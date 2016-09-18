Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Sept. 19)
Sun, 09/18/2016 - 10:11pm | Bob Jones

Boys
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL    TIME
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour    15:31
Hall, ALAH    15:36
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour    15:53
Helmuth, Monticello    15:55
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour    16:03
Hall, Danville    16:06
Phillips,  St. Joseph-Ogden    16:10
Powell, Danville    16:12
Moreman, Danville    16:14
Huckelberry, Danville    16:21
Dixon, Monticello    16:22
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    16:26
Barfell, Danville    16:28
Williams-Davis, Danville    16:31
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour    16:33
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:41
Harrison, PBL    16:44
Houmes, Hoopeston Area    16:44
Ponder, Tuscola    16:47
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:58
Magrini, St. Thomas More    17:00
Brunson, Central    17:01
Seiler, Unity    17:01
Brewer, Bement    17:03
Carter, Urbana    17:03
Carrel, Urbana    17:05
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    17:05
Borich, Urbana    17:06
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour    17:06
Herzog, Uni High    17:06
Miller, Central    17:06
Manolakes, St. Thomas More     17:09
Woodard, Unity    17:09
Hile, Danville    17:17
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden    17:19
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage    17:23
M, Lee, St. Thomas More      17:25
Rangel, Danville    17:27
Kowalski, Urbana    17:30
Burelson, Danville    17:32
Maquet, Prairie Central    17:33
Holmes, Tuscola    17:35
Kramer, Tuscola    17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH    17:36
Wrobel, St. Thomas More      17:37
Pedigo, Chrisman    17:39
McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden    17:40
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour    17:44
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour    17:44
Mercer, Central    17:45
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour    17:46
Demisle, Urbana    17:48
Young, DeLand-Weldon    17:41
Clapper, St. Thomas More      17:49
Gable, Urbana    17:49
Harrold, Clinton    17:50
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning    17:50
Bland, Chrisman    17:51
Treakle, Central    17:51
Tate, Monticello    17:55
E. Bright, Monticello    17:57
Ramkumar, Uni High    17:58
Plank, Chrisman    18:00
Romine, ALAH    18:00
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central    18:01
Brennan, Clinton    18:05
Woods, Unity    18:07
N. Wilkin, Monticello    18:08
Vanantwerp, PBL    18:01
Ware, Centennial    18:05
No. Woods, Tuscola    18:07
Middleton, Tuscola    18:10
J, Smith, Central    18:12
Laughlin, ALAH    18:14
Li, Danville    18:17
St. Julien, PBL    18:18
Simpson, St. Thomas More    18:18
Allen, Uni High    18:24
Swanson-Linville, Uni High    18:28
Davis, Monticello    18:30
Miller, St. Thomas More    18:31
Helka, Oakwood    18:32
I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    18:35
Yentes, Centennial    18:36
Fabris, Clinton    18:40
Towne, Danville    18:43
Watson, Danville    18:43
Reeves, Clinton    18:46
Hohn, Oakwood    18:48
Yedetore, Uni High    18:48
Barfield, PBL    18:49
J. Wilkin, Monticello    18:50
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour    18:51
Coulter, Judah Christian    18:54
Price, PBL    18:57
Christensen, Chrisman    18:58
Lemay, Tuscola    18:58
Nuzzo, Chrisman    19:02
Morris, Unity    19:03
Jackson, Danville    19:05
Betancourt, Danville    19:06
R. Bright, Monticello    19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County    19:06
Purnell, Uni High    19:08
Ratts, Monticello    19:12
Perrine, Chrisman    19:14
Schnable, PBL    19:25
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage    19:28
Olavair, Centennial    19:28
Frank, Unity    19:30
Harner, Chrisman    19:30
Giese, PBL    19:39
Freund, Uni High    19:34
Nickels, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:35
Hodson, Monticello    19:38
Bergia, Judah Christian    19:40
Stearns, Urbana    19:42
Thomas, Clinton    19:45
Ni. Woods, Tuscola    19:46
Grissom, Hoopeston Area    19:49
Williamson, Clinton    19:49
Stack, Central    19:51
Baysore, Monticello    19:52
Aldunate, Uni High    19:56
Evans, Prairie Central    19:56
Kraatz, Uni High    19:57
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    19:58
Stoerger, Bement    20:01
Dayton, Unity    20:04
Mulcahey, Central    20:07
Harris, Chrisman    20:08
Hill, Tuscola    20:09
Wittmer, Bement    20:09
Owen, Urbana    20:12
Alexander, Monticello    20:15
Barnes, Danville    20:15
Hart, Centennial    20:16
Pardeshi, Uni High    20:16
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:16
M. Williams, ALAH    20:16
Notaro, Tri-County    20:17
E. Brown, Urbana    20:19
T. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:22
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:22
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    20:23
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    20:24
Allen, Danville    20:27
Ando, Urbana    20:29
Atkinson, Uni High    20:29
Foffel, Clinton    20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central    20:33
Simmons, Centennial    20:34
Jo. Miller, ALAH    20:37
Stauffer, Clinton    20:38
Ottarski, Danville    20:41
Vasquez, Oakwood    20:42
Daniels, PBL    20:43
Morse, PBL    20:43
Paudel, Central    20:43
Stock, Hoopeston Area    20:43
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:44
M. Lee, Centennial    20:48
Aberle, Prairie Central    20:49
Barnes, Prairie Central    20:51
Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour    20:52
Jd. Barret, Tuscola    20:57
Tang, Uni High    20:57
Hendriex, Clinton    20:59
Mok-Chih, Uni High    21:00
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:00
Bricker, Chrisman    21:03
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:04
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning    21:09
Houston, Monticello    21:10
S. Johnson, Chrisman    21:11
Oakley, Danville    21:12
Bowman, Uni High    21:15
Arie, Centennial    21:17
J. Hunt, Tri-County    21:18
Penicook, PBL    21:18
Chism, Centennial    21:19
Sooley, Judah Christian    21:21
Kaufman, Clinton    21:22
Embry, Prairie Central    21:30
McMullin, PBL    21:31
Wolter. Monticello    21:39
Bernhardt, Central    21:41
Rice, Centennial    21:45
Barbieri, Urbana    21:48
Herrera, Uni High    21:48
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:49
Kinsella, Bement    21:53
Lash, Chrisman    21:57
Kite, Chrisman    23:24

Girls
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, TEAM    TIME
Summitt, Uni High    18:23
Scott, Urbana    18:39
Michael, Uni High    18:57
Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:58
Garbutt, Danville    19:02
McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour    19:10
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    19:11
Turney, Clinton    19:48
Rosenstein, Urbana    19:52
K. Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:52
Cultra, Urbana    20:03
Offenback, Monticello    20:03
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour    20:05
Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour    20:06
Hancock, Unity    20:08
Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour    20:11
Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour    20:12
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:14
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:16
Williams, Danville    20;19
Dunahee, Prairie Central    20:22
McPike, Monticello    20:23
Green, ALAH    20:25
Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:25
Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour    20:26
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:29
Harmon, Unity    20:32
Larson, Schlarman    20:33
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour    20:35
Risley, Chrisman    20:35
Elmore, Monticello    20:36
Kimme, Uni High    20:37
J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana    20:37
Bagwell, Unity    20:46
Decker, Unity    20:46
Rajilch, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:51
Ellis, PBL    21:02
Dowling, Urbana    21:10
F. Llewelly, Central    21:13
Sterr, Clinton    21:16
Fairbanks, Unity    21:17
Huckelberry, Danville    21:17
Mesplay, Monticello    21:17
Brunk, Unity    21:22
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More    21:22
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:24
Carlson, PBL    21:31
Cameron, Chrisman    21:33
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More     21:35
Martin, Centennial    21:37
N. King, Unity    21:43
Darby, Bismarck-Henning    21:53
Zocher, Monticello    21:53
Krasa, Judah Christian    22:08
T. Milsap, Unity    22:08
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:16
Sweeney, Urbana    22:17
Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:24
H. Llewelly, Central    22:25
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High    22:27
Renfroe, Unity    22:27
Shaw, Uni High    22:28
Day, Unity    22:36
Saunders, St. Thomas More      22:39
Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:40
S. Smith, Tri-County    22:41
Kowalski, Urbana    22:43
R. Milsap, Unity    22:44
Son, Uni High    22:45
Eigher, Hoopeston Area    22:51
Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:52
Willard, Bismarck-Henning    22:54
Helferich, Monticello    22:59
Pollard, St. Thomas More    22:59
Wszalek, St. Thomas More    22:59
White, Clinton    23:01
Day, Tuscola    23:10
Carmien, St. Thomas More       23:11
Kaefring, Centennial    23:11
Arnett, PBL    23:13
Clifton, Monticello    23:13
Young, Argenta-Oreana    23:15
Wilson, Danville    23:18
Hile, Danville    23:20
Chun, Central    23:22
Stephens, Prairie Central    23:22
Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden    23:23
Cooper, Monticello    23:24
Ifft, Prairie Central    23:28
Minor, Uni High    23:29
Jamison, PBL    23:32
McMahom, St. Thomas More    23:32
Kim, Centennial    23:37
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More     23:39
Holben, Unity    23:39
Paluska, Urbana    23:40
Hollon, Argenta-Oreana    23:41
Henry, Unity    23:42
Edwards, ALAH    23:43
Patel, Tuscola    23:43
M. Smith, Danville    23:43
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning    23:47
Bohlen, St. Thomas More    23:50
Squier, Central    23:56
Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour    24:03
L. Johnson, Judah Christian     24:05
Welch, Hoopeston Area    24:07
Hendricks, Danville    24:09
Orris, Chrisman    24:11
Mad. Stevens, Clinton    24:12
Lambeth, Urbana    24:21
Herrera, Uni High    24:25
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High    24:25
R. King, Unity    24:25
Reedy, Monticello    24:27
Conslisk, Prairie Central    24:29
Kite, Chrisman    24:29
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian    24:32
Conway, Judah Christian    24:33
Hale, Prairie Central    24:38
O’Donnell, Unity    24:38
Odom, Central    24:40
Fogarty, Prairie Central    24:41
Abbamonte, Urbana    24:42
Cousin, Unity    24:46
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden    24:48
As. Fain, Monticello    24:49
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana    24:51
Edwards, Tuscloa    24:52
Harms, PBL    24:56
Strong, Prairie Central    24:56
Gillon, Centennial    25:05
Gehring, Prairie Central    25:06
Webber, Hoopeston Area    25:07
Fritchl, PBL    25:09
Shirley, Central    25:09
Ford, Bismarck-Henning    25:14
Evans, Urbana    25:15
Rispoli, Central    25:17
Au. Fain, Monticello    25:19
Lugano, Central    25:24
Stoffel, Monticello    25:24
Diers, Urbana    25:25
G. Smith, PBL    25:26
A. Smith, Tuscola    25:30
Armstrong, Central    25:31
Lugano, Central    25:32
Nicholls, Clinton    25:41
Roesler, Judah Christian    25:44
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden    25:48
Root, Hoopeston Area    25:52
Pyle, Unity    25:58

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

