Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Sept. 19)

Boys

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 15:31

Hall, ALAH 15:36

Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 15:53

Helmuth, Monticello 15:55

Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 16:03

Hall, Danville 16:06

Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:10

Powell, Danville 16:12

Moreman, Danville 16:14

Huckelberry, Danville 16:21

Dixon, Monticello 16:22

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26

Barfell, Danville 16:28

Williams-Davis, Danville 16:31

Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:33

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:41

Harrison, PBL 16:44

Houmes, Hoopeston Area 16:44

Ponder, Tuscola 16:47

Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:58

Magrini, St. Thomas More 17:00

Brunson, Central 17:01

Seiler, Unity 17:01

Brewer, Bement 17:03

Carter, Urbana 17:03

Carrel, Urbana 17:05

Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 17:05

Borich, Urbana 17:06

Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 17:06

Herzog, Uni High 17:06

Miller, Central 17:06

Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:09

Woodard, Unity 17:09

Hile, Danville 17:17

Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:19

Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:23

M, Lee, St. Thomas More 17:25

Rangel, Danville 17:27

Kowalski, Urbana 17:30

Burelson, Danville 17:32

Maquet, Prairie Central 17:33

Holmes, Tuscola 17:35

Kramer, Tuscola 17:36

Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36

Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:37

Pedigo, Chrisman 17:39

McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:40

Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44

Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44

Mercer, Central 17:45

Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:46

Demisle, Urbana 17:48

Young, DeLand-Weldon 17:41

Clapper, St. Thomas More 17:49

Gable, Urbana 17:49

Harrold, Clinton 17:50

Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:50

Bland, Chrisman 17:51

Treakle, Central 17:51

Tate, Monticello 17:55

E. Bright, Monticello 17:57

Ramkumar, Uni High 17:58

Plank, Chrisman 18:00

Romine, ALAH 18:00

Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01

Brennan, Clinton 18:05

Woods, Unity 18:07

N. Wilkin, Monticello 18:08

Vanantwerp, PBL 18:01

Ware, Centennial 18:05

No. Woods, Tuscola 18:07

Middleton, Tuscola 18:10

J, Smith, Central 18:12

Laughlin, ALAH 18:14

Li, Danville 18:17

St. Julien, PBL 18:18

Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:18

Allen, Uni High 18:24

Swanson-Linville, Uni High 18:28

Davis, Monticello 18:30

Miller, St. Thomas More 18:31

Helka, Oakwood 18:32

I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:35

Yentes, Centennial 18:36

Fabris, Clinton 18:40

Towne, Danville 18:43

Watson, Danville 18:43

Reeves, Clinton 18:46

Hohn, Oakwood 18:48

Yedetore, Uni High 18:48

Barfield, PBL 18:49

J. Wilkin, Monticello 18:50

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:51

Coulter, Judah Christian 18:54

Price, PBL 18:57

Christensen, Chrisman 18:58

Lemay, Tuscola 18:58

Nuzzo, Chrisman 19:02

Morris, Unity 19:03

Jackson, Danville 19:05

Betancourt, Danville 19:06

R. Bright, Monticello 19:06

R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06

Purnell, Uni High 19:08

Ratts, Monticello 19:12

Perrine, Chrisman 19:14

Schnable, PBL 19:25

Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:28

Olavair, Centennial 19:28

Frank, Unity 19:30

Harner, Chrisman 19:30

Giese, PBL 19:39

Freund, Uni High 19:34

Nickels, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:35

Hodson, Monticello 19:38

Bergia, Judah Christian 19:40

Stearns, Urbana 19:42

Thomas, Clinton 19:45

Ni. Woods, Tuscola 19:46

Grissom, Hoopeston Area 19:49

Williamson, Clinton 19:49

Stack, Central 19:51

Baysore, Monticello 19:52

Aldunate, Uni High 19:56

Evans, Prairie Central 19:56

Kraatz, Uni High 19:57

Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:58

Stoerger, Bement 20:01

Dayton, Unity 20:04

Mulcahey, Central 20:07

Harris, Chrisman 20:08

Hill, Tuscola 20:09

Wittmer, Bement 20:09

Owen, Urbana 20:12

Alexander, Monticello 20:15

Barnes, Danville 20:15

Hart, Centennial 20:16

Pardeshi, Uni High 20:16

D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:16

M. Williams, ALAH 20:16

Notaro, Tri-County 20:17

E. Brown, Urbana 20:19

T. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:22

Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:22

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 20:23

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 20:24

Allen, Danville 20:27

Ando, Urbana 20:29

Atkinson, Uni High 20:29

Foffel, Clinton 20:33

Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33

Simmons, Centennial 20:34

Jo. Miller, ALAH 20:37

Stauffer, Clinton 20:38

Ottarski, Danville 20:41

Vasquez, Oakwood 20:42

Daniels, PBL 20:43

Morse, PBL 20:43

Paudel, Central 20:43

Stock, Hoopeston Area 20:43

Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:44

M. Lee, Centennial 20:48

Aberle, Prairie Central 20:49

Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51

Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour 20:52

Jd. Barret, Tuscola 20:57

Tang, Uni High 20:57

Hendriex, Clinton 20:59

Mok-Chih, Uni High 21:00

Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:00

Bricker, Chrisman 21:03

L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:04

Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 21:09

Houston, Monticello 21:10

S. Johnson, Chrisman 21:11

Oakley, Danville 21:12

Bowman, Uni High 21:15

Arie, Centennial 21:17

J. Hunt, Tri-County 21:18

Penicook, PBL 21:18

Chism, Centennial 21:19

Sooley, Judah Christian 21:21

Kaufman, Clinton 21:22

Embry, Prairie Central 21:30

McMullin, PBL 21:31

Wolter. Monticello 21:39

Bernhardt, Central 21:41

Rice, Centennial 21:45

Barbieri, Urbana 21:48

Herrera, Uni High 21:48

Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:49

Kinsella, Bement 21:53

Lash, Chrisman 21:57

Kite, Chrisman 23:24



Girls

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, TEAM TIME

Summitt, Uni High 18:23

Scott, Urbana 18:39

Michael, Uni High 18:57

Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:58

Garbutt, Danville 19:02

McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour 19:10

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 19:11

Turney, Clinton 19:48

Rosenstein, Urbana 19:52

K. Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:52

Cultra, Urbana 20:03

Offenback, Monticello 20:03

Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 20:05

Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour 20:06

Hancock, Unity 20:08

Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour 20:11

Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour 20:12

Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:14

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:16

Williams, Danville 20;19

Dunahee, Prairie Central 20:22

McPike, Monticello 20:23

Green, ALAH 20:25

Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:25

Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour 20:26

Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:29

Harmon, Unity 20:32

Larson, Schlarman 20:33

Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 20:35

Risley, Chrisman 20:35

Elmore, Monticello 20:36

Kimme, Uni High 20:37

J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana 20:37

Bagwell, Unity 20:46

Decker, Unity 20:46

Rajilch, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:51

Ellis, PBL 21:02

Dowling, Urbana 21:10

F. Llewelly, Central 21:13

Sterr, Clinton 21:16

Fairbanks, Unity 21:17

Huckelberry, Danville 21:17

Mesplay, Monticello 21:17

Brunk, Unity 21:22

F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:22

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:24

Carlson, PBL 21:31

Cameron, Chrisman 21:33

Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 21:35

Martin, Centennial 21:37

N. King, Unity 21:43

Darby, Bismarck-Henning 21:53

Zocher, Monticello 21:53

Krasa, Judah Christian 22:08

T. Milsap, Unity 22:08

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:16

Sweeney, Urbana 22:17

Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:24

H. Llewelly, Central 22:25

Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 22:27

Renfroe, Unity 22:27

Shaw, Uni High 22:28

Day, Unity 22:36

Saunders, St. Thomas More 22:39

Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:40

S. Smith, Tri-County 22:41

Kowalski, Urbana 22:43

R. Milsap, Unity 22:44

Son, Uni High 22:45

Eigher, Hoopeston Area 22:51

Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:52

Willard, Bismarck-Henning 22:54

Helferich, Monticello 22:59

Pollard, St. Thomas More 22:59

Wszalek, St. Thomas More 22:59

White, Clinton 23:01

Day, Tuscola 23:10

Carmien, St. Thomas More 23:11

Kaefring, Centennial 23:11

Arnett, PBL 23:13

Clifton, Monticello 23:13

Young, Argenta-Oreana 23:15

Wilson, Danville 23:18

Hile, Danville 23:20

Chun, Central 23:22

Stephens, Prairie Central 23:22

Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:23

Cooper, Monticello 23:24

Ifft, Prairie Central 23:28

Minor, Uni High 23:29

Jamison, PBL 23:32

McMahom, St. Thomas More 23:32

Kim, Centennial 23:37

M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 23:39

Holben, Unity 23:39

Paluska, Urbana 23:40

Hollon, Argenta-Oreana 23:41

Henry, Unity 23:42

Edwards, ALAH 23:43

Patel, Tuscola 23:43

M. Smith, Danville 23:43

Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 23:47

Bohlen, St. Thomas More 23:50

Squier, Central 23:56

Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour 24:03

L. Johnson, Judah Christian 24:05

Welch, Hoopeston Area 24:07

Hendricks, Danville 24:09

Orris, Chrisman 24:11

Mad. Stevens, Clinton 24:12

Lambeth, Urbana 24:21

Herrera, Uni High 24:25

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 24:25

R. King, Unity 24:25

Reedy, Monticello 24:27

Conslisk, Prairie Central 24:29

Kite, Chrisman 24:29

Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 24:32

Conway, Judah Christian 24:33

Hale, Prairie Central 24:38

O’Donnell, Unity 24:38

Odom, Central 24:40

Fogarty, Prairie Central 24:41

Abbamonte, Urbana 24:42

Cousin, Unity 24:46

Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:48

As. Fain, Monticello 24:49

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 24:51

Edwards, Tuscloa 24:52

Harms, PBL 24:56

Strong, Prairie Central 24:56

Gillon, Centennial 25:05

Gehring, Prairie Central 25:06

Webber, Hoopeston Area 25:07

Fritchl, PBL 25:09

Shirley, Central 25:09

Ford, Bismarck-Henning 25:14

Evans, Urbana 25:15

Rispoli, Central 25:17

Au. Fain, Monticello 25:19

Lugano, Central 25:24

Stoffel, Monticello 25:24

Diers, Urbana 25:25

G. Smith, PBL 25:26

A. Smith, Tuscola 25:30

Armstrong, Central 25:31

Lugano, Central 25:32

Nicholls, Clinton 25:41

Roesler, Judah Christian 25:44

Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 25:48

Root, Hoopeston Area 25:52

Pyle, Unity 25:58

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.