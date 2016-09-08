Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Sept. 9)
Thu, 09/08/2016 - 11:38pm | Bob Jones
Monticello's Kendyl McFarland chips up to the green on the 12th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.

Boys
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL    TIME
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour    15:31
Hall, ALAH    15:36
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour    15:53
Helmuth, Monticello    15:59
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour    16:03
Hall, Danville    16:06
Phillips,  St. Joseph-Ogden    16:10
Powell, Danville    16:12
Moreman, Danville    16:14
Huckelberry, Danville    16:21
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    16:26
Maquet, Prairie Central    16:26
Barfell, Danville    16:28
Williams-Davis, Danville    16:31
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour    16:33
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:41
Harrison, PBL    16:44
Magrini, St. Thomas More    16:52
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:58
Seiler, Unity    17:00
Brunson, Central    17:01
Brewer, Bement    17:03
Carter, Urbana    17:03
Carrel, Urbana    17:05
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    17:05
Borich, Urbana    17:06
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour    17:06
Miller, Central    17:06
Manolakes, St. Thomas More     17:08
Herzog, Uni HIgh    17:11
Hile, Danville    17:17
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden    17:19
Woodard, Unity    17:19
M, Lee, St. Thomas More      17:25
Rangel, Danville    17:27
Kowalski, Urbana    17:30
Burelson, Danville    17:32
Kramer, Tuscola    17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH    17:36
Ponder, Tuscola    17:36
Wrobel, St. Thomas More      17:36
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour    17:44
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour    17:44
Mercer, Central    17:45
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour    17:46
Demisle, Urbana    17:48
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage    17:48
Young, Deland-Weldon    17:48
Clapper, St. Thomas More      17:49
Gable, Urbana    17:49
Harrold, Clinton    17:50
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning    17:50
Bland, Sullivan    17:51
Treakle, Central    17:51
Brinkley, Chrisman    17:53
Tate, Monticello    17:55
E. Bright, Monticello    17:57
Ramkumar, Uni HIgh    17:58
Pedigo, Sullivan    17:59
Romine, ALAH    18:00
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central    18:01
Brennan, Clinton    18:05
Woods, Unity    18:07
McClune, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:08
Vanantwerp, PBL    18:01
Holmes, Tuscola    18:06
J, Smith, Central    18:12
Laughlin, ALAH    18:14
Plank, Sullivan    18:16
Li, Danville    18:17
St. Julien, PBL    18:18
Simpson, St. Thomas More    18:18
Allen, Uni HIgh    18:24
Swanson-Linville, Uni HIgh    18:28
Davis, Monticello    18:30
Miller, St. Thomas More    18:31
Fabris, Clinton    18:40
Towne, Danville    18:43
Watson, Danville    18:43
No. Woods, Tuscola    18:43
Reeves, Clinton    18:46
Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    18:47
Barfield, PBL    18:49
Hohn, Oakwood    18:50
J. Wilkin, Monticello    18:50
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour    18:51
Price, PBL    18:57
Christensen, Sullivan    18:58
Helka, Oakwood    19:00
Nuzzo, Sullivan    19:02
Morris, Unity    19:03
Jackson, Danville    19:05
Betancourt, Danville    19:06
R. Bright, Monticello    19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County    19:06
Lopez, Chrisman    19:09
Ratts, Monticello    19:12
Middleton, Tuscola    19:17
Schnable, PBL    19:25
Evans, Prairie Central    19:28
Coulter, Judah Christian    19:30
Frank, Unity    19:30
Giese, PBL    19:33
Lemay, Tuscola    19:35
Nickels, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:35
Hodson, Monticello    19:38
Harner, Sullivan    19:41
Stearns, Urbana    19:42
Bergia, Judah Christian    19:43
Bogard, Chrisman    19:43
J. Flynn, Chrisman    19:43
Thomas, Clinton    19:45
Aberle, Prairie Central    19:48
Purnell, Uni HIgh    19:49
Williamson, Clinton    19:49
Yedetore, Uni HIgh    19:50
Stack, Central    19:51
Baysore, Monticello    19:52
Aldunate, Uni HIgh    19:56
Kraatz, Uni HIgh    19:57
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    19:58
Stoerger, Bement    20:01
Dayton, Unity    20:04
C. Flynn, Chrisman    20:06
Wittmer, Bement    20:09
Alexander, Monticello    20:15
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:16
M. Williams, ALAH    20:16
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:17
Notaro, Tri-County    20:17
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:22
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    20:23
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    20:24
Foffel, Clinton    20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central    20:33
Atkinson, Uni HIgh    20:35
Jo. Miller, ALAH    20:37
Stauffer, Clinton    20:38
Vasquez, Oakwood    20:42
Daniels, PBL    20:43
Morse, PBL    20:43
Pardeshi, Uni HIgh    20:43
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:44
Barnes, Prairie Central    20:51
Tang, Uni HIgh    20:57
Hendriex, Clinton    20:59
Mok-Shih, Uni HIgh    21:00
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:00
Ni. Woods, Tuscola    21:01
Stigotte, Mahomet-Seymour    21:03
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:04
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning    21:09
Houston, Monticello    21:10
Hill, Tuscola    21:13
Bowman, Uni HIgh    21:15
K. Taylor, Chrisman    21:15
J. Hunt, Tri-County    21:18
Penicook, PBL    21:18
Kaufman, Clinton    21:22
Embry, Prairie Central    21:30
McMullin, PBL    21:31
Wilson, Chrisman    21:32
Wa;ter. Monticello    21:37
Sooley, Judah Christian    21:42
Jd. Barret, Tuscola    21:43
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:49
Kinsella, Bement    21:53

Girls
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, TEAM    TIME
Summitt, Uni High    18:23
Scott, Urbana    18:39
Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden    18:58
Michael, Uni High    18:59
Garbutt, Danville    19:02
McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour    19:10
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    19:11    Turney, Clinton    19:48
Rosenstein, Urbana    19:52
K. Smith, St, Joseph-Ogden    19:52
Cultra, Urbana    20:03
Offenback, Monticello    20:03
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour    20:05
Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour    20:06
Hancock, Unity    20:08
Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour    20:11
Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour    20:12
Atwood, St, Joseph-Ogden    20:14
Bagby, St, Joseph-Ogden    20:16
Dunahee, Prairie Central    20:22
Green, ALAH    20:25
Plotner, St, Joseph-Ogden    20:25
Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour    20:26
Mabry, St, Joseph-Ogden    20:29
Williams, Danville    20;29
Harmon, Unity    20:32
Larson, Schlarman    20:33
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour    20:35
Elmore, Monticello    20:36
J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana    20:37
Risley, Sullivan    20:42
Kimme, Uni High    20:45
Bagwell, Unity    20:46
Decker, Unity    20:46
Rajilch, St, Joseph-Ogden    20:51
McPike, Monticello    21:00
Ellis, PBL    21:02
Dowling, Urbana    21:10
F. Llewelly, Central    21:13
Sterr, Clinton    21:16
Fairbanks, Unity    21:17
Huckelberry, Danville    21:17
Mesplay, Monticello    21:17
Brunk, Unity    21:22
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More    21:22
Carlson, PBL    21:31
Cameron, Sullivan    21:32
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More     21:35
N. King, Unity    21:43
Darby, Bismarck-Henning    21:53
Zocher, Monticello    21:53
Stephens, Prairie Central    22:01
Krasa, Judah Christian    22:08
T. Milsap, Unity    22:08
Monk, St, Joseph-Ogden    22:16
Sweeney, Urbana    22:17
H. Llewelly, Central    22:25
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High    22:27
Renfroe, Unity    22:27
Shaw, Uni High    22:28
Day, Unity    22:36
Saunders, St. Thomas More      22:39
S. Smith, Tri-County    22:41
Kowalski, Urbana    22:43
Snedeker, Chrisman    22:43
R. Milsap, Unity    22:44
Son, Uni High    22:45
Conslisk, Prairie Central    22:51
Birt, St, Joseph-Ogden    22:52
Willard, Bismarck-Henning    22:54
Pollard, St. Thomas More    22:59
Wszalek, St. Thomas More    22:59
Carmien, St. Thomas More       23:11
Arnett, PBL    23:13
Clifton, Monticello    23:13
Young, Argenta-Oreana    23:15
Ifft, Prairie Central    23:16
Wilson, Danville    23:18
Hile, Danville    23:20
Griebat, St, Joseph-Ogden    23:23
Cooper, Monticello    23:24
White, Clinton    23:30
Jamison, PBL    23:32
McMahom, St. Thomas More    23:32
Hale, Prairie Central    22:35
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More     23:39
Holben, Unity    23:39
Paluska, Urbana    23:40
Hollon, Argenta-Oreana    23:41
Henry, Unity    23:42
Edwards, ALAH    23:43
Patel, Tuscola    23:43
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning    23:47
Bohlen, St. Thomas More    23:49
Helfench, Monticello    24:00
Fogarty, Prairie Central    24:15
Orris, Sullivan    24:18
Lambeth, Urbana    24:21
R. King, Unity    24:25
Mad. Stevens, Clinton    24:27
M. Smith, Danville    24:30
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian    24:36
Kite, Sullivan    24:36
O’Donnell, Unity    24:38
Odom, Central    24:40
Abbamonte, Urbana    24:42
Reedy, Monticello    24:42
L. Johnson , Judah Christian     24:43
Cousin, Unity    24:46
Herrera, Uni High    24:48
As. Fain, Monticello    24:49
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana    24:51
Edwards, Tuscloa    24:52
Conway, Judah Christian    24:56
Harms, PBL    24:56
Strong, Prairie Central    24:56
Sullivan, Mahomet-Seymour    24:59
Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour    25:04
Gehring, Prairie Central    25:06
Fritchl, PBL    25:09
Shirley, Central    25:09
Minor, Uni High    25:11
Ford, Bismarck-Henning    25:14
Evans, Urbana    25:15
Rispoli, Central    25:17
Au. Fain, Monticello    25:19
Day, Tuscola    25:24
Stoffel, Monticello    25:24
Diers, Urbana    25:25
G. Smith, PBL    25:26
Armstrong, Central    25:31
Lugano, Central    25:32
Nicholls, Clinton    25:41
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High    25:48
Palmer, St, Joseph-Ogden    25:48
Pyle, Unity    25:58

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

