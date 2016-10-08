Saturday's highlights: Salt Fork wins, Danville football loses thriller

In football



■ Peoria 42, Danville 40. Host Peoria converted a 24-yard touchdown pass as time expired to stun the Vikings, who held a 26-0 lead at halftime and suffered their first loss of the season.

“They’re a pretty good team,” Danville coach B.J. Luke said of what went wrong for the Vikings in the second half. “It ended up being a very tough game.”

Vikings quarterback Quentin Smith rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw for one more in the Big 12 Conference game’s opening half, while Caleb Griffin hit two field goals.

Luke said he didn’t feel his team got complacent in the locker room after compiling a sizable halftime edge.

“We talked about (how) they’re an explosive football team and we have to come out and play,” he said.

Danville (6-1, 5-1 Big 12) led 33-7 with two minutes left in the third quarter before the Lions mounted their comeback.



■ Salt Fork 43, Milford/Cissna Park 0. Quarterback Caleb Fauver rushed for three touchdowns and tossed for two more as the Storm routed the Bearcats (1-6, 0-4 VVC) in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

The Storm (4-3, 3-2) led 36-0 at halftime as Fauver found paydirt from 3 and 19 yards out. He also hit Max Branigan for a pair of first-half scores.

At halftime, the Salt Fork seniors presented the jersey of Chance Kistler to his parents. Kistler, a former Storm player, died in June after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.



In volleyball



United Classic

■ Timberwolves place fifth. Cissna Park finished 3-2 in Monmouth, capping its weekend with a 21-11, 21-9 win against Farmington. For the Timberwolves (20-6-2), Gabby Wessels finished with 49 kills in the tournament, while Anna Jennings posted 91 assists and Jasmine Stock collected 45 digs. Wessels and Olivia Stoller (41 digs) were named to the all-tournament team.



Shelbyville/Pana Invitational

■ STM perfect on day. The Sabers collected a tournament title with a 25-22, 26-24 win against Rochester. The Sabers won four other matches on the day, with Lucy Lux-Rulon and Mica Allison making the all-tournament team.



Quentin Road Tournament

■ Conquering Riders take third. Arthur Okaw Christian defeated host Quentin Road 25-10, 24-26, 15-10 in the third-place match to cap a 9-2 weekend.

In boys’ cross-country



■ At Metamora. Champaign Central placed 12th in the Metamora Runnin’ Red Invite behind a 47th-place finish from Noah Brunson (16 minutes, 25.6 seconds). John Miller was just behind his Maroon teammate, taking 48th in 16:28.5.



In boys’ soccer



Jacksonville Tournament

■ Centennial 2, Bloomington 0. Shannon Borukovich found the back of the net twice, both times with an assist from Romauldi Likiko, as the Chargers shut out the Purple Raiders. Christian Contreras stopped four shots.



■ Centennial 3, Rochester 0. Henoc Mondika nabbed a hat trick with help from Likiko (two assists) and Borukovich (one assist). Contreras made six saves en route to all-tournament honors.



Nontournament

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1, Olney East 1. The Buffaloes held a 1-0 lead at halftime on a Sean Smith strike, assisted by Hudson Lenhart. But G-RF/W (4-11-1) couldn’t hang on and settled for a tie. Kaleb Pierce finished with 21 saves.



■ Urbana 3, Springfield 2. Hugo Rios-Neto and Bennett Anderson tallied in the second half to lift the Tigers on the road. Logan Flessner struck in the first half for Urbana. Pablo Diaz collected two assists, and Derek Peterson saved 15 shots.



In girls’ tennis



■ At Bloomington. Centennial’s Victoria Gonzalez and Madison Scaggs each won a singles title and combined for a doubles crown at the Big 12 Championships. Gonzalez won at No. 1 singles, while Scaggs topped the field at No. 2. The duo placed first at No. 1 doubles.

The Chargers finished with 63 points, placing third of 11 teams. Champaign Central took second with 68, led by Olivia Gunn (No. 3 singles) and the team of Allie Pelafos and Diana Golmeeva (No. 3 doubles) each placing third. Danville’s Lauren Ellis took third at No. 1 singles as the Vikings placed fifth with 50 points. Urbana took ninth with 31 points.



In girls’ swimming and diving



■ At Urbana. Despite winning six individual events and two relays, Centennial placed behind University-High Chicago in the team standings, finishing with 434 points to the Chicago school’s 542.

Elizabeth Gile and Isabelle Seten were double individual winners for the Chargers. Gile took the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.20 and the 200 freestyle in 2:02.91. Seten captured titles in the 50 freestyle (26.06) and 100 freestyle (59.96). The duo was also part of Centennial’s two winning relays — in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle — along with Tithi Bera and Lauren Feddersen. Bera was the 100 backstroke champion (1:05.08), while Elizabeth Rumsey took the 1-meter diving contest, with her total of 418.30 breaking the pool record.

Danville took fourth in the team chase with 259 points, Urbana was fifth at 179, Mahomet-Seymour placed sixth with 145 and St. Thomas More grabbed ninth at 39.



■ At Champaign. Kendall Woods, Courtney Plattner, Natalie Stumph and Maddie Heiser each won an individual event and served on two victorious relay teams as Champaign Central defeated Metamora and Mt. Carmel at Unit 4 Pool.

Woods took the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.15), Plattner was the top 100 backstroke swimmer (1:10.42), Stumph led the 100 breaststroke (1:15.93) and Heiser captured the 200 freestyle (2:10.99).

Combinations of individuals within that quartet helped Central to the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle crowns as well.

