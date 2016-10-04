On campus: Catching up with area standouts

■ Sophomore Anna Billman, from Urbana, has started 12 of 16 matches for the North Central volleyball team (11-5). The middle hitter/middle blocker is fifth in the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin with a .280 hitting percentage and is second on the team with 110 kills and 33 blocks. The Cardinals will participate in the Barker Chevrolet Classic hosted by Illinois Wesleyan on Friday and Saturday.

■ Freshman Lauren Neitzel, from Centennial, was named the CCIW Women’s Tennis Player of the Week last week. Playing at No. 1 singles and doubles for Illinois Wesleyan, Neitzel went a cumulative 4-0 for the week. She will lead the Titans north to Wisconsin for Saturday matches at Carroll and Carthage College.

■ Senior Emily Heiser, from Prairie Central, has shot the low round for Illinois College in each of its last three matches. She shot an 82 to earn individual medalist honors at the Greenville Tri-Meet, then shot two rounds of 80 to finish second at the Fighting Scot Invitational at Monmouth College the next week. Heiser led the Lady Blues to a 10th-place finish with a two-day score of 177 at the Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic. The Lady Blues will travel to Rockford for the three-day Midwest Conference Meet this weekend.

■ Junior James Cobb III, from Urbana, was named the CCIW Special Teams Player of the Week. The Carthage wide receiver/kick returner became the first Red Man player to return a kickoff for a touchdown since 2008 when he brought back a kick for 97 yards against Carroll last Saturday. He also leads the conference with 734 all-purpose yards and is fifth in receiving yards per game with 63.6 yards per game. Carthage takes on Elmhurst at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15.

■ Senior Andy Webb, from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, has started all five games for the Illinois College football team (3-2). In the Blueboys’ 50-14 homecoming win against Grinnell, Webb caught three passes for 83 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Webb has 11 catches for 149 yards. Illinois College travels to Mount Vernon, Iowa, for an MWC matchup against Cornell College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

■ The Danville Area Community College men’s and women’s cross-country teams finished eighth and ninth, respectively, at the Illinois Intercollegiate meet hosted by Olivet Nazarene. Sophomore Eric Ponder, from Tuscola, led the Jaguars with a 22nd-place finish in 26 minutes, 55.10 seconds. Freshman Brennan Guido, from St. Joseph-Ogden, finished 44th in 27:57.50. Sophomore Jessica Kassuelke, from St. Joseph-Ogden, led the women with a time of 21:14.80 on the 6-kilometer course, which was good for 39th. Freshman Deneisha Garbutt, from Danville, finished 48th in 22:01.70. Both squads will run in the Bradley Classic in Peoria on Oct. 14.