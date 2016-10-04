Athletes of the Week: A-O's Ulrey, Tuscola's Allen

Brody Ulrey

Argenta-Oreana football

Why he was chosen: The senior quarterback went 25 of 32 for 268 yards and five touchdown passes in rainy conditions during the Bombers’ 54-20 win at Cerro Gordo/Bement to help A-O secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2013.

From Ulrey: “We were very excited, obviously, to get our sixth win, so now we’re playoff eligible. That’s one reason why we were very excited with that win. But Cerro Gordo/Bement has always had a solid program and beating them is also exciting, too. When we’re able to run the ball, that opens up a lot of our passing game, which makes it a lot easier for me.”

I need concert tickets to ... Drake. I just enjoy most of his music that he puts out. There’s very few songs that I don’t like.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Friday Night Lights” because it focuses on high school football and you can definitely relate to the movie.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... skydiving because I always thought it would be fun to do.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Italy for the food.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to fly because you can get around faster that way.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... to buy my mom the house of her dreams.

My biggest pet peeve is ... not having a quiet bus ride to the game. I don’t like when people get loud because I think they’re not getting focused on what we’re trying to do.

My best football memory was ... this year when we beat Central A&M for former assistant coach Duane Hupp, who passed away this summer. He meant a lot to our program, and it was huge to do that in front of all his family and everyone out there.

My most embarrassing football memory was ... my freshman year, my first varsity pass was a pick-six.

Before a game ... I usually just listen to music and hang out with my teammates.

After a game ... I usually try to find my family and my girlfriend, wherever they are at.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully I’m working at a job that I really enjoy and maybe having a family.

Honorable mention: Codie Baker, Villa Grove/Heritage football; Andy Bunton, Danville golf; Pablo Diaz, Urbana boys’ soccer; Keaton Eckstein, Unity football; Seth Icenogle, Tuscola golf; Drayke Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden soccer; Caleb Poindexter, LeRoy golf; Lee Rexroad, Mahomet-Seymour football; Blake Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning soccer; Nick Stone, Judah Christian soccer

Maddie Allen

Tuscola volleyball

Why she was chosen: The senior accumulated 57 kills in playing a pivotal role by helping the Warriors win five matches last week, including the Paris Invitational for the second consecutive season.

From Allen: “Our team effort was a big thing. We all just played our best. We really knew we had to work hard. We had a little rough patch there, but we definitely got out of it.”

I need concert tickets to ... The Rolling Stones. They’ve always been my favorite band, and I love Mick Jagger.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Grease” because of John Travolta and the music.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... a triathlon to challenge myself.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... London because of the historical aspect.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... mind-reading. I’m always curious about what people are thinking.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... to buy my parents a new car.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people talk over me.

My best volleyball memory was ... winning the Paris Invitational two years in a row.

My most embarrassing volleyball memory was ... I went to go set the ball and I caught it. That’s happened more than once.

Before a match ... I listen to music to pump me up and stretch a lot.

After a match ... I like to wind down and relax because all that adrenaline was built up during the match.

In five years, I see myself ... graduated from college, probably an All-American volleyball player and owning my own business.

Honorable mention: Shanice Garbutt, Danville cross-country; Elizabeth Gile, Centennial swimming; Fran Hendrickson, St. Thomas More cross-country; Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge volleyball; Rachel Hurt, Champaign Central volleyball; Lynsey McCord, Bismarck-Henning volleyball; Taylor McTaggart, Iroquois West golf; Lauren Monahan, Urbana Uni High swimming; Sarah Porter, Armstrong-Potomac volleyball; Shannon Spangler, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley golf