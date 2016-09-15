Thursday's highlights: Monticello golf breaks records

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Tuscola vs Sullivan » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Tuscola fans vs. Sullivan in a prep volleyball meet at Tuscola on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016.

In volleyball

■ St. Thomas More 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Brianna Hopper had eight kills and Mica Allison and Hayes Murray each recorded 14 assists for the Sabers in their 14-25, 25-17, 25-9 win at Mahomet. Grace Beach had 11 kills and Elizabeth Sproat had 12 digs for the Bulldogs.



■ Danville 2, Peoria Manual 0. Jill Cooper-Watson was a force at the net for the Vikings, pounding five kills in Danville’s 25-7, 25-15 win at home.



■ Tuscola 2, Sullivan 0. Natalie Bates provided seven digs, Maddie Allen and Cassie Russo each smashed five kills and Caylen Moyer had nine assists for the Warriors in their 25-8, 25-14 win at home. Chloe Riley had a big night at the net for the Redskins with six blocks and three kills.



■ Tri-Valley 2, Fisher 0. University of Iowa commit Hannah Clayton had six kills and Lauren Bakewell had seven digs in Tri-Valley’s 25-15, 25-13 win. Megan Nigg had two kills and five digs for the Bunnies.



■ Bement 2, Heritage 0. Jaylen Dillow’s eight kills and five digs and Hannah Leigh Foran’s 11 kills and seven digs paced the Bulldogs to a 25-21, 25-21 victory. Gracyn Allen paced the Hawks with seven kills.



■ Schlarman 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Janie Gross pounded nine kills and Emily Christian had 12 assists for the Hilltoppers in their 25-8, 25-10 win in a match played in Danville.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Momence 0. Kalista Klann had 13 assists and Katelyn Riffle smashed seven kills for the Panthers in their 25-10, 25-9 victory in a match played at Paxton.



■ Bismarck-Henning 2, Milford 0. Lynsey McCord had 11 kills and two blocks for the Blue Devils (3-8) in their 25-20, 25-20 sweep. Emily Duis had nine kills and Kaylee Warren had 10 assists for the Bearcats.



■ Chrisman 2, Westville 1. Hannah Eddy had eight kills to lead the way for the Cardinals in their 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 home win.



■ Eureka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Jessalyn Davis put up eight digs for the Falcons in their 25-15, 25-14 loss at home.



■ Tri-County 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Taylor Powell had eight digs and five kills, Madison Brown came up with 11 assists and Liz Shipman had four kills for the Knights in a home loss. Sophie Turner had 20 assists and Grace Burnside pounded 11 kills for Tri-County.



■ Watseka 3, South Newton (Ind.) 0. Katie Kidwell had 11 kills and Madison Bauer had eight kills for the Warriors in their 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 triumph in

a match played at South New-

ton.



■ Cissna Park 2, Clifton Central 0. Gabby Wessels had 12 kills and Anna Jennings added 25 assists for the Timberwolves as they swept to a 25-7, 25-12 win at Clifton Central.



■ Blue Ridge 2, Lexington 0. Jessica Gilbert had 13 assists and 12 digs for the Knights (13-2) in their 25-22, 25-20 win at Lexington.



■ Shelbyville 2, Clinton 0. The Maroons dropped a 25-15, 25-14 decision to the Rams.

■ Dee-Mack 2, LeRoy 0. Maddie Qualls’ 13 digs led the way for the Panthers in their 25-18, 25-13 loss in a match played at LeRoy.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Salt Fork 1. Madi Gayheart’s 26 digs and 17 assists and Hayley Hambleton’s 14 kills led the Trojans as they outlasted the Comets 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 at home.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. Lily Messmore and Layne Kauffman each had four kills and Abby Mast had eight assists to lead the Conquering Riders (8-3) to a 25-7, 25-14 win.



In boys’ golf

■ At Oakland. Clayton Miller fired a 1-under-par 33, and Shandon Herschberger and Blake Lindenmeyer each shot a 38, leading Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to a 154-176 win against Tri-County at Norton Knolls. Logan Richardson led Tri-County, shooting a 34.

■ At Danville. Lucas Hoshauer fired a 38 and Brandon Rowe finished at 40 for Oakwood in the Comets’ 170-171 victory against Danville at Turtle Run. Andy Bunton shot a 40 and Rylan Wolfe shot a 43 for the Vikings.



■ At Momence. Lucas Tay fired a 40 and Jack Peifer shot a 46, leading St. Thomas More to a

183-201-218 win against Momence and Iroquois West. Justin Kuipers led Iroquois West, shooting a 46.



In girls’ golf

■ At Monticello. It was a historic day for Monticello girls’ golf. Battling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and mosquitoes, the Sages broke the school team record for nine holes by 3 strokes, beating the Falcons 173-209 at Monticello Golf Club. On top of that, Kendyl McFarland fired an even-par 36 for the lowest round in school history. Also part of the record-setting day were Sages golfers Molly Stringer (42), Ellie Nelson (46) and Kayleigh Louis (49). Shannon Spangler’s 46 led the way for the Falcons.



■ At LeRoy. Megan Woltkamp fired a 50 and Meredith Hogue finished her round at 51, helping the Panthers top Olympia 215-236.



■ At Momence. Kait Asklund shot a 46 and Maeve Kirby had a 48, leading St. Thomas More to a 204-225 victory.



In boys’ cross-country

■ At Bismarck. Trey Houmes of Hoopeston Area crossed the finish line at 16 minutes, 39 seconds to be the individual winner at the Bismarck-Henning Invitational, but the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers took the team victory, led by Kody Harrison (16:53) and Alec St. Julien (18:38).



■ At Decatur. John Miller finished at 17:21 and Noah Brunson ran 17:24, leading Champaign Central in a run at Hickory Point Golf Course.



In girls’ cross-country

■ Maroons victorious. The Champaign Central girls captured eighth place at the MAC Invite. Faith Llewellyn took 21st place, finishing at 21:39. Adrienne Squier was 42nd at 23:32, and Jeeyoon Chun was 46th at 23:52.



■ At Bismarck. Evelyn Ellis (22:02) and Shannon Carlson (22:26) finished 1-2 to lead Paxton-Buckley-Loda to victory at the Bismarck-Henning Invitational. Aryn Willard crossed the finish line at 22:34 for second-place Bismarck-Henning.

In boys’ soccer

■ Urbana 5, Champaign Central 1. Pablo Diaz had a hat trick and Ndumiso Madela scored the other two goals to help the Tigers beat the Maroons. Junior Kadji scored an unassisted goal for the Maroons.



■ Bloomington 2, Centennial 0. Goalkeeper Christian Contreras had eight saves for the Chargers in the loss.



■ Danville 4, Peoria Richwoods 0. Caleb Griffin had two goals and an assist, Luis Tapia provided one goal and an assist and Ethan Norton had one goal for the Vikings in a match played at Peoria.



■ Monticello 5, Unity 3. Brent Buffenbarger scored a goal in both halves, leading the Sages to victory.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Hoopeston Area 1. After the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the first half, the Spartans pulled away with three second-half goals. Drayke Lannert delivered two goals for the Spartans. Bailey Crose scored an unassisted goal for the Cornjerkers.



■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Dawson LaBaw, Dalton Fox and Ren Dazey all scored to pace the Comets to victory in a match played at Georgetown. Sean Smith scored off a free kick for the Buffaloes.



■ Bismarck-Henning 10, Schlarman 0. Blake Reifsteck and Josh Toler each had a pair of goals for the Blue Devils (7-1) in their shutout victory.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Judah Christian 0. Evan Lundstrom had a hat trick for the Bulldogs (5-3-1) in their shutout victory at home.



■ Urbana Uni High 14, Decatur Christian 0. Mikhail Sigalov and Ezra Johnson each scored a pair of goals to aid the Illineks’ blowout victory in a match played in Urbana.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Gibson City. Urbana’s Candy Leti, Hexuan Xie, Erin Wright, Marianne Moulin, Razelle Igana and Alora Rent won in singles and doubles as the Tigers defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-0.



■ At Champaign. Mia Stipes, Caroline Waddell, Delaney Tressler, Kayley Schacht, Noelle Schacht and Stella Green swept the singles matches as St. Thomas More defeated Rantoul 7-2.