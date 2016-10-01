Saturday's highlights: Tuscola wins volleyball tournament

In volleyball



LOVC Tournament, Northwest Division

■ ALAH makes final. Cerro Gordo (8-13) split two matches at Arthur, beating Decatur Lutheran and losing to Arcola. Taylor Cherry had 21 assists on the day. Anna Peter totaled 13 digs and 11 kills. Bement (9-9) also split two matches, losing to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and beating Okaw Valley. Hannah Leigh Foran and Jaylen Dillow each had 15 digs on the day. Foran landed 10 kills, and Dillow collected nine. ALAH also beat Argenta-Oreana and faces Sangamon Valley in Tuesday’s championship match. A-O, which started the day with a win against Okaw Valley, will play Arcola for third. Bement takes on Cerro Gordo for the consolation title. A-O’s two-match leaders were Haley Williamson (30 assists), Madison Schultz (15 digs) and Madyson Eller (12 kills).



Paris Tournament

■ Warriors grab win. Tuscola (11-4) repeated as tournament champion. In three matches, Caylen Moyer handed out 33 assists, Maddie Allen pounded 31 kills and Natalie Bates collected 31 digs. Armstrong-Potomac won two of three matches and captured third. A-P topped Chrisman 25-16, 21-25, 15-9 in the third-place match behind 18 digs from Holley Hambleton and 11 kills from Sarah Porter. Chrisman (8-7) was led by Kodey Bush with 27 assists and Hannah Eddy with 22 kills in three matches.



Riverton Classic

■ Clinton finishes 1-3. Madi Filkin slammed 23 kills on the day and Tori Wilson had 41/2 blocks for Clinton, which lost two matches in three sets and went 1-3 in tournament play. Unity scored a 31-29, 25-20 victory against Illini Central and followed with a conquest of Decatur MacArthur as well as a 21-25, 25-23, 15-10 triumph against Auburn/Divernon.



Nontournament

■ Iroquois West 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Macy Tippie had 21 digs and Alexis Regan had 10 digs as Iroquois West (7-13) swept the visiting Cornjerkers. Rachel Carney had eight assists, and Grace Schroeder landed seven kills.

■ Palestine-Hutsonville 2, Heritage 0. Gracyn Allen totaled 11 kills and eight digs for Heritage, which dropped a 25-18, 25-11 decision.



In boys’ golf



■ At Normal. Champaign Central teammates Conor Butts and Matt Becker teamed up for a 70 and a fifth-place finish in a better-ball tournament at Ironwood. Central’s Ben Carnahan and Hayden Cekander teamed up for a 73.

■ At Taylorville. Adam Woller (77) placed third and teammate Evan Scott tied for sixth (79) for Mahomet-Seymour, which ended in a tie for ninth at the Taylorville Invitational.



In girls’ golf



■ At Savoy. Champaign Central’s Mia Hayasaki fired an 80 and placed in a tie for ninth individually in the John Macek Invitational on the UI Orange Course. Teammate Mackenzie McCoy (91) ended 32nd. In the team race, Central was 10th. Centennial’s leader was Claire Sherrick (107).



In boys’ cross-country



■ At Peoria. Danville placed fourth in a 34-school Peoria Invitational field, led by Phillip Hall (33rd), Michael Moreman (34th) and William Powell (35th), who finished within 5.2 seconds of one another. Champaign Central was 23rd and Urbana 24th. The Maroons were led by John Miller (54th), and the Tigers were paced by Justice Carter (59th).

■ At Fithian. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall was the runaway winner in the Oakwood Invitational, covering the 3-mile course at Kickapoo State Park in 15 minutes, 58 seconds. He beat runner-up Trey Houmes, from Hoopeston, by 56 seconds. Others in the top five were Rantoul’s Elijah Hall (17:22) and St. Thomas More teammates Luke Manolakes and Dominic Magrini (each 17:29). STM won team honors, based on elapsed times of the top five runners, followed by Danville, which was led by seventh-place Berto Rangel (17:36).



In girls’ cross-country



■ At Peoria. Urbana had three top-20 placers and ended sixth in a 30-school Peoria Invitational field. Olivia Rosenstein (12th), Elizabeth Cultra (16th) and Chian Scott (18th) were the Tigers’ leaders. Danville’s Shanice Garbutt finished in 11th place, helping the Vikings to a 21st-place finish. Her time (18 minutes, 22 seconds) ranks second on the school’s all-time list for 3-mile courses. Champaign Central was 27th, led by Faith (100th) and Hope (102nd) Llewellyn.

■ At Fithian. Team champion St. Thomas More produced three of the top five finishers en route to the first-place trophy in the Oakwood Invitational at Kickapoo State Park. The Sabers were led by Fran Hendrickson (first), Morgan Cinnamon (third) and Marg Hendrickson (fifth). Clinton’s Payne Turney was second, and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Makenna Green was fourth. Turney (19:29) was three seconds behind the winner.



In boys’ soccer



Mattoon Tournament

■ St. Joseph-Ogden places second. The Spartans earned wins against Lincoln (2-1, with both goals by Drayke Lannert) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, but lost 4-0 to Mattoon and placed second in the tournament. Joel Branson had two saves in the 4-1 win against ALAH.



Nontournament

■ Urbana 7, Urbana Uni High 0. Pablo Diaz’s hat trick propelled the Tigers to a shutout win on the road against Uni High. Urbana led 4-0 at halftime. The Tigers’ Artem Burnett had six saves.

■ Champaign Central 5, Charleston 1. Junior Kadji Deumani had a hat trick and teammate Ryan Chalifoux had a goal and an assist for the Maroons, who won a nonconference game at home.

■ Iroquois West 3, Hoopeston Area 1. Luis Melgoza, Omar Camarena and Angel Barajas scored for the visiting Raiders. Hoopeston (9-9) scored the game’s first goal, by Payton Frederick.

■ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Bloomington Cornerstone 2. Caleb Bleich scored two first-half goals for the Bunnies (10-7-2), who battled to a draw with visiting Cornerstone. Keeper Ethan Kasper had seven saves.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Roanoke-Benson 0. Evan Lundstrom and Jarrett Brunner each had two goals and one assist for the Bulldogs (10-6-1), who registered a shutout on the road.



In girls’ swimming and diving



■ At Danville. Urbana Uni High’s Lauren Monahan won three individual events and teammate Elizabeth Atkinson was a two-event winner at the Danville Pentathlon. Monahan was victorious in the 100-yard butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Atkinson prevailed in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Danville had a double winner in Gabi Springer (100 backstroke and diving).

