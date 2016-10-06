Thursday's highlights: Area soccer teams clinch league titles

Image Gallery: HS Soccer: Judah vs. Monticello » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Judah Christian's Terrell Helm(20) and Monticello's Carter Burgener(3) collide on a header during a prep soccer game at Judah Christian soccer field in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

In volleyball

LOVC Tournament

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-County 1. The Knights won the championship match 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Hutsonville-Palestine 0. Hannah Slemp had nine digs, five kills and a block, Haley Williamson provided 15 assists and three digs and the Bombers finished in fifth place with a 25-19, 25-12 victory. Madison Schultz had seven digs and four aces, and Mikayla Kirkland finished with four kills, two digs and three aces for A-O (17-7).



Nontournament

■ Unity 2, Monticello 1. Abby Maxwell was all over the court, coming up with 11 digs, delivering 22 assists and providing two aces for the Rockets in a come-from-behind 16-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory over Okaw Valley Conference rival Monticello. Katie Kaiser had four blocks and Lauren Wendling had eight digs for the Rockets. Zanna Myers had eight kills and Carly Wichus had 11 assists for the Sages.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Rantoul 0. Kylie Michael had 12 kills and four digs, Parker Francisco had three aces and Andrea Coursey added 25 assists to lead the Spartans to a 25-13, 25-20 sweep. Bree Davis had five kills and two assists, and Kaylee Spegal had 10 assists and two aces for the Eagles.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Olympia 0. Grace Beach pounded nine kills, Elizabeth Sproat came up with 19 digs and Savannah Matthews provided three blocks for the Bulldogs in a 25-15, 25-21 triumph in a match played at Olympia.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Urbana Uni High 0. Layne Kauffman had seven digs and five kills, Katie Brandt came up with five digs and Abby Mast delivered seven aces to lead the Conquering Riders to a 25-8, 25-8 victory. Kathryn Dullerud and Alyssa Rauschenberger both had one kill for the Illineks.



■ Tuscola 2, St. Teresa 0. Maddie Allen led the way with 14 kills and two blocks, Isabelle Shelmadine provided 13 assists and six digs and Natalie Bates had 14 digs to pace the Warriors to a 25-19, 26-24 sweep at home.



■ Fisher 2, Ridgeview 0. Lydia Sprau had six kills, Sydney Eichelbeger delivered 15 assists and Rebecca Clanton came up with 12 digs for the Bunnies in a 25-16, 25-22 sweep.



■ Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Cassie Parker had 27 assists, Krista Smith finished with 30 digs, Riley Kinney had 20 digs and Jasman Severado had seven kills for the Tigers in their 17-25, 25-21, 25-22 win. Hadley Goodwin had six kills and 12 digs for the Buffaloes (8-10).



■ Schlarman 2, Bismarck-Henning 1. Hilltopper Emily Christian had 25 assists and 10 kills, Janie Gross finished with 15 kills and Aleksas Dietzen provided eight kills in a 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 win over the Blue Devils in a match played at Bismarck.



■ Oakwood 2, Salt Fork 1. Brenna Durst had nine kills, Kylie Neuman blasted seven kills and Katelyn Young finished with six kills for the Comets in a 18-25, 25-19, 25-20 win.



■ Shelbyville 2, Sullivan 0. Madi Wall had three blocks and a kill for the Redskins in a 25-9, 25-12 loss at home.

■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Milford 0. Emily Duis had 10 kills and Sierra Fanning had 14 assists for Milford (10-13) in a 25-22, 25-23 loss.



■ Chrisman 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Kody Bush had nine assists and two kills and Hannah Eddy had seven kills and two blocks for the Cardinals in a 25-16, 21-25, 28-26 victory.



■ Cissna Park 3, South Newton (Ind.) 0. Gabby Wessels blasted 18 kills and delivered 13 digs, Olivia Stoller had 12 digs and Anna Jennings finished with 33 assists as Cissna Park defeated South Newton on the road 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 to move to 17-4-2 on the season.



■ Eureka 2, Blue Ridge 0. Maddie Hopkins had five kills and a block and Jessica Gilbert provided 12 assists for Blue Ridge (21-5) in a 25-14, 25-18 loss at Eureka.



■ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Clinton 1. Madi Filkin had nine kills and Lexi Peterson had 13 digs for the Maroons in their 27-25, 16-25, 16-25 loss.



In girls’ cross-country

■ At Decatur. Champaign Central’s Faith Llewellyn (21:19) soared across the finish line 6 seconds ahead of Hope Llewellyn (21:25) in the battle for fourth place in a 3-mile race held at South Shores. The Maroons’ Adrienne Squier finished at 22:34 to earn ninth place overall. In a close race for 13th place, Central’s Grace Rispoli (25:21) edged teammate Ashley Armstrong (25:25) by 4 seconds. Mattoon won the team competition with 19 points, while the Maroons finished with 41.



In boys’ soccer

■ Judah Christian 6, Monticello 2. Max Berry had two goals and an assist and Caleb Aldridge, Terrell Helm, Michael Ibrahim and Paul Limentato had single goals for the victorious Tribe. Judah Christian goalkeeper Harry Lee finished with four saves. Carter Burgener scored both goals for the Sages, with one of them assisted by Noah Hanselman. Goaltender Rye Johnson had six saves for the Sages.



■ Normal West 5, Champaign Central 0. Maroon goalkeeper Peter Wagner had 12 saves in a match played in Champaign.



■ Centennial 5, Peoria 2. Henoc Mondika scored four goals as the Chargers throttled Peoria High. Mondika now has 10 goals on the season. Diarmuid Reilly had the other goal for Centennial. Christian Contreras had three saves in goal for the Chargers.

■ Peoria Notre Dame 1, Urbana 0. Tiger goalkeeper Artem Burnett had five saves and teammate Derek Peterson had three saves in a clash between two teams that had been undefeated in Big 12 Conference play.



■ Danville 5, Normal Community 0. The Vikings (13-3-1) led 1-0 at the half as Caleb Griffin headed home a long throw from Darien Jackson. Danville came out firing in the second half when Samuel Norton set up Ethan Norton for a goal. One minute later, Ethan Norton set up Griffin for his second goal of the night as Griffin smashed a shot home from 30 yards out. Drake Jackson and Griffin added insurance goals in the final minutes.



■ St. Thomas More 3, Rantoul 0. Jake Sellett earned his seventh shutout of the season and the 22nd of his career as the Sabers blanked the Eagles in a match played in Champaign. The victory clinched an eighth consecutive conference title for St. Thomas More. Joe Sellett scored a goal, as did teammates Max Cochrane and Joe Hoffman.



■ Bismarck-Henning 6, Hoopeston Area 1. The Blue Devils (13-2) soared to a 5-0 halftime lead en route to their five-goal victory at home to earn a share of the conference championship along with Oakwood/Salt Fork. Blake Reifsteck had a pair of goals and Colton Story, Josh Toler and Brennan Douglass each chipped in one apiece for the Blue Devils. Neil Williams delivered an unassisted goal in the second half for the Cornjerkers (9-11).



■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 2, Schlarman 0. Drew Barney and Jordon Lopez both scored a goal for the Buffaloes in a match played in Danville.



■ Urbana Uni High 10, Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Rahi Miraftab-Salo scored four goals and Isandro Malik sent two balls into the net to lead the Illineks to victory in barnburner in Bloomington. Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Jan Ondrejcek, Noah Blue and Paul D’Angelo also scored for Uni High.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Rantoul. Caroline Waddell won in both singles and doubles for St. Thomas More as the Sabers shutout Rantoul 9-0.