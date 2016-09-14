Athletes of the Week: M-S' Lundstrom, STM's Bowie

Evan Lundstrom

Mahomet-Seymour soccer

Why he was chosen: The senior recorded a hat trick and assisted on the Bulldogs’ other goal during a 4-2 home win against Urbana Uni High and followed that up with two goals in a 4-1 win at Charleston.

From Lundstrom: “It was really awesome. Obviously, we’ve had a little bit of a shaky start to the season after the Urbana tournament, but we rebounded well and got a really big win against Uni that will help us for regional seeding. We kept the momentum going against Charleston.”

I need concert tickets to ... Justin Bieber. I’ll dedicate that one to Felipe Artola.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Blades of Glory.” I really like Will Ferrell.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... water ski. It looks really fun.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... South Africa because I’d love to see the animals there.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... the ability to teleport so that I can go anywhere I want whenever I want and I don’t have to drive there.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... to buy a tiger because it would be really fun to ride.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people say, ‘Same difference.’ It sounds contradictory.

My best soccer memory was ... back in fourth grade with the Mahomet Seymour Soccer Club when we had tournaments, at the hotel for breakfast, we would play ‘Cut the Spoon.’ It was fun.

My most embarrassing soccer memory was ... when I ordered cutoff socks and came to practice wearing them like real socks. Everyone laughed at me.

Before a match ... I like to drink a lot of Gatorade.

After a match ... I like to go to Buffalo Wild Wings with my teammates.

In five years, I see myself ... in graduate school at a university that I hopefully like.

Honorable mention: Brendan Fletcher, Watseka/St. Anne football; J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge soccer; Hunter Keith, Bismarck-Henning golf; Dawson LaBaw, Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer; Ndumiso Madela, Urbana soccer; Jared Motley, Rantoul soccer; William Powell, Danville cross-country; Logan Richardson, Tri-County golf; Cale Shonkwiler, Unity football; Brody Ulrey, Argenta-Oreana football

Alaina Bowie

St. Thomas More golf

Why she was chosen: The freshman won the Champaign County tournament with an even-par 72 at the UI Blue Course, defeating Champaign Central’s Mia Hayasaki in a one-hole playoff and followed that up with a 39 to claim medalist honors a day later to help STM to a triangular win against Monticello and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

From Bowie: “I think I came up clutch just with all parts of my game. My team really surrounded me with a good vibe and we did well. Everyone set goals for themselves and accomplished them. I really focused and got into game mode. That’s important to me in all the sports I play.”

I need concert tickets to ... One Direction if they were still around, but they are kind of done. Anyone would be cool to go see live.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... build something out of wood with my hands.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Australia. I would want to play golf there and just see all the exotic things.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to fly like Superman. I’m jealous of his powers.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... to donate the majority of it to charity just because I wouldn’t want to have to deal with it.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people have a cold and they don’t want to blow their nose and they keep sniffing their nose over and over again. That’s really annoying.

My best golf memory was ... the Best Ball tournament in Bloomington this season. We didn’t win and got second, but I had a lot of fun playing with my team. I’m excited for more memories with them since I’m only a freshman, but it was a fun memory.

My most embarrassing golf memory was ... I was playing in a practice round before state last year and I hit it on the green, but I couldn’t see the green from where I was at. There were a bunch of older gentlemen there, so I felt really bad.

Before a meet ... I listen to some music that gets me pumped up.

After a meet ... I really like hanging out with my team and going to get food because before, I’m really focused.

In five years, I see myself ... in college hopefully playing golf, not necessarily on a scholarship, but playing golf for a college that is important to me. I’d still like being close to home and striving for academic success along the way would be helpful.

Honorable mention: Andrea Coursey, St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball; Emily Duis, Milford volleyball; Brittney Enos, Fisher volleyball; Megan Foster, Unity volleyball; Cassandra Goodwin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball; Janie Gross, Schlarman volleyball; Mia Hayasaki, Champaign Central golf; Kendyl McFarland, Monticello golf; Ema Rajic, Urbana Uni High swimming; Katie Witte, Salt Fork volleyball