Tuesday's highlights: Chargers blank Tigers in volleyball

Central's Junior Kadji(9) kicks in a goal past Centennial's Christin Contreras(1) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Centennial 2, Urbana 0. Ashia Ravanh had three kills, Raevyn Russell had two kills and Maddie Sanders had four digs for the Tigers in their 25-13, 25-11 loss to the Chargers. Claire Cowser had seven digs for Centennial.

■ Judah Christian 2, Uni High 0. Madelyn Peters had seven kills and Michelle Miller delivered three aces for the Tribe in its 25-15, 25-20 sweep against the Illineks at Champaign. Kathryn Dullerud had six assists for the Illineks.



■ St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0. The Sabers’ Lucy Lux-Rulon smashed seven kills and Mica Allison had 10 assists as STM defeated Watseka 25-21, 25-15 in a match played in Champaign. Emily Bunting had six assists and three aces and Katie Kidwell had seven digs for the Warriors.



■ Unity 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Hannah Glanzer had seven kills and eight digs while Abby Maxwell provided 21 assists, helping the Rockets top the Bombers 25-19, 28-26 in a match placed at Argenta. Hannah Slemp had eight digs and six kills for the Bombers.



■ Olympia 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Lizzie Sproat came up with 11 digs and Kaitlyn Northrup had 16 assists for the Bulldogs in their 26-24, 25-22 loss at home.



■ Monticello 2, Sullivan 0. Zannah Myers and Erica Miller each had four kills for the Sages as they swept the Redskins 25-13, 25-9 in a match played at Sullivan. Chloe Riley helped the Redskins with five kills.



■ Peoria Notre Dame 2, Danville 0. Megan Burton had four digs for the Vikings in their 25-10, 25-8 loss in a match played at Peoria.



■ Schlarman 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Emily Christian had nine kills and Janie Gross had eight kills, leading the Hilltoppers to a 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 victory at Armstrong. Holley Hambleton had five kills and 20 digs for A-P.



■ Bement 2, Clinton 0. Jaylen Dillow had nine kills and Tatum Auth had nine digs to help the Bulldogs win 25-18, 25-23 in a match played at Clinton. Delaney Woodbury and Madison Filkin each had five digs for the Maroons.



■ Bismarck-Henning 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Lynsey McCord had six kills, Catie Spicer had five aces and Alyssa Bell had four kills for the Blue Devils as they swept the Cornjerkers 25-13, 25-18 in a match played at Hoopeston.



■ Oakwood 2, Westville 0. Madison Brown had 16 digs and Jasman Severado had five kills for the Tigers in their 25-19, 25-21 loss in a match played at Westville.



■ Cumberland 2, Arcola 0. Ixcell Vega had 10 digs and Morgan Hobgood slammed four kills for the Purple Riders in a match played at Cumberland.



■ Blue Ridge 2, Ridgeview 0. Jessica Gilbert had 15 assists and Josie Grammer delivered 10 kills for the Knights (12-2) in a match played at Blue Ridge.



■ Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Emily Duis had 19 kills and Sierra Fanning had 17 digs and 21 assists for the Bearcats in their 25-22, 13-25, 25-19 win. Lacey Steinbaugh had 14 assists for the Buffaloes (5-6).



■ Fieldcrest 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Jessalyn Davis came up with nine digs and Emily Clinton and Molly Kollross each had three kills for the Falcons in a home match.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Okaw Valley 0. Katie Brandt provided nine kills and Lilly Messmore had seven kills to help the Conquering Riders (7-3) sweep Okaw Valley 25-18, 25-15.



In boys’ golf



■ At Savoy. Hayden Cekander fired a 38 and Cage Sestak and Justin McCoy each shot a 39, leading Champaign Central past Danville 159-176 at the UI Orange Course. Andy Bunton led the Vikings, shooting a 41.



■ At Harrison Park. Nick Pinter shot a 39 and Treyton Brown and Anthony Gass each finished at 46 to help Westville top Paris 179-204.



■ At Arcola. Shandon Herschberger fired a 36 and Clayton Miller had a 35 to lead Arcola past Windsor 161-213 at Kaskaskia Country Club.



■ At Illinois State University. Clinton’s Chase Reynolds fired an 80 (good for sixth place overall) and Mac Hickman shot a 90 at the Heyworth Hornet Golf Invitational at Weibring Golf Club. Caleb Poindexter shot an 81 for LeRoy to take seventh place, Clay Bane shot an 82 to tie for eighth place for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Sam Duggins had an 84 for Blue Ridge, Drew Guimond finished at 87 for Tri-Valley and Allan Kindred had a 100 for Ridgeview.



In cross-country



■ At Tuscola. Villa Grove/Heritage’s Gage Knoll was first to the finish (17 minutes, 47 seconds), but Tuscola won a three-team race against the Blue Devils and Tri-County at Wimple Park. Trent Ponder (17:59) and Bradley Kramer (19:05) led the way for the Warriors. Ramsey Hunt (19:38) was fastest for Tri-County. Tuscola won the girls’ race, paced by Morgan Day (26:26), Logan Hale (26:39) and Ashton Smith (27:51). Tri-County’s Shayne Smith (22:55) was the individual winner in the girls’ run.



■ At Urbana. Arielle Summitt (18:50), Annemarie Michael (18:57) and Anika Kimme (21:01) finished 1-2-3 for Uni as the Illineks defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Bismarck-Henning and Judah Christian. Evi Ellis led PBL, finishing in 21:48. Makenna Green paced Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 22:43. Aryn Willard led the Blue Devils at 23:48. In the boys’ race, Kody Harrison (16:56) led the field for PBL, but Uni High took the team title against PBL and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The Illineks were paced by Jonah Herzog (17:23) and Nicholas Ramkumar (18:27). Philip Coulter finished at 18:54 for Judah Christian.



In boys’ soccer



■ Urbana 3, Normal Community 3. Paced by two goals by Hugo Rios-Neto and a penalty-kick goal by Bennett Anderson, the Tigers played Normal Community to a tie in a match played in Urbana.



■ St. Thomas More 3, Monticello 1. Sam Keck, Max Cochrane and J.P. Ridge each scored goals for the Sabers (8-5) in a match played in Champaign. Kenrick Vail scored off an assist from Brent Buffenbarger for the Sages’ lone goal.



■ Judah Christian 8, Unity 1. Max Berry had a hat trick and Michael Ibrahim put two goals into the net as the Tribe topped the Rockets. Matthew Robinson had four saves in goal for the Tribe.



■ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Caleb Bleich scored a pair of goals and Tyler Ricks scored a goal, propelling

the Bunnies (4-7) past the Spartans. Drew Cagle had four saves in goal for the Bunnies.



■ Danville 3, Bloomington 0. After a scoreless first half, the Vikings (8-1-1) got on the scoreboard with a goal by Caleb Griffin. Ethan Norton slotted the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0, and Samuel Norton found his brother, Ethan, for a second goal.



■ Hoopeston Area 5, Schlarman 0. Bailey Crose, Payton Frederick, Ethan Smith, Neil Williams and Rhys Root each scored for the Cornjerkers in a match played at Hoopeston.



■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, Bismarck-Henning 0. A ball that deflected off a Bismarck-Henning player for a first-half goal held up as the Comets (9-6-1) edged the Blue Devils. Goalkeeper Austin Marcinko had nine saves for the Comets. Connor Watson had four saves for Bismarck-Henning.



■ Blue Ridge 6, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. Adam Cheek scored four goals, including two in each half, and Landon Magenheimer scored two goals to help the Knights top BCC. Dane Houser had six saves for the Knights.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Urbana. Erin Wright won her singles match for Urbana in the Tigers’ 8-1 loss to Normal West.



■ At Mount Zion. Katherine Price and Sophia Sobeski won singles matches and Mia Stipes and Delaney Tressler won in doubles for St. Thomas More in its 6-3 loss to Mount Zion.





