On campus: James, Bounds in spotlight

■ Sophomore Dalton James, from Heritage, leads the Knox football team with 218 receiving yards through its first three games. James, who also returns punts and kickoffs, had the best game of his college career against Beloit. He hauled in 15 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Knox (0-3) looks for its first win of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday when it squares off against Ripon.



■ Redshirt junior Addison Bounds, from Prairie Central, made the play that preserved Eastern Illinois football’s upset victory against Illinois State. Bounds recovered an onside kick attempt with 31 seconds remaining to ensure the Panthers’ first win against a Top 5 opponent since 1992. Earlier in the game, he caught a touchdown pass to put EIU up 10-0. It was his second consecutive game with a touchdown catch. The Panthers go for their third consecutive win at 1 p.m. Saturday against Austin Peay in Charleston.



■ Freshman Brandon Wildman, from Monticello, made his first collegiate start for McKendree football in a 28-16 loss at Drake. He scored his first college touchdown on a 39-yard run in the first quarter and completed 15 of 30 passes for 173 yards. The 2-1 Bearcats host William Jewell in their Great Lakes Valley Conference opener at 1 p.m. Saturday.



■ Senior Jesse Hahne, from Schlarman Academy, posted a top-20 finish for Illinois State cross-country at the Country Financial ISU Invitational. Hahne finished 17th overall with a time of 25 minutes, 50 seconds, a 15-second improvement over his finish in last year’s race. Next up for the Redbirds is the Badger Season Opener in Madison, Wis., at 5:30 p.m. Friday.



■ Senior Morgan Witzke, from Clinton, has started two matches for Lincoln Christian women’s soccer. The midfielder has one of the team’s two assists this season. Freshman Lindsey Ferguson, from Salt Fork, has started three matches in the midfield, and freshman Megin Case, from Mahomet-Seymour, went unscored upon and made five saves in her first appearance in goal. The Red Lions (0-3) host Greenville at 4 p.m. today.



■ Junior Catherine McHale, from Mahomet-Seymour, has started all seven matches for the University of South Carolina-Aiken’s women’s soccer team. The ex-Parkland athlete has a goal and an assist for the 2-5-0 Pacers. USC-Aiken travels to Georgia Southwestern State on Saturday for a 1 p.m. match.