Athletes of the Week: Arcola's Miller, Centennial's Gonzalez

Clayton Miller

Arcola/ALAH golf

Why he was chosen: The senior guided the Purple Riders to the Little Okaw Valley Conference tournament title by earning runner-up honors with a 76. He also carded rounds of 36 and 31 in two different meet wins for Arcola/ALAH.

From Miller: “It was actually pretty exciting last week at the conference tournament. This is my last season, so I’m just trying to make the best of it and hopefully lead my team to the state tournament. The season has been going pretty well. All of our guys pretty much know we have a chance this year to go pretty far. I’m trying to lead my team to accomplish all of our goals.

I need concert tickets to ... Jason Aldean. He’s my favorite country artist, and I love country music.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Forrest Gump.” I love Tom Hanks.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... I know it’s a cliched answer, but has to be skydiving. I love rollercoasters, and that feeling has got to be intensified by about 100 times when you skydive.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Europe because there’s so many great sights to see.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... the ability to read people’s minds to know what people are thinking.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... build my own golf course.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew their food loudly. I can’t handle that.

My best golf memory was ... this past summer when I qualified for a big tournament down in Florida by coming from behind. It was intense.

My most embarrassing golf memory was ... one time I tried to pull off a hero shot and completely whiffed on hitting the ball.

Before a meet ... I’m pretty superstitious. I try and do everything the same way, especially If I played well one night, then I make sure to do the same thing for the next one and so on.

After a meet ... Normally, whenever we get done, I’ll just go out there and play some more golf with my friends.

In five years, I see myself ... Just graduating from college and getting a job as a sports psychologist. I love psychology and love digging deep into the mind. It would be cool to incorporate all of that into sports.

Victoria Gonzalez

Centennial tennis

Why she was chosen: The senior won both of her No. 1 singles matches last week against Danville and Watseka, along with her two No. 1 doubles matches with partner Madison Scaggs, before teaming up with Scaggs again to win the top doubles title at the Chargers’ own eight-team invitational.

From Gonzalez: “I just played my best and worked hard for the team. I’m planning to play tennis in college, so this season is very exciting so far.”

I need concert tickets to ... Justin Bieber. I like his music, and I like his story of where he came from and how hard he works.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “A Walk to Remeber.”

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... Parachuting because it seems exciting.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Paris because it’s a beautiful city, and I’d like to visit the Eiffel Tower.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... Reading people’s minds, so you can always know the truth.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... help poor people with poverty all around the world.

My biggest pet peeve is ... stuck-up people.

My best tennis memory was ... when I went to a tournament in South America where only the best, top elite players from every country go.

The toughest thing about tennis ... is when you’re losing in a match, you have to remember to keep fighting and not get mad.

Before a match ... I listen to music, and I always talk with my mom first.

After a match ... I hang out with my friends.

In five years, I see myself ... in college studying medicine. I want to eventually become a pediatrician.

