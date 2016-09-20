Tuesday's highlights: Arcola boys' golf sets record

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Soccer: Danville vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz All eyes on the ball as Urbana defender Hugo Rios-Neto(13) goes for the ball vs. Danville in a prep soccer match at Danville high School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Champaign Central 2, Normal West 0. Maranda Day provided 14 digs and Taya Westfield slammed six kills for the Maroons as they clobbered Normal West 25-22, 25-21 in a match played at Normal.



■ Peoria Notre Dame 2, Urbana 0. Kaylyn Johnston had six assists and Maddie Sanders delivered six digs for the Tigers in their 25-19, 25-13 loss in a match played in Peoria.



■ Normal Community 2, Danville 0. Jill Cooper-Watson provided four kills for the Vikings in their 25-7, 25-9 loss in a match played in Normal.



■ Unity 2, Monticello 0. Hannah Glanzer drilled 11 kills and Abby Maxwell provided 19 assists for the Rockets in a 25-16, 25-19 triumph over the Sages. Erika Miller contributed seven kills and Marissa McPike added 12 assists for the Sages (7-11).



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Rantoul 0. Kylie Michael pounded seven kills and Andrea Coursey had 14 assists in the Spartans’ 25-12, 25-13 win in a match played at St. Joseph. Logan Andrews had three kills for the Eagles.



■ St. Thomas More 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Mica Allison had six kills for the Sabers in a 25-22, 25-19 victory. Hayley Williamson had 11 assists for the Bombers.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Prairie Central 1. Savannah Matthews had 13 kills and Grace Beach had 14 digs for the Bulldogs in their 25-14, 21-25, 25-20 victory.



■ Schlarman 2, Milford 0. Janie Gross had nine kills and Emily Christian put up 21 assists for the Hilltoppers in their 25-20, 25-15 victory over the Bearcats in a match played at Milford. Emily Duis had six digs and six kills for the Bearcats.



■ Shelbyville 2, Tuscola 0. Ashley Bartley, Maddie Allen and Karli Dean each had three kills for the Warriors in their 25-13, 25-10 loss in a match played at Shelbyville.



■ Chrisman 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Taylor Stal smashed 10 kills and four aces for the Buffaloes in their 25-23, 19-25, 25-19 loss at Georgetown.



■ Salt Fork 2, Westville 0. Riley Kinney slammed seven kills and Cassie Parker added 11 assists for the Tigers in a 25-22, 25-23 loss.



■ Cerro Gordo 2, Villa Grove 1. Taylor Cherry racked up 31 assists for the Broncos as they outlasted the Blue Devils 27-25, 15-25, 25-15 in a match played at Cerro Gordo.



■ Blue Ridge 2, Leroy 0. Jessica Gilbert had 20 assists and Hannah Brackenhoff finished with 12 digs during the Knights’ 25-17, 25-21 sweep in a match played at Farmer City.



■ Oakwood 2, Bismarck-Henning 1. Grace Harris has 26 assists for the Blue Devils in a 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 loss.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Holley Hambleton had five aces and Angela Sieberns had seven kills for the Trojans in their 25-10, 25-14 victory.



■ Cissna Park 2, Tri-Point 0. Gabby Wessels had eight digs and 10 kills, propelling the Timberwolves (9-4) to a 25-12, 25-15 victory.

■ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Sullivan 0. Chloe Riley had two kills for the Redskins in their 25-12, 25-13 loss in a match played at Sullivan.



■ Central A&M 2, Clinton 0. Madison Filkin had five kills for the Maroons in their 25-23, 25-20 loss.



■ Danville First Baptist 2, Lincoln Christian 0. Mattie Bumpus had eight kills and Macy Slider had 10 aces for the Knights in their 25-12, 25-9 victory.



■ Sangamon Valley 2, Arthur Okaw Christian 0. Sangamon Valley swept the Conquering Riders 27-25, 25-19, dropping them to 12-5-2 on the year.



In boys’ golf

■ At LeRoy. Caleb Poindexter fired a 40 and Jay Ready shot a 46, leading LeRoy to a 180-204 win over Heyworth in a match played at LeRoy Country Club.



■ At Savoy. Cam Hedge shot a 32 and Connor Hagan and Hans Dee both finished at 43, helping Centennial edge Normal West 165-166 at the University of Illinois Orange Course.



■ At Urbana. Andy Bunton shot a 37 and Sean Houpt finished at 41, pacing Danville to a 171-200-231 win over Urbana and Schlarman in a match placed at Urbana County Club.



■ At Arcola. Clayton Miller shot a 4-under 31 and Shandon Herschberger had a 2-under 33, leading Arcola to a school-record total in its 147-193 win over Villa Grove on Senior Night. The Purple Riders finished the regular season at 18-1.



■ At Onarga. Sam Duggins shot a 39 and Jacob Mozingo finished at 43 to help Blue Ridge beat Iroquois West 173-211 at Shagbark. Jacob Reitz led Iroquois West with a 48.



■ At Paris. Paris won a home match over Tri-County and Westville 189-208-209 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. Logan Richardson led Tri-County, shooting a 45. Nick Pinter’s 45 paced the Tiger golfers.



■ At Sheldon. Cam Barragree fired a 40 and Nathan Schroeder and Joe Hebert both finished at 42 in Watseka’s 168-176 win over St. Thomas More at Shewami Country Club. Lucas Tay led the Sabers with a 39. Jack Peifer fired a 41 for the Sabers.



■ At Pontiac. Milford defeated Salt Fork for the second time this season, 190-228 at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Brad Leitz had a 44 for Milford. Jakob Althaus and Travis Shannon both shot a 44 for Salt Fork.



In girls’ golf

■ At Eureka. Megan Woltkamp shot a 46 and Skielyr Trenkle fired a 49 for LeRoy in its 192-203 loss to Eureka at Kaufman Park.



■ At Onarga. Stephanie Orr and Hannah Fink fired 45s, helping Iroquois West top Blue Ridge 190-220 at Shagbark. Makayla Castle had a 48 for Blue Ridge.



■ At Savoy. Mia Hayasaki fired a 43 and Mackenzie McCoy finished at 47, helping Champaign Central edge Monticello and Mattoon 203-204-205 at the University of Illinois Orange Course. Kendyl McFarland shot a 43 and Molly Stinger had a 52 for the Sages.

■ At Sheldon. Alaina Bowie and Emily Roth both shot a 43 and Kait Asklund fired a 44, leading St. Thomas More past Watseka 179-213 at Shewami Country Club. Madi Hebert and Summer Cramer both shot a 50 for the Warriors.



In boys’ soccer

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Unity 0. Jann Gote scored the only goal of the match for the Knights.



■ Urbana Uni High 6, Centennial 0. Rahi Miraftab-Salo had a had trick and Paul D’Angelo put two balls into the net in the Illineks’ victory. Goalkeeper Christian Contreras had 15 saves for the Chargers.



■ Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 1. Junior Kadji Deumani scored the winning goal for the Maroons in a match played at Champaign.



■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 4, Schlarman 2. Drew Barney and John Ashikyan both scored in the second overtime for the Buffaloes in a match played at Georgetown.



■ Watseka 5, St. Anne 1. Two brothers provided all the scoring for the Warriors. Diego Cintora had a hat trick, while Jesus Cintora delivered two goals.



■ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Mt. Pulaski 0. Caleb Bleich scored a pair of goals for the Bunnies in Fisher.



■ Bismarck-Henning 2, Hoopeston Area 2. The Blue Devils (8-2) won the game 4-2 in penalty kicks after the teams were deadlocked at 2 after regulation and two overtime periods. Blake Reifsteck and Drew Reifsteck scored goals in regulation time for the Blue Devils. Tanner Harding and Trey Houmes both scored goals in regulation for the Cornjerkers.



■ Cornerstone 1, Blue Ridge 0. Goalkeeper Dane Houser had 20 saves for the Knights (10-5-1) in a match played at Bloomington.



In girls’ cross-country

■ At Urbana. Arielle Summitt (19:20) and Annemarie Michael (20:24) finished 1-2 as Urbana Uni High beat Clinton 20-41 at the Arboretum course. Payne Turney (20:40) led the way for the Maroons.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Mattoon. Candy Leti and Alora Rent both won in singles for Urbana in the Tigers’ 7-2 loss.



■ At Danville. Victoria Gonzalez won in both singles and doubles, helping Centennial edge Danville 5-4. CeCe Strader won in both singles and doubles for the Vikings.



In girls’ swimming/diving

■ At Champaign. Centennial had more individual winners, but Champaign Central’s depth allowed the Maroons to top the Chargers 107-77. Kendall Woods won the 200-yard freestyle, River Jones won the 200 individual medley, Maddie Hieser triumphed in the 100 freestyle and Morgan McKee won the 500 freestyle for the Maroons. Isabelle Seten captured the 40 freestyle, Lizzy Rumsey was the diving champion, Lizzy Gile took the 100 butterfly, Tithi Bera won the 100 backstroke and Lauren Feddersen was fastest in the 100 breaststroke for the Chargers.