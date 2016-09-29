Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Sept. 30)

Boys

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

L. Hall, ALAH 14:48

Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:03

Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 15:05

Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 15:17

Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:22

Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 15:25

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 15:25

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:34

Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 15:41

Helmuth, Monticello 15:44

Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 16:03

Seiler, Unity 16:03

Hall, Danville 16:06

Herzog, Uni High 16:07

Dixon, Monticello 16:08

Powell, Danville 16:12

Moreman, Danville 16:14

Woods, Unity 16:14

Woodard, Unity 16:17

Houmes, Hoopeston Area 16:19

Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:19

Huckelberry, Danville 16:21

Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 16:24

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26

Barfell, Danville 16:28

McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:28

Williams-Davis, Danville 16:31

Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:33

Harrison, PBL 16:44

Ponder, Tuscola 16:46

Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46

E. Hall, Rantoul 16:47

Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 16:51

Magrini, St. Thomas More 17:00

Brunson, Central 17:01

Brewer, Bement 17:03

Carter, Urbana 17:03

Carrel, Urbana 17:05

Borich, Urbana 17:06

Miller, Central 17:06

Holmes, Tuscola 17:07

Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:09

Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:09

Hile, Danville 17:17

Kramer, Tuscola 17:21

Young, DeLand-Weldon 17:22

Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:23

Brinkley, G-RF/Chrisman 17:25

M, Lee, St. Thomas More 17:25

McCusker, Rantoul 17:27

Rangel, Danville 17:27

Romine, ALAH 17:28

Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29

Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29

Kowalski, Urbana 17:30

Burelson, Danville 17:32

Maquet, Prairie Central 17:33

Ramkumar, Uni High 17:33

No. Woods, Tuscola 17:35

Laughlin, ALAH 17:36

Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36

Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:37

Lopez, G-RF/Chrisman 17:39

Tate, Monticello 17:42

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 17:44

Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44

Mercer, Central 17:45

Davis, Monticello 17:48

Demisle, Urbana 17:48

Clapper, St. Thomas More 17:49

Gable, Urbana 17:49

J. Flynn, G-RF/Chrisman 17:50

Harrold, Clinton 17:50

Yedetore, Uni High 17:50

Freund, Uni High 17:51

Treakle, Central 17:51

Bogard, G-RF/Chrisman 17:56

E. Bright, Monticello 17:57

N. Wilkin, Monticello 17:58

Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01

Brennan, Clinton 18:05

Vanantwerp, PBL 18:01

Ware, Centennial 18:05

Swanson-Linville, Uni High 18:08

Coulter, Judah Christian 18:09

Middleton, Tuscola 18:10

Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:12

J, Smith, Central 18:12

Li, Danville 18:17

St. Julien, PBL 18:18

Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:18

Allen, Uni High 18:24

J. Wilkin, Monticello 18:26

Kraatz, Uni High 18:29

Lemay, Tuscola 18:30

Fabris, Clinton 18:31

Miller, St. Thomas More 18:31

Frank, Unity 18:32

Helka, Oakwood 18:32

C. Flynn, G-RF/Chrisman 18:35

I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:35

Yentes, Centennial 18:36

Bergia, Judah Christian 18:37

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:42

Towne, Danville 18:43

Watson, Danville 18:43

Reeves, Clinton 18:46

Hohn, Oakwood 18:48

Barfield, PBL 18:49

Purnell, Uni High 18:49

Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:56

Price, PBL 18:57

Sooley, Judah Christian 18:59

Morris, Unity 19:03

Jackson, Danville 19:05

Betancourt, Danville 19:06

R. Bright, Monticello 19:06

Gossett, Rantoul 19:06

R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06

Thomas, Clinton 19:11

Ratts, Monticello 19:12

Hodson, Monticello 19:17

Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 19:19

Schnable, PBL 19:25

Olavair, Centennial 19:28

Grissom, Hoopeston Area 19:29

Hendriex, Clinton 19:30

Taylor, G-RF/Chrisman 19:31

Stock, Hoopeston Area 19:38

Giese, PBL 19:39

Stearns, Urbana 19:42

Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:43

Ni. Woods, Tuscola 19:46

Baysore, Monticello 19:47

Ju. Miller, ALAH 19:47

Williamson, Clinton 19:49

Stack, Central 19:51

Aldunate, Uni High 19:53

Alexander, Monticello 19:54

Evans, Prairie Central 19:56

Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:58

Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:58

Stoerger, Bement 20:01

Dayton, Unity 20:04

Mulcahey, Central 20:07

Hill, Tuscola 20:09

Wittmer, Bement 20:09

Owen, Urbana 20:12

Pardeshi, Uni High 20:13

Barnes, Danville 20:15

Hart, Centennial 20:16

D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:16

M. Williams, ALAH 20:16

Notaro, Tri-County 20:17

Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour 20:17

Atkinson, Uni High 20:18

E. Brown, Urbana 20:19

Houston, Monticello 20:20

Stauffer, Clinton 20:22

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 20:24

Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:24

Allen, Danville 20:27

Ando, Urbana 20:29

Foffel, Clinton 20:33

Larson, Schlarman 20:33

Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33

Simmons, Centennial 20:34

Jd. Barret, Tuscola 20:37

Bowman, Uni High 20:40

Kaufman, Clinton 20:41

Ottarski, Danville 20:41

Vasquez, Oakwood 20:42

Daniels, PBL 20:43

Morse, PBL 20:43

Paudel, Central 20:43

Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:44

Dixon, Hoopeston Area 20:45

Mok-Chih, Uni High 20:46

Young, ALAH 20:46

M. Lee, Centennial 20:48

Aberle, Prairie Central 20:49

Wolter. Monticello 20:49

Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51

Herrera, Uni High 20:57

Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:57

Tang, Uni High 20:57

L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:58

Day, Tuscola 21:12

Oakley, Danville 21:12

Arie, Centennial 21:17

J. Hunt, Tri-County 21:18

Penicook, PBL 21:18

Chism, Centennial 21:19

Deavers, Clinton 21:19

Goodrum, Hoopeston Area 21:23

Embry, Prairie Central 21:30

McMullin, PBL 21:31

Conway, Judah Christian 21:35

Bernhardt, Central 21:41

Rice, Centennial 21:45

Jackson, G-RF/Chrisman 21:47

Barbieri, Urbana 21:48

Franke, Hoopeston Area 21:52

Kinsella, Bement 21:53

Girls

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, TEAM TIME

Summitt, Uni High 17:49

Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:10

Michael, Uni High 18:20

Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:35

Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:36

Scott, Urbana 18:39

Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:49

Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:58

Garbutt, Danville 19:02

Plottner, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:08

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:09

McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour 19:10

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:11

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 19:11

Kimme, Uni High 19:27

Offenback, Monticello 19:29

Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:33

Green, ALAH 19:42

Turney, Clinton 19:48

McPike, Monticello 19:50

Rosenstein, Urbana 19:52

K. Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:52

Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:00

Cultra, Urbana 20:03

Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 20:05

Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour 20:06

Hancock, Unity 20:08

Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour 20:11

Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour 20:12

Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:14

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:16

Williams, Danville 20;19

Dunahee, Prairie Central 20:22

Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:25

Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour 20:26

Elmore, Monticello 20:31

Harmon, Unity 20:32

Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 20:35

J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana 20:37

Krasa, Judah Christian 20:42

Willard, Bismarck-Henning 20:45

Bagwell, Unity 20:46

Decker, Unity 20:46

Rajilch, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:51

Darby, Bismarck-Henning 20:55

Ellis, PBL 21:02

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:07

Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 21:07

Dowling, Urbana 21:10

Shaw, Uni High 21:10

F. Llewelly, Central 21:13

Sterr, Clinton 21:16

Fairbanks, Unity 21:17

Huckelberry, Danville 21:17

Mesplay, Monticello 21:17

Brunk, Unity 21:22

F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:22

Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 21:28

Carlson, PBL 21:31

Zocher, Monticello 21:34

Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 21:35

Martin, Centennial 21:37

N. King, Unity 21:43

Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:07

T. Milsap, Unity 22:08

Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:11

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:16

Sweeney, Urbana 22:17

L. Johnson, Judah Christian 22:19

Eigher, Hoopeston Area 22:25

H. Llewelly, Central 22:25

Renfroe, Unity 22:27

White, Clinton 22:27

Son, Uni High 22:35

Day, Unity 22:36

Saunders, St. Thomas More 22:39

S. Smith, Tri-County 22:41

Kowalski, Urbana 22:43

R. Milsap, Unity 22:44

Russell, Rantoul 22:46

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 22:48

Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 22:49

Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:52

Minor, Uni High 22:52

Helferich, Monticello 22:59

Pollard, St. Thomas More 22:59

Wszalek, St. Thomas More 22:59

Roesler, Judah Christian 23:06

Conway, Judah Christian 23:07

Day, Tuscola 23:10

Carmien, St. Thomas More 23:11

Kaefring, Centennial 23:11

Ford, Bismarck-Henning 23:12

Arnett, PBL 23:13

Clifton, Monticello 23:13

Young, Argenta-Oreana 23:15

Wilson, Danville 23:18

Hile, Danville 23:20

Chun, Central 23:22

Stephens, Prairie Central 23:22

Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:23

Cooper, Monticello 23:24

Ifft, Prairie Central 23:28

Jamison, PBL 23:32

McMahom, St. Thomas More 23:32

Squier, Central 23:32

Kim, Centennial 23:37

M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 23:39

Holben, Unity 23:39

Paluska, Urbana 23:40

Hollon, Argenta-Oreana 23:41

Mad. Stevens, Clinton 23:41

Henry, Unity 23:42

Edwards, ALAH 23:43

Patel, Tuscola 23:43

M. Smith, Danville 23:43

D. Kelso, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:44

Reedy, Monticello 23:45

Bohlen, St. Thomas More 23:50

Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour 24:03

Welch, Hoopeston Area 24:07

Hendricks, Danville 24:09

As. Fain, Monticello 24:11

Lambeth, Urbana 24:21

Huls, Hoopeston Area 24:24

Root, Hoopeston Area 24:24

Herrera, Uni High 24:25

R. King, Unity 24:25

Manalo, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:26

Conslisk, Prairie Central 24:29

Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:32

Hale, Prairie Central 24:38

O’Donnell, Unity 24:38

Odom, Central 24:40

Fogarty, Prairie Central 24:41

Abbamonte, Urbana 24:42

Cousin, Unity 24:46

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 24:51

Stoffel, Monticello 24:51

Edwards, Tuscloa 24:52

Harms, PBL 24:56

Strong, Prairie Central 24:56

Pletcher, Mahomet-Seymour 24:59

Gillon, Centennial 25:05

Hale, Tuscola 25:05

A. Smith, Tuscola 25:05

Gehring, Prairie Central 25:06

Shirley, Central 25:07

Webber, Hoopeston Area 25:07

Fritchl, PBL 25:09

Au. Fain, Monticello 25:13

Evans, Urbana 25:15

Rispoli, Central 25:17

Lugano, Central 25:24

Scott, Clinton 25:24

Diers, Urbana 25:25

G. Smith, PBL 25:26

Armstrong, Central 25:31

Nicholls, Clinton 25:41

Bui, Centennial 25:43

Hackmamn, Centennial 25:46

Palmer, St, Joseph-Ogden 25:48

Clevenger, Judah Christian 25:54

Pyle, Unity 25:58

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.