Tuesday's highlights: McFarland wins golf tourney

Image Gallery: HS Soccer: Fisher/GCMS vs. Rantoul » more Rantoul's Jared Motley(8) kicks between Fisher/GCMS' Graham Voelker(6) and Caleb Bleich(7) as Rantoul's Andrew Girkin(22) watches in a prep soccer game at the Bill Seeber Complex in Rantoul on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

In volleyball



■ Bloomington 2, Central 1. Maranda Day had 12 digs, Rachel Hurt smashed seven kills and Taya Westfield and Rylee Hinton each had two blocks for the Maroons in their 25-12, 19-25, 25-19 road loss.



■ Danville 2, Urbana 1. Hannah Davenport and Jaida Barbee each had five kills for the host Tigers in a 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 loss.



■ St. Thomas More 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Mica Allison had 12 assists and eight kills and Amarissa Garcia added 13 digs for the Sabers in a 25-20, 25-19 win at St. Joseph. Kylie Michael had six kills, two blocks and 15 digs for the Spartans. Andrea Coursey had 14 assists.



■ Rantoul 2, Monticello 1. Bree Davis smashed 10 kills and Kaylee Spegal had three aces for the host Eagles in their 25-23, 24-26, 25-18 victory. Drew Potts had seven kills for the Sages.



■ Normal Calvary 2, Uni High 0. Kathryn Dullerud had eight assists and Maya Greer had six kills for the host Illineks in their 25-22, 25-15 loss.



■ Judah Christian 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. Michelle Miller, Ashley Bryant and Jenna Clark each had three kills, leading the Tribe to a 25-8, 25-8 victory.



■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Taylor Stal had seven digs and Lacey Steinbaugh finished with 10 assists for the Buffaloes.



■ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Fisher 0. Megan Nigg had seven digs for the Bunnies in their 25-17, 25-19 road loss.



■ Schlarman 2, Westville 0. Emily Christian had four kills and nine assists and Janie Gross added seven kills for the Hilltoppers in a 25-20, 25-21 triumph.



■ Bismarck-Henning 2, Chrisman 0. Lynsey McCord’s 10 kills and Sabrina Martinez’s seven digs propelled the Blue Devils to a 25-16, 29-27 win at Chrisman. Brittany Hess and Kodey Bush each had four kills for the Cardinals.



■ Bement 2, Arcola 1. Jaylen Dillow had nine kills and 10 digs and Emily Dowell contributed 10 digs for the Bulldogs as they outlasted host Arcola 25-22, 9-25, 25-23. Megan Lindenmeyer had 25 assists and nine digs for the Purple Riders.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Cerro Gordo 0. Madison Schultz had nine digs and Hannah Slemp pounded 10 kills for the host Bombers in a 25-19, 25-22 victory. Taylor Cherry had four digs and 12 assists for the Broncos.



■ Blue Ridge 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0. Jessica Gilbert had 16 digs, Maddy Hopkins had nine kills and two blocks and Hannah Brackenhoff had eight digs for the Knights (20-3) in their 25-12, 25-16 win at home.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Lillian Messmore had nine kills, while Layne Kauffman and Katie Brandt each had five kills for the Conquering Riders in their 25-16, 25-17 win. Raeanne Allen had 13 kills for D-W.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 1. Holley Hambleton had six kills and 24 digs and Sarah Porter had 10 kills and 19 digs for the Trojans in their 25-22, 14-25, 25-20 win.



In boys’ golf

■ At Rantoul. Monticello golfer Noah Wright shot a 77 at Brookhill Golf Course to win the Okaw Valley Conference individual title by 6 strokes over Gabe Armstrong of Rantoul/PBL. Eagles teammates Ben Amerio and Chase Moore and St. Thomas More’s Lucas Tay tied for third at 84.



■ At Savoy. It took a playoff to settle the match between Central (182), Urbana (182) and Centennial (207) at the UI Orange Course.



■ At Illinois State University. Caleb Poindexter fired a 78 to finish second, leading LeRoy to second place in the Heart of Illinois Conference championship at Weibring Golf Course. Connor Birky’s 87 was good for seventh place for third-place Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Blue Ridge took fifth, led by Max Harmon’s 88.



■ At Fairbury. Karson Kafer shot a 41, Josh Kilcullen fired a 42 and Cooper Frambes had a 43, but the Hawks lost to Bloomington Central Catholic.



■ At Onarga. Iroquois West (184) finished second behind Grant Park (178) and ahead of St. Anne (195) in a match at Shagbark. Senior Brandon Olson shot his best round (42) for Iroquois West.



■ At Danville. It came down to the final hole at Turtle Run, where Nick Pinter shot a 42 and Clayton Cheesman had a 45 for Westville in a win against Danville. Andy Bunton of Danville carded a 37.



■ At Decatur. Logan Richardson fired a 36, pacing Tri-County to a win against Judah Christian and Springfield Lutheran at Hickory Point. Cade Chitty had a 47 for the Tribe.



In girls’ golf

■ At Rantoul. Monticello’s Kendyl McFarland fired a 79 to win the individual title at the Okaw Valley Conference tourney at Brookhill. STM teammates Kait Asklund (82) and Alaina Bowie (87) took second and third, respectively, followed by Monticello’s Molly Stringer (89).



■ At Illinois State University. Skielyr Trenkle shot a 101 to lead LeRoy to third place at the Heart of Illinois Conference championship at Weibring Golf Course. Megan Moody had a 103 for fifth-place Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.



■ At Onarga. Iroquois West’s Stephanie Orr had the best score at 43, leading her team to a win against Grant Park in a at Shagbark. Hannah Fink shot a 46 for Iroquois West.



In cross-country

■ At Rantoul. Kody Harrison (17 minutes, 5 seconds) of PBL finished first, and teammates Alec St. Julien (18:59) and Nik Schnabel (19:07) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in a race at Heritage Lake. Elijah Hall (17:37) of Rantoul was the runner-up. In the girls’ race, teammates Evelyn Ellis (21:14), Liberty Jamison (22:55) and Emily Graves finished 1-2-3 for PBL.



■ At St. Joseph. Justin Phillips crossed first in 17:34 to lead the Spartans to a 28-38 victory against Tuscola. Trent Ponder paced the Warriors, finishing in 17:55. In the girls’ race, 12 Spartans runners finished ahead of the fastest Warrior. Hailey Birt (22:01) led the way for the Spartans.



In boys’ soccer

■ Danville 9, Peoria Manual 0. Ethan Norton’s four goals led the Vikings to a Big 12 victory. Other Vikings goal scorers were Samuel Norton, Caleb Griffin, Darien Jackson and Kevin Sanchez.



■ Peoria Richwoods 7, Centennial 2. Henoc Mondika and Vernaud Mondika scored goals for Centennial.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Judah Christian 1. Andrew McDermott and Ty Stegall each scored for the Spartans. Michael Ibrahim scored for the Tribe.



■ St. Thomas More 3, Unity 2. Joe Sellett scored a pair of goals and Joe Hoffman added a goal, leading the host Sabers to victory.



■ Urbana 3, Bloomington 0. Jonathan Mnyampara, Ndumiso Madela and Pablo Diaz all scored, and Artem Burnett had two saves to help the Tigers.



■ Bismarck-Henning 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Blake Reifsteck broke a scoreless tie by scoring in the 72nd minute for the Blue Devils. Reifsteck followed minutes later with two additional goals to clinch the win. G-RF/W keeper Kaleb Pierce had 12 saves.



■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 1. After Bailey Crose’s first-half goal gave the Cornjerkers a 1-0 lead, the Comets rallied.Cameron Haskins tied the match, and Ren Dazey tallied the game-winner.



■ Danville First Baptist 1, Olympia 1. Kyle Cummins scored First Baptist’s only goal and had 10 saves.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Urbana. The doubles team of Mia Stipes and Delaney Tressler provided the only victory for STM in its 8-1 loss to St. Anthony at Atkins Tennis Center.



■ At Normal. Madison Scaggs and Victoria Gonzalez won their doubles match for the Chargers in a 7-1 road loss to Normal Community.



In girls’ swimming

■ At Champaign. Elizabeth Gile won the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle and Isabelle Seten triumphed in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle to lead Centennial to a win against Uni High and Danville. Uni’s Ema Rajic won the 100 butterfly by more than 10 seconds and the 100 backstroke by more than seven seconds.



