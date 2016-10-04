Pumping iron pays off for Harmon

MONTICELLO — Jordan Harmon charged through the chute as the first to finish the Okaw Valley Conference Meet with a smile on her face, something not all too common this season for the Unity sophomore.

The situation the all-stater found herself in earlier this season was previously unthinkable and would be for nearly any varsity cross-country runner.

A season after finishing 13th at the state meet in 17 minutes, 58 seconds, Harmon felt tired enough during 3-mile races where she had to stop running.

“I would feel good the first mile-and-a-half,” Harmon said. “Then I would feel like I had to stop and walk.”

The problem, she and her mother, Unity coach Kara Leaman, thought, had to do with allergies.

But a few weeks ago, they found out the real problem: iron deficiency.

On a test that measures the amount of the iron-storing protein, ferritin, in the body, a person is considered iron deficient with a score below 12.

Harmon scored a three.

After spending five hours with IV’s pumping iron into her veins, Harmon began feeling like her old self.

Before the iron infusions, Harmon’s fastest time was 18:58 two Saturdays ago at the Spartan Classic.

Three days after the test, she ran an 18:26.

“I can’t even explain how much better I felt,” she said.

On Tuesday, Harmon pulled ahead in the first mile and never looked back, winning in 18:32.28.

“Last Thursday was kind of a question mark,” Leaman said, “and we said, ‘Let’s just see how you feel.’ She said, ‘I feel so different, and then (Tuesday) obviously she’s still feeling pretty good.”

Iron deficiency isn’t at all uncommon in female cross-country runners. Multiple studies estimate that 25 percent to 50 percent of young, active women are iron deficient, much more the number of iron-deficient young men.

For Okaw Valley champion St. Joseph-Ogden, that realization could lead to a state championship.

Last season, the Spartans finished third in Class 1A, despite the fact that Keely Smith, the Spartans’ No. 6 runner at state, ran frustratingly slow by her standards throughout the season.

“Every race last year, she looked frustrated,” SJ-O coach Jason Retz said. “You could see it every time, and it was frustrating as a coach because she worked so hard.”

In January, Smith discovered that she was iron deficient with a ferritin level of 11.

After not breaking 20 minutes last season, Smith’s top time this season was 18:35.

On Tuesday, she clocked in at 19:15 to take fourth.

She was the second Spartan to finish behind runner-up Faith Houston in 19:03.

“I felt very lethargic and tired all the time (last year),” Smith said. “I was always breathing heavy and feeling like I did a difficult workout. ... I was mentally struggling because I was physically struggling and I didn’t know why. ... I told my coach (excitedly), ‘I have anemia.’ I finally knew what the problem was, and there was a solution. I just needed to take iron pills.”

Retz asked his entire team to get tested for iron deficiency.

And though they weren’t deficient, all of the Spartans girls who have been tested were far below the ferritin level of 60 that Retz said is appropriate for distance runners.

Now those runners are taking iron supplements, and some have shown improvement, Retz said.

“I wish I would have done this three years ago,” Retz said. “It’s so common for girls’ distance runners because of the volume they put in.”

The two top teams in Class 1A, according to Milesplit IL’s rankings, showed on Tuesday that they’re whole again.

“It’s just a relief because (Harmon has) just been struggling so much,” Leaman said. “I know for her, in particular, it wasn’t something that they regularly check at the physical, but I think that now parents might make an informed decision about what to ask for. I know, myself as a parent, it’s certainly something I’m concerned about.”



Boys’ race

Helmuth wins; SJ-O takes team crown. Monticello’s Alex Helmuth and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Justin Phillips know each other well.

The top two runners in the conference have run head-to-head five times this season, and they’ve traded off in terms of beating each other.

So Helmuth realized he was taking a chance when he surged ahead of Phillips halfway through Tuesday’s conference championship.

“I knew it was a risky move by passing him,” Helmuth said.

Helmuth won in 15:29, and Phillips finished second in 15:50.

The Spartans, who received fourth- and fifth-place finishes from Wyatt Wolfersberger and Braden Pridemore, won the meet with 30 points, 16 ahead of Monticello.

“Once I passed him, I never looked back, but I slowly felt him dropping off,” Helmuth said. “I think it was more of a mental game at the beginning, and then I felt really strong the third mile. ... Definitely it opens my eyes because I haven’t had the best season, so having this breakthrough race just helped me with knowing that I’m capable of running with the best.”