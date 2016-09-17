Saturday's highlights: Walmer leads M-S runners to second

Image Gallery: HS Football: Monticello vs Unity » more Photo by: Holly Hart Unity quarterback Steven Migut (#6) is swarmed by the Monticello defense in the first quarter. Monticello football vs Unity, Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Monticello High School.

In volleyball

PBL Tournament

■ PBL captures crown. Led by all-tourney picks Kalista Klann (85 assists in five matches), Katelyn Riffle (30 kills) and Kelsey Vaughn (27 digs), Paxton-Buckley-Loda avenged a three-set pool-play loss to Lexington by whipping the Minutemen 27-25, 25-17 in the championship match. Rantoul (9-12) also went 4-1 for the day and topped Iroquois West 25-14, 25-23 in the third-place match. All-tourney picks Kaylee Spegal (68 assists overall), Anisa Hall (42 digs) and Bree Davis (34 kills) were the Eagles’ leaders. Rantoul also beat IW in a pool-play match. Armstrong-Potomac (10-6), led by all-tourney selections Sarah Porter and Angela Sieberns, beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for the consolation crown, 25-16, 25-14. In wins against GCMS and Milford, Sieberns totaled nine aces. Also on the 12-player all-tourney team were Milford’s Emily Duis and IW’s Grace Schroeder.

Blue Ridge Invitational

■ Knights earn title. All-tournament picks Jessica Gilbert (77 assists), Maddy Hopkins (25 kills) and Hannah Brackenhoff (33 digs) led Blue Ridge (17-2) to wins in all four of its tourney matches, each of which were two-set sweeps. Ridgeview’s Lexie Walker was also picked to the six-player all-tourney team.

Mt. Pulaski Tournament

■ Sabers finish 4-1. St. Thomas More won four of five matches, securing a third-place finish in the tournament. Maranda Day had 18 digs and Rylee Hinton had 14 blocks for Champaign Central, which beat Fulton but lost to West Prairie and Bloomington Central Catholic, all in two-set matches. Madi Atkinson had 26 assists in two matches, and Brittany Anglin had 21 in one match.

New Berlin Tournament

■ Argenta-Oreana goes 2-3. The Bombers defeated DeLand-Weldon and Lincolnwood but lost to Valmeyer, Carrollton and West Central. Haley Williamson had 83 assists for the day, Madison Schultz had 53 digs, Hannah Slemp had 35 kills and Mikayla Kirkland landed six aces.

Bradley Tournament

■ Cunningham leads Vikings. Chelsy Cunningham had 62 assists in three matches, helping Danville to wins over Herscher and Beecher as well as a loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais. Megan Burton had 17 kills for the day.

Pathway Tournament

■ Arthur Okaw takes second. Tournament Most Valuable Player Lillian Messmore and all-tournament pick Abby Mast helped Arthur Okaw Christian (12-3-2) to a runner-up finish in a tournament at Kalona, Iowa.



In boys’ soccer

■ Urbana Uni High 4, Bismarck-Henning 0. Rahi Miraftab-Salo had two goals and an assist, and Omeed Miraftab-Salo had one goal and one assist for the Illineks (11-1), who blanked the Blue Devils at the UI turf fields. Albert Lee also scored for Uni. Goalkeepers Noah Blue and Ethan Soloveychik shared the shutout.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Newton 1. Andrew McDermott scored a goal in each half as the Spartans posted a nonconference win on the road. Drayke Lannert had a goal and an assist. Joey Johnson totaled 10 saves.

■ Bloomington 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Evan Lundstrom’s goal in the final two minutes allowed Mahomet-Seymour (6-4-1), which permitted two first-half goals, to avert a shutout loss at home. Lundstrom scored on an assist by Trevor Burgess.

■ Warrensburg-Latham 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. Brayden Cobel and Eusebio Briseno staked visiting ALAH to a 2-0 lead, but the Cardinals scored four late goals to win.

■ Peoria Notre Dame 4, Danville 1. Caleb Griffin scored for the Vikings, who fought to a 1-1 first-half tie.



In boys’ cross-country

■ At Peoria. Mahomet-Seymour placed second in a 58-team field of 543 runners at the Richard Spring Invitational. The Bulldogs had six placers among the top 50, led by Andrew Walmer (12th). Other team leaders were Riley Fortune (24th), Ryan Hodge (26th), Mathias Powell (31st), Brian Butcher (33rd) and Gabe Pommier (50th). Monticello placed 35th, led by Alex Helmuth (57th). St. Thomas More ran 40th, led by Dominic Magrini (179th). Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall placed 23rd. St. Joseph-Ogden didn’t field a full team but was led by Justin Phillips (46th). In the 422-runner freshman-sophomore race, SJ-O’s Isiah McCune placed 49th, helping the Spartans to 37th overall. Monticello’s frosh-soph squad ended 47th.

■ At Tuscola. Shelbyville, Tuscola and Paxton-Buckley-Loda claimed the top three spots in the 39th running of the 20-school Tuscola Invitational at Wimple Park. Individually, Prairie Central’s Jacob Maquet was fourth, Hoopeston Area’s Trey Houmes was fifth, Unity teammates Nathan Seiler and Cameron Woodard were sixth and seventh, respectively, Urbana Uni High’s Jonah Herzog was eighth and PBL’s Kody Harrison was ninth.

■ At Edwardsville. Noah Brunson (17:59.63 for 5 kilometers) and John Miller (18:21.98) placed 26th and 33rd, respectively, in a 237-runner field, helping Champaign Central to a fifth-place finish. Twenty-four teams competed.



In girls’ cross-country

■ At Tuscola. Urbana Uni High had three of the top six runners in the 153-person field at the Tuscola Invitational. Arielle Summitt was second, Annemarie Michael was third and Anika Kimme was fifth. Unity edged the Illineks 62-77 for team honors. PBL finished fifth. Other area top-10 finishers were Clinton’s Payne Turney (eighth) and Unity teammates Audrey Hancock (ninth) and Nicole Bagwell (10th).

■ At Peoria. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Faith Houston (41st) was the top area runner in the 498-runner Richard Spring Invitational. Monticello placed 33rd, led by Hannah Offenback (84th), Mahomet-Seymour ended 35th, led by Jenna Straub (154th) and St. Thomas More finished 43rd, led by Fran Hendrickson (120th). In the 345-runner freshman-sophomore race, M-S’ Megan Churm was second and teammate Brisa McGrath seventh. SJ-O’s Cassidy Bagby was fourth, helping the Spartans to sixth among 39 full teams. M-S’ frosh-soph unit was 13th.

■ At Edwardsville. Faith Llewellyn (22:43.42 for 5 kilometers) and Hope Llewellyn (23:20.36) finished 37th and 48th, respectively, in a 157-runner field as Champaign Central took 12th in an 18-team event.



In boys’ golf

■ At Paris. Bismarck-Henning, led by Hunter Keith (79, tied for sixth), placed third in the 12-team Paris Invitational. Oakwood, led by Brandon Rowe (77, fourth), finished fifth, and Tri-County ended seventh. The Titans were led by Logan Richardson (80), who tied for seventh individually. Tenth-place Urbana was led by Jonathan Hebert (97), 11th-place Judah Christian was led by Cade Chitty (94) and 12th-place Salt Fork was led by Jakob Althaus (104).

■ At Pekin. Matt Becker and Ben Carnahan tied for 23rd with 78s, helping Champaign Central (320) to ninth place in the 24-team Pekin Dragon Classic. Danville, led by Andy Bunton (80), finished 16th.



In girls’ golf

■ At LeRoy. St. Thomas More was first, 2 shots ahead of runner-up Monticello, and Prairie Central placed fourth in the 12-team LeRoy Invitational.



In girls’ swimming and diving

■ At Centennial. Meet champion Champaign Central (406 points) had runner-up finishes at the 10-team Charger Invitational from River Jones in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, as well as a second-place finish from its 400 freestyle relay unit consisting of Kendall Woods, Carson Kemper, Morgan McKee and Ally Miller. Urbana Uni High’s Ema Rajic won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly before anchoring the winning 400 free relay, which included Lauren Monahan, Zona Hrnjak and Elizabeth Atkinson. Centennial’s Isabelle Seten captured the 50 freestyle and anchored the triumphant 200 medley team, which included Tithi Bera, Lauren Feddersen and Elizabeth Gile. Chargers diver Elizabeth Rumsey also placed first.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Bloomington. Centennial’s Victoria Gonzalez went 4-0 and won the No. 1 singles title at the Bloomington Gold Invitational. At No. 2 singles, teammate Madison Scaggs was 3-1 and placed second. The Gonzalez-Scaggs duo went 3-1 and took second at No. 1 doubles. The Chargers placed sixth in the 16-team field. Champaign Central, which had no top-four placers, ended in 10th.

■ At Dunlap. Lauren Ellis finished third at No. 1 singles, and teammate Emma Towne took third at No. 2 singles for Danville, which placed fourth at the Dunlap Invitational. In doubles, Sabrina Hantz and Dahlia Escobar placed fourth at No. 2.