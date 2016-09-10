Saturday's highlights: Danville football routs Manual

Video: Anthony Zilis's 2016 Helmet Stickers: Week 3 » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette It was a shortened Friday because of postponements, but plenty of performances shone through this weekend.

In football

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Monmouth-Roseville 0. After a long bus ride, the Spartans’ offense sputtered early, and a blocked punt put St. Joseph-Ogden’s defense in a difficult situation. But the defense held the shutout early, and the offense picked up, thanks in part to a strong performance from the offensive line, coach Shawn Skinner said.

Griffin Meeker and Jack Fritz scored two touchdowns apiece.

■ Bismarck-Henning 75, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8. Izaack Kitchens only played one half of Saturday’s blowout, but the junior followed up a program record-setting performance in Week 2 with 234 total yards and five touchdowns Saturday. Caleb Lahey rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns, Dakota Akins tallied 152 yards, and Cody Miller returned an interception for a touchdown.

■ Danville 62, Peoria Manual 0. The Vikings moved to 3-0 behind two passing and two rushing touchdowns from Quentin Smith. Darryl Kelly caught two touchdowns and Justin Daubauris ran for two for Danville, which scored 28 points in the second quarter and led 42-0 at the half.

■ Oakwood 40, Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac 6. Colby Smiley racked up 135 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Skylar Bolton rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and notched a pick-six for the Comets.

■ St. Thomas More 1, Big Rock Crossroads Academy 0. Crossroads Academy was forced to forfeit with not enough players to field a team.

■ Oblong 40, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 12. After a scoreless first quarter, Oblong pled up 33 points in the next two. Marcus Vanausdoll and Will Cohan each scored for ALAH.

■ Westville 28, Salt Fork 0. After tornado warnings caused a postponement of Friday’s game, Vermilion Valley Conference favorite Westville pounced on Salt Fork to move to 3-0.

■ Momence 48, Milford/Cissna Park 12. The Bearcats fell to 1-2 in a makeup date. Dakota Stevens racked up 205 yards of total offense, including a 72-yard touchdown run and a 73-yard touchdown catch.

■ Taylorville 41, Rantoul 6. Mason Hall completed 5 of 11 passes for 75 yards and added a late touchdown, but the it was all Tornadoes early.

■ Decatur LSA 38, Tri-County 14. The Titans couldn’t notch their first win of the season.



In volleyball

Clinton Classic

■ Clinton goes 1-3. After falling to El Paso-Gridley, Prairie Central and Illini Central in straight sets, the Maroons topped Bismarck-Henning 2-1. Madi Filkin notched 21 kills on the day.

■ Bismarck-Henning goes 1-3. The Blue Devils topped Illini Central but lost to El Paso-Gridley, Clinton and Prairie Central. Grace Harris notched 37 assists and four aces, Catie Spicer notched 19 kills, 37 assists and 10 digs, and Alyssa Bell had 11 blocks.



Lincoln Invitational

■ Lincoln 2, Danville 0. Chelsey Cunningham racked up 23 assists and Jill Cooper-Watson had six kills, but Danville fell 25-16, 25-23.



Westville Tournament

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm wins tourney. The Buffaloes went 3-1 to win the tournament. Cassandra Goodwin led the way with 31 kills, six blocks and seven aces, and Hadley Goodwin had 21 digs and 12 kills.

■ Westville goes 2-2. The Tigers beat Urbana Uni High 2-0 and Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2-1, but fell to Chrisman 2-0 and Salt Fork 2-1. Cassie Parker had 58 assists and 26 digs in the tournament, Krista Smith had 37 digs and 13 kills, and Riley Kinney racked up 23 kills and 13 blocks.

■ Chrisman goes 3-1. The Cardinals won their first three games, beating Salt Fork in a close 2-0 win, Westville 2-0 and Uni 2-1, before dropping the final to Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Hannah Eddy had 26 kills on the day, and Kody Bush added 46 assists and 18 kills.



Shelbyville Tournament

■ Monticello finishes fourth. Erika Miller, who had 22 kills and nine blocks, and Zanna Myers, who notched 22 kills and 11 aces, made the all-tournament team for the Sages, who topped Cowden and Casey in straight sets but lost to Edwards County, Pana and Shelbyville in straight sets.



Mahomet-Seymour Tournament

■ Rantoul wins two. The Eagles beat Mateno 2-1 and Springfield Southeast 2-0, but fell to Oakwood 2-1, Olympia 2-0 and Champaign Central 2-0.



Decatur LSA Tournament

■ Unity takes title. The Rockets won all five of their matches on their way to the tournament championship, culminating in a 26-24, 25-21 win over Blue Ridge in the title game. Megan Foster tallied 42 kills on the day, which included wins over the Decatur LSA’s junior varsity, Warrensburg-Latham, Cerro Gordo and MacArthur. Lauren Wendling tallied 42 digs.

■ Blue Ridge takes second. The Knights were runners-up behind 28 kills and nine blocks from Maddy Hopkins and 61 digs from Hannah Brackenhoff. Blue Ridge beat DeLand-Weldon, Eisenhower and Decatur LSA in two sets apiece before beating Warrensburg-Latham and losing to Unity.

■ Cerro Gordo goes 2-3. Anna Peter tallied 41 kills as the Broncos topped Decatur Eisenhower and the Decatur LSA junior varsity while also losing three matches.



Nontournament

■ Milford 3, South Newton (Ind.) 1. Emily Duis finished off 26 kills and four blocks, Sierra Fanning had 28 assists and Madi Rose had 16 digs in a four-set victory over an Indiana school.



In boys’ golf

■ At Mattoon. Cage Sestak shot 80 to lead Champaign Central, and Matt Becker and Ben Carnahan each scored 84 as the Maroons took 10th out of 35 teams at the Mattoon Invite.

Urbana Uni High’s Varun Chopra finished second in the event with a score of 144.

Mahomet-Seymour’s Skylar Slade led his team to 21st, Danville took 22nd, Centennial 26th, Monticello 27th, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28th, St. Thomas more 29th and Urbana 32nd.



In girls’ golf

■ At Normal. Champaign Central’s Mia Hayasaki took eighth place with a score of 82 in the Normal Community Invitational at Ironwood, and the Maroons finished 14th out of 18 teams. Claire Sherrick carded a 99 to lead Centennial, which didn’t score as a team.



In boys’ cross-country

■ At Peoria. William Powell led Danville to a second-place finish out of 58 teams, 15 of them ranked, on a muddy course at Detweiller Park by taking 23rd in 16:35.6. Phillip Hall took 28th in 16:41, Michael Moreman took 33rd, Sincere Williams-Davis was 45th and Tyler Huckelberry was 56th. The Vikings scored 184 points, trailing only Normal University, which scored 87.

John Miller was 167th for Champaign Central, while Carter Ware finished 168th to lead Centennial. JT Harrold led Clinton to a 23rd-place finish in the Class 1A division by taking 83rd.



In girls’ cross-country

■ At Peoria. Urbana Uni High’s Arielle Summitt finished fourth in the Class 2A division of the First to the Finish Invite at Detweiller Park in 18:36, and Annemarie Michael finished 15th in 19:21 to lead the Illineks to 17th place out of 60 teams. Anika Kimme finished 92nd for Uni.

Shanice Garbutt took 25th place to lead Danville to 18th, and Brook Dudley finished 63rd. Maddie Martin took 170th for Centennial, and Adrienne Squier finished 388th to lead Champaign Central.

Payne Turney finished 18th in the Class 1A division to lead Clinton to 20th place.



In boys’ soccer

Hoopeston Cornjerker Classic

■ Blue Ridge wins title. A first-half goal from J.T. Habel gave the Knights a 1-0 win over Cornerstone Christian in the championship game. Blue Ridge also topped Oakwood/Salt Fork 4-1 and St. Joseph-Ogden 4-1. Adam Cheek scored three times and notched two assists.

■ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley wins one. Caleb Bleich scored three goals as the Bunnies beat Watseka 3-1 and fell to Cornerstone Christian 2-1 and Hoopeston Area 1-0.

■ Hoopeston Area splits pair. Bailey Crose scored three goals and Trey Houmes picked up a goal and an assist as Hoopeston Area topped Fisher/GCMS 1-0 and fell to Cornerstone Christian 6-3.

■ Watseka drops two. The Warriors fell to Fisher/GCMS 3-1 and Cornerstone Christian 5-1.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden goes 2-1. The Spartans topped Oakwood/Salt Fork 2-1 and Monticello 4-0 before falling to Blue Ridge 4-1.

■ Oakwood/Salt Fork wins one. The Comets beat Monticello 2-1 but fell to Blue Ridge and St. Jospeh-Ogden.

■ Monticello drops a pair. The Sages lost to St. Joseph-Ogden 4-0 and Oakwood/Salt Fork 2-0. Goalkeeper Rye Johnson made 13 saves



South Side Baptist Tournament

■ Danville First Baptist 4, North Love Baptist 3. Jordan Miller scored a hat trick and Kyle Cummins tallied two assists before the Knights won in a shootout.



Nontournament

■ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Charleston 1. Evan Lundstrom scored two goals, which were assisted by Felipe Artola and Dylan Rodgers, who also scored.

■ Judah Christian 8, Schlarman 0. Max Berry tallied three goals and two assists and Tyler Alt scored twice for Judah Christian, which led 6-0 at the half.



In girls’ swimming and diving

■ At Champaign. Junior River Jones won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.81 as Champaign Central lost to Normal West 109-77. Jones also participated in the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team along with Maddie Hieser, Kendall Woods and Courtney Plattner. Jones also took second in the 200 medley relay and the 200 individual medley.

■ At Springfield. Ema Rajic won the 200 individual medley in 2:07.13, beating the field by more than nine seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.68, over seven second better than second place, and Urbana Uni High took fifth place finish in the 10-team Capital City Invite. Elizabeth Atkinson took third in the 200 freestyle.