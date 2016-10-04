Wednesday's highlights: SJ-O tops Unity in volleyball

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Unity vs. SJO » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Joseph-Ogden's Katie Bigger(9) and Parker Francisco(5) go up for a block against Unity's Katie Kaiser(13) in a volleyball match at SJO on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.

In volleyball

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Unity 0. Kylie Michael had nine kills and eight digs, Kate Bigger had two blocks, Jannah Mullen had two aces and Andrea Coursey had 17 assists and eight digs to pace the Spartans to a 25-18, 25-19 sweep in an Okaw Valley Conference match played at St. Joseph.



■ Normal Community 2, Central 0. Rachel Hurt had seven kills and Maranda Day added 10 digs for the Maroons in a 25-20, 25-21 loss in a Big 12 Conference match played in Champaign.



■ Judah Christian 2. Urbana Uni High 0. Kimberly Dillman, Madelyn Peters and Ashley Bryant each smashed five kills and Josalyn Martinez had 18 assists and two aces for the Tribe in its 25-18, 25-14 sweep, continuing Judah Christian’s winning streak.

Kathryn Dullerud had 10 assists and a dig, Anna Ding and Maya Greer each had three kills and Aja Trask had two aces and a dig for the Illineks.



■ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Savannah Matthews had 10 kills and Elizabeth Sproat recorded 10 digs for the Bulldogs in a 25-15, 25-20 loss in a match played at Bloomington.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sangamon Valley 1. The Knights outlasted Sangamon Valley 25-19, 21-25, 25-15 in the championship match of the Little Okaw Conference Northwest Division Tournament.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Arcola 0. The Bombers’ Haley Williamson delivered 23 assists, pacing Argenta-Oreana to a 25-11, 25-15 sweep in the Little Okaw Conference Northwest Division Tournament third-place match. Morgan Hobgood had six kills and seven digs and Megan Lindenmeyer had seven assists for the Purple Riders (10-11).



■ Cerro Gordo 2, Bement 1. Taylor Cherry delivered 20 assists, Anna Peter had 10 kills and Sydney Walker came up with 14 digs for the Broncos in their 25-22, 17-25, 25-11 victory in the consolation championship match of the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest Division Tournament.

Jaylen Dillow had eight kills, Shelby Strack had two aces, Hannah Leigh Foran had six kills and six digs and Tatum Auth had 10 assists for the Bulldogs.



■ Tri-County 2, Cumberland 0. Julia Robertson had 16 assists and Ali Smith smashed 14 kills as Tri-County (19-4) won 25-12, 25-16 to win the Little Okaw Conference Southeast Division title.



■ First Baptist 2, Logos Christian 0. Ashley Snook garnered 10 kills, Mattie Bumpus had 13 aces and Macy Slider had 24 assists, helping the Knights win 25-12, 25-5.



■ St. Thomas More 2, Rantoul 0. Lucy Lux-Rulon smashed nine kills, Mica Allison had nine assists and three aces and Olivia Nogle had four digs for the Sabers in their 25-11, 25-12 Okaw Valley Conference victory against the Eagles. Logan Andrews had four kills for the Eagles.



■ Urbana 2, Peoria Manual 0. Raevyn Russell blasted five kills and Kaylyn Johnston had 12 assists for the Tigers in their 25-10, 25-14 sweep in a Big 12 match played at Urbana. Ashia Ravanh had four kills for the Tigers.



■ Schlarman 2, Salt Fork 0. Emily Christian had nine assists and five kills and Janie Gross delivered seven kills to help the Hilltoppers sweep the host Storm 25-18, 25-20.



■ Oakwood 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Brenna Durst had seven kills and Katelyn Young had four kills for the Comets in a 25-13, 25-14 win.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Bismarck-Henning 1. Kasie Anderson had nine kills, five blocks, 14 aces and 14 digs, helping the Buffaloes outlast the Blue Devils 22-25, 25-12, 25-13 in a match played at Georgetown.



■ Milford 2, Chrisman 0. Kody Bush had five kills for the Cardinals in their 27-25, 25-17 loss at home. Emily Duis had 16 kills, three aces and eight blocks for the Bearcats (10-12).



■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Westville 1. Holley Hambleton recorded seven kills and 25 digs and Madi Gayheart had 16 assists and 18 digs for the Trojans as they edged Westville 20-25, 25-18, 25-12 in a match played at Westville. Krista Smith had 26 digs for the Tigers.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Cornerstone 0. Lillian Messmore delivered six aces and Lindsey Mast had five digs to help the Conquering Riders win 25-4, 25-10.



■ DeLand-Weldon 2, Decatur Christian 1. Chloe Melvin’s 33 assists gave her 459 for the season for the Eagles, who outlasted Decatur Christian 25-13, 24-26, 25-17.



In cross-country



■ At Urbana. Urbana Uni High’s Jonah Herzog (16 minutes, 36 seconds) crossed the finish line four seconds ahead of runner-up Justice Carter (16:40) of Urbana to claim the individual boys’ title at the Twin City meet at the UI Arboretum course.

John Miller (16:50), Noah Brunson (17:14) and John Smith (17:52) led Central to victory against Urbana, Uni High and Centennial.

Payton Borich (17:27) captured fifth place and Andrew Kowalski (17:45) took eighth place for the Tigers. Nicholas Ramkuma finished sixth for Uni High.

All five Central runners finished among the top 15.

Carter Ware (17:43) was the fastest runner for the Chargers, followed by Chance Yentes (17:56) and Joe Simmons (19:04).

Philip Coulter (18:27) led Judah Christian.



■ At Urbana. Uni High runners Annemarie Michael (18:38) and Arielle Summitt (18:53) blew away the field to claim the top two individual spots at the Twin City girls’ meet on the UI Arboretum course.

The Urbana trio of Chian Scott (19:22), Olivia Rosenstein (19:22) and Elizabeth Cultra (19:55) paced Urbana to a victory against Uni High, Central, Judah Christian and Centennial.

The top eight overall finishers were either from Urbana or Uni, with all five Tigers finishing in the top 13 places and all five Illineks finishing in the top 16 places.

Faith Llewellyn (21:20), Hope Llewellyn (21:25) and Adrienne Squire (22:45) paced Central.

Laura Krasa (21:49), Luz Johnson (23:02), Kylie Hettmansberger (23:09) and Alli Conway (23:09) led the way for Judah Christian, and Madeline Martin (22:01) was fastest for Centennial.



In boys’ soccer



■ Urbana 9, Peoria 0. Derek Peterson scored two goals in the first half to lead the Tigers to victory in a Big 12 Conference match played in Urbana. Ndumiso Madela, Samuel Whitesell, Bennett Anderson, Pablo Diaz, Mangus Parente, Jonathan Mnyampara and Miguel Lemus also scored for the Tigers.



■ Normal Community 4, Centennial 2. Henoc Mondika and Shannon Borukovich scored goals for the Chargers in the second half of a Big 12 Conference match played in Champaign. Borukovich’s goal was on a side volley that ripped inside of the post before soaring into the net.



■ Danville 3, Central 1. Ethan Norton’s two goals, Drake Jackson’s assist and several saves by Day’len Davis Williams propelled the Vikings (12-3-1) to victory. The Vikings return home for their next three matches. Junior Kadji Deumani scored for the Maroons.



■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Nick Kotcher scored two first-half goals, Dawson LaBaw scored one second-half goal and Austin Marcinko had seven saves to help the Storm blank the Buffaloes. Goalkeeper Kaleb Pierce had seven saves for G-RF.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Thomas More 1. Chase Stiner’s second-half goal broke a 1-1 tie for the Spartans in an Okaw Valley Conference match played at St. Joseph. The Spartans’ Matt Tankersley scored in the first half for the Spartans.



■ St. Anne 3, Watseka 1. Diego Cintora scored the Warriors’ lone goal.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Danville. Lauren Ellis had the lone victory for the host Vikings in their 8-1 loss to Normal Community.



■ At Urbana. Olivia Dodds, Virginia Tufte and Panayiota Laros each won in singles and doubles

as Central topped Urbana 7-2 at Blair Park. Candy Leti and Erin Wright nailed down victories for the Tigers.











