Prep preview, week of Sept. 19

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. TODAY: Centennial at St. Thomas More, girls’ tennis

Centennial will offer the likes of Madison Scaggs and Victoria Gonzalez against St. Thomas More, which counters with Mia Stipes and Caroline Waddell in a contest between the area’s top two teams. STM is deep, and Centennial is attempting to build depth.

2. TUESDAY: Champaign Central at Centennial, girls’ swimming/diving

Isabelle Seten and Elizabeth Gile lead the Chargers while River Jones, who is second in the area in the 200 individual medley, will lead the Maroons in a matchup of area rivals. Centennial boasts the top 200 medley relay unit, while Central has the area’s best 200 freestyle relay team.

3. TUESDAY: Urbana at Danville, boys’ soccer

The area’s best boys’ soccer teams meet for the second time this season after the Vikings took the first meeting 2-1. The Tigers’ Ndumiso Madela and Danville’s Ethan Norton lead their teams in scoring. Urbana’s Artem Burnett is also among the area’s best goalkeepers.



4. SATURDAY: Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden, football

The Sages showed they deserves their Class 3A No. 3 ranking with a 52-36 win over No. 9 Unity last Saturday, while the Spartans will try to rebound from an overtime loss to St. Thomas More. Quarterback Caleb Hanson is coming of a 384-yard passing performance for Monticello.

5. SATURDAY: Unity, St. Thomas More, Monticello, PBL, Tuscola, St. Joseph-Ogden at Spartan Classic, cross-country

The area’s top small schools will head to St. Joseph-Ogden to compete in one of the top meets this season. ALAH’s Logan Hall (15:36) and SJ-O’s Abby Houston (18:58) bring top times into the event.