable, PBL 19:25
Evans, Prairie Central 19:28
Coulter, Judah Christian 19:30
Frank, Unity 19:30
Giese, PBL 19:33
Lemay, Tuscola 19:35
Nickels, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:35
Hodson, Monticello 19:38
Harner, Sullivan 19:41
Stearns, Urbana 19:42
Bergia, Judah Christian 19:43
Bogard, Chrisman 19:43
J. Flynn, Chrisman 19:43
Thomas, Clinton 19:45
Aberle, Prairie Central 19:48
Purnell, Uni HIgh 19:49
Williamson, Clinton 19:49
Yedetore, Uni HIgh 19:50
Stack, Central 19:51
Baysore, Monticello 19:52
Aldunate, Uni HIgh 19:56
Kraatz, Uni HIgh 19:57
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:58
Stoerger, Bement 20:01
Dayton, Unity 20:04
C. Flynn, Chrisman 20:06
Wittmer, Bement 20:09
Alexander, Monticello 20:15
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:16
M. Williams, ALAH 20:16
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:17
Notaro, Tri-County 20:17
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:22
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 20:23
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 20:24
Foffel, Clinton 20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33
Atkinson, Uni HIgh 20:35
Jo. Miller, ALAH 20:37
Stauffer, Clinton 20:38
Vasquez, Oakwood 20:42
Daniels, PBL 20:43
Morse, PBL 20:43
Pardeshi, Uni HIgh 20:43
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:44
Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51
Tang, Uni HIgh 20:57
Hendriex, Clinton 20:59
Mok-Shih, Uni HIgh 21:00
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:00
Ni. Woods, Tuscola 21:01
Stigotte, Mahomet-Seymour 21:03
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:04
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 21:09
Houston, Monticello 21:10
Hill, Tuscola 21:13
Bowman, Uni HIgh 21:15
K. Taylor, Chrisman 21:15
J. Hunt, Tri-County 21:18
Penicook, PBL 21:18
Kaufman, Clinton 21:22
Embry, Prairie Central 21:30
McMullin, PBL 21:31
Wilson, Chrisman 21:32
Wa;ter. Monticello 21:37
Sooley, Judah Christian 21:42
Jd. Barret, Tuscola 21:43
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:49
Kinsella, Bement 21:53
Girls
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, TEAM TIME
Summitt, Uni High 18:23
Scott, Urbana 18:39
Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden 18:58
Michael, Uni High 18:59
Garbutt, Danville 19:02
McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour 19:10
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 19:11 Turney, Clinton 19:48
Rosenstein, Urbana 19:52
K. Smith, St, Joseph-Ogden 19:52
Cultra, Urbana 20:03
Offenback, Monticello 20:03
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 20:05
Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour 20:06
Hancock, Unity 20:08
Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour 20:11
Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour 20:12
Atwood, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:14
Bagby, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:16
Dunahee, Prairie Central 20:22
Green, ALAH 20:25
Plotner, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:25
Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour 20:26
Mabry, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:29
Williams, Danville 20;29
Harmon, Unity 20:32
Larson, Schlarman 20:33
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 20:35
Elmore, Monticello 20:36
J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana 20:37
Risley, Sullivan 20:42
Kimme, Uni High 20:45
Bagwell, Unity 20:46
Decker, Unity 20:46
Rajilch, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:51
McPike, Monticello 21:00
Ellis, PBL 21:02
Dowling, Urbana 21:10
F. Llewelly, Central 21:13
Sterr, Clinton 21:16
Fairbanks, Unity 21:17
Huckelberry, Danville 21:17
Mesplay, Monticello 21:17
Brunk, Unity 21:22
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:22
Carlson, PBL 21:31
Cameron, Sullivan 21:32
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 21:35
N. King, Unity 21:43
Darby, Bismarck-Henning 21:53
Zocher, Monticello 21:53
Stephens, Prairie Central 22:01
Krasa, Judah Christian 22:08
T. Milsap, Unity 22:08
Monk, St, Joseph-Ogden 22:16
Sweeney, Urbana 22:17
H. Llewelly, Central 22:25
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 22:27
Renfroe, Unity 22:27
Shaw, Uni High 22:28
Day, Unity 22:36
Saunders, St. Thomas More 22:39
S. Smith, Tri-County 22:41
Kowalski, Urbana 22:43
Snedeker, Chrisman 22:43
R. Milsap, Unity 22:44
Son, Uni High 22:45
Conslisk, Prairie Central 22:51
Birt, St, Joseph-Ogden 22:52
Willard, Bismarck-Henning 22:54
Pollard, St. Thomas More 22:59
Wszalek, St. Thomas More 22:59
Carmien, St. Thomas More 23:11
Arnett, PBL 23:13
Clifton, Monticello 23:13
Young, Argenta-Oreana 23:15
Ifft, Prairie Central 23:16
Wilson, Danville 23:18
Hile, Danville 23:20
Griebat, St, Joseph-Ogden 23:23
Cooper, Monticello 23:24
White, Clinton 23:30
Jamison, PBL 23:32
McMahom, St. Thomas More 23:32
Hale, Prairie Central 22:35
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 23:39
Holben, Unity 23:39
Paluska, Urbana 23:40
Hollon, Argenta-Oreana 23:41
Henry, Unity 23:42
Edwards, ALAH 23:43
Patel, Tuscola 23:43
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 23:47
Bohlen, St. Thomas More 23:49
Helfench, Monticello 24:00
Fogarty, Prairie Central 24:15
Orris, Sullivan 24:18
Lambeth, Urbana 24:21
R. King, Unity 24:25
Mad. Stevens, Clinton 24:27
M. Smith, Danville 24:30
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 24:36
Kite, Sullivan 24:36
O’Donnell, Unity 24:38
Odom, Central 24:40
Abbamonte, Urbana 24:42
Reedy, Monticello 24:42
L. Johnson , Judah Christian 24:43
Cousin, Unity 24:46
Herrera, Uni High 24:48
As. Fain, Monticello 24:49
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 24:51
Edwards, Tuscloa 24:52
Conway, Judah Christian 24:56
Harms, PBL 24:56
Strong, Prairie Central 24:56
Sullivan, Mahomet-Seymour 24:59
Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour 25:04
Gehring, Prairie Central 25:06
Fritchl, PBL 25:09
Shirley, Central 25:09
Minor, Uni High 25:11
Ford, Bismarck-Henning 25:14
Evans, Urbana 25:15
Rispoli, Central 25:17
Au. Fain, Monticello 25:19
Day, Tuscola 25:24
Stoffel, Monticello 25:24
Diers, Urbana 25:25
G. Smith, PBL 25:26
Armstrong, Central 25:31
Lugano, Central 25:32
Nicholls, Clinton 25:41
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 25:48
Palmer, St, Joseph-Ogden 25:48
Pyle, Unity 25:58
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.