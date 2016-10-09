Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, October 9, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Oct. 10)
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Oct. 10)

Sun, 10/09/2016 - 11:10pm | Bob Jones

Boys
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL    TIME
L. Hall, ALAH    14:48
Phillips,  St. Joseph-Ogden    15:03
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour    15:05
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour    15:17
Helmuth, Monticello    15:21
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour    15:22
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour    15:25
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour    15:25
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden    15:34
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour    15:41
Dixon, Monticello    15:43
Hall, Danville    15:49
Moreman, Danville    15:51
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Powell, Danville    15:54
Williams-Davis, Danville    15:59
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour    16:03
Seiler, Unity    16:03
Huckelberry, Danville    16:06
Herzog, Uni High    16:07
Woods, Unity    16:14
Woodard, Unity    16:17
Houmes, Hoopeston Area    16:19
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:19
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour    16:24
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    16:26
Barfell, Danville    16:28
McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:28
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour    16:33
E. Hall, Rantoul    16:43
Harrison, PBL    16:44
Ponder, Tuscola    16:46
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:46
Hile, Danville    16:49
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    16:51
Tate, Monticello    16:55
Magrini, St. Thomas More    17:00
Brunson, Central    17:01
Brewer, Bement    17:03
Carter, Urbana    17:03
Carrel, Urbana    17:05
Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    17:05
Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    17:06
Borich, Urbana    17:06
Miller, Central    17:06
Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    17:06
Holmes, Tuscola    17:07
Manolakes, St. Thomas More     17:09
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning    17:09
M, Lee, St. Thomas More      17:13
Kramer, Tuscola    17:21
Harrold, Clinton    17:22
Young, DeLand-Weldon    17:22
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage    17:23
Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF    17:25
Clapper, St. Thomas More      17:27
McCusker, Rantoul    17:27
Rangel, Danville    17:27
Romine, ALAH    17:28
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour    17:29
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour    17:29
Kowalski, Urbana    17:30
Burelson, Danville    17:32
Maquet, Prairie Central    17:33
Ramkumar, Uni High    17:33
No. Woods, Tuscola    17:35
Laughlin, ALAH    17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH    17:36
Davis, Monticello    17:37
Wrobel, St. Thomas More      17:37
Vasquez, Oakwood    17:38
Helka, Oakwood    17:39
Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF    17:39
Ware, Centennial    17:43
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    17:44
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour    17:44
Mercer, Central    17:45
Hohn, Oakwood    17:46
Demisle, Urbana    17:48
Gable, Urbana    17:49
N. Wilkin, Monticello    17:49
Yentes, Centennial    17:49
J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF    17:50
Yedetore, Uni High    17:50
Freund, Uni High    17:51
Treakle, Central    17:51
Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF    17:56
E. Bright, Monticello    17:57
Coulter, Judah Christian    17:58
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central    18:01
Brennan, Clinton    18:05
Vanantwerp, PBL    18:01
Li, Danville    18:03
Swanson-Linville, Uni High    18:08
Middleton, Tuscola    18:10
Miller, St. Thomas More    18:11
Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:12
J, Smith, Central    18:12
St. Julien, PBL    18:18
Simpson, St. Thomas More    18:18
Hodson, Monticello    18:19
Watson, Danville    18:21
I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    18:23
Allen, Uni High    18:24
J. Wilkin, Monticello    18:26
Thomas, Clinton    18:28
Kraatz, Uni High    18:29
Lemay, Tuscola    18:30
Fabris, Clinton    18:31
Frank, Unity    18:32
Gossett, Rantoul    18:32
Reeves, Clinton    18:34
C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF    18:35
Bergia, Judah Christian    18:37
Simmons, Centennial    18:41
Olavair, Centennial    18:42
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour    18:42
Towne, Danville    18:43
Jackson, Danville    18:44
Barfield, PBL    18:49
Purnell, Uni High    18:49
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage    18:56
Price, PBL    18:57
Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    18:58
Sooley, Judah Christian    18:59
Morris, Unity    19:03
Stauffer, Clinton    19:04
Betancourt, Danville    19:06
R. Bright, Monticello    19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County    19:06
Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:07
Ratts, Monticello    19:12
Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:14
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning    19:19
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    19:22
Aldunate, Uni High    19:23
Schnable, PBL    19:25
Grissom, Hoopeston Area    19:29
Hendriex, Clinton    19:29
Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF    19:31
Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:32
Hart, Centennial    19:32
Stock, Hoopeston Area    19:38
Giese, PBL    19:39
Stearns, Urbana    19:42
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:43
Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:45
Ni. Woods, Tuscola    19:46
Baysore, Monticello    19:47
Ju. Miller, ALAH    19:47
Williamson, Clinton    19:49
Stack, Central    19:51
Alexander, Monticello    19:54
Evans, Prairie Central    19:56
Carpenter, St. Thomas More    19:57
Kaufman, Clinton    19:57
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage    19:58
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    19:58
Stoerger, Bement    20:01
Dayton, Unity    20:04
Hanson, Centennial    20:05
Allen, Danville    20:07
Mulcahey, Central    20:07
Pardeshi, Uni High    20:07
Hill, Tuscola    20:09
Wittmer, Bement    20:09
Owen, Urbana    20:12
Atkinson, Uni High    20:15
Barnes, Danville    20:15
Mok-Chih, Uni High    20:15
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:16
M. Williams, ALAH    20:16
Notaro, Tri-County    20:17
Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour    20:17
E. Brown, Urbana    20:19
Houston, Monticello    20:20
Spencer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    20:21
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:24
M. Lee, Centennial    20:25
Day, Tuscola    20:28
Ando, Urbana    20:29
Rice, Centennial    20:31
Larson, Schlarman    20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central    20:33
Jd. Barret, Tuscola    20:37
Bowman, Uni High    20:40
Ottarski, Danville    20:41
Daniels, PBL    20:43
Morse, PBL    20:43
Paudel, Central    20:43
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage    20:44
Dixon, Hoopeston Area    20:45
Herrera, Uni High    20:46
Young, ALAH    20:46
Aberle, Prairie Central    20:49
Wolter. Monticello    20:49
Barnes, Prairie Central    20:51
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:57
Tang, Uni High    20:57
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:58

Girls
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, TEAM    TIME
Summitt, Uni High    17:49
Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:10
Michael, Uni High    18:20
Garbutt, Danville    18:22
Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:35
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:36
Scott, Urbana    18:39
McPike, Monticello    18:40
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:49
Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden    18:58
Offenback, Monticello    19:02
Plottner, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:08
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:09
McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour    19:10
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:11
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    19:11
Kimme, Uni High    19:27
Risley, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:32
Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:33
Green, ALAH    19:42
Elmore, Monticello    19:44
Turney, Clinton    19:48
Rosenstein, Urbana    19:52
K. Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:52
Williams, Danville    19;56
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More    19:57
Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:00
Cultra, Urbana    20:03
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour    20:05
Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour    20:06
Hancock, Unity    20:08
Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour    20:11
Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour    20:12
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:14
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:16
Dunahee, Prairie Central    20:22
F. Llewelly, Central    20:23
H. Llewelly, Central    20:24
Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:25
Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour    20:26
Zocher, Monticello    20:26
Mesplay, Monticello    20:29
Harmon, Unity    20:32
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour    20:35
J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana    20:37
Krasa, Judah Christian    20:42
Willard, Bismarck-Henning    20:45
Bagwell, Unity    20:46
Decker, Unity    20:46
Cameron, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    20:50
Rajilch, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:51
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More     20:52
Darby, Bismarck-Henning    20:55
Huckelberry, Danville    20:58
Ellis, PBL    21:02
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:07
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High    21:07
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More     21:09
Dowling, Urbana    21:10
Sterr, Clinton    21:16
Fairbanks, Unity    21:17
White, Clinton    21:17
Shaw, Uni High    21:19
Brunk, Unity    21:22
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning    21:28
Carlson, PBL    21:31
Martin, Centennial    21:37
N. King, Unity    21:43
Hile, Danville    21:49
Clifton, Monticello    22:05
Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:07
T. Milsap, Unity    22:08
Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:11
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:16
Sweeney, Urbana    22:17
L. Johnson , Judah Christian     22:19
Eigher, Hoopeston Area    22:25
Russell, Rantoul    22:26
Renfroe, Unity    22:27
Squier, Central    22:34 
Son, Uni High    22:35
Day, Unity    22:36
Saunders, St. Thomas More      22:38
S. Smith, Tri-County    22:41
Kowalski, Urbana    22:43
R. Milsap, Unity    22:44
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High    22:46
M. Smith, Danville    22:46
Minor, Uni High    22:47
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian    22:49
Birt, St, Joseph-Ogden    22:52
Helferich, Monticello    22:53
Kite, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    22:55
Pollard, St. Thomas More    22:59
Wszalek, St. Thomas More    22:59
Wilson, Danville    23:00
Roesler, Judah Christian    23:06
Mad. Stevens, Clinton    23:06
Conway, Judah Christian    23:07
Day, Tuscola    23:10
Carmien, St. Thomas More       23:11
Kaefring, Centennial    23:11
Ford, Bismarck-Henning    23:12
Arnett, PBL    23:13
Young, Argenta-Oreana    23:15
Orris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    23:20
Chun, Central    23:22
Stephens, Prairie Central    23:22
Griebat, St, Joseph-Ogden    23:23
Cooper, Monticello    23:24
Odom, Central    23:24
Ifft, Prairie Central    23:28
Lugano, Central    23:20
Jamison, PBL    23:32
McMahom, St. Thomas More    23:32
Kim, Centennial    23:37
Holben, Unity    23:39
Paluska, Urbana    23:40
Hollon, Argenta-Oreana    23:41
Henry, Unity    23:42
Edwards, ALAH    23:43
Patel, Tuscola    23:43
D. Kelso, St. Joseph-Ogden    23:44
Reedy, Monticello    23:45
Bohlen, St. Thomas More    23:50
Armstrong, Central    24:03
Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour    24:03
Welch, Hoopeston Area    24:07
Hendricks, Danville    24:09
As. Fain, Monticello    24:11
Lambeth, Urbana    24:21
Huls, Hoopeston Area    24:24
Root, Hoopeston Area    24:24
Herrera, Uni High    24:25
R. King, Unity    24:25
Manalo, St. Joseph-Ogden    24:26
Conslisk, Prairie Central    24:29
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden    24:32
Hale, Prairie Central    24:38
O’Donnell, Unity    24:38
Fogarty, Prairie Central    24:41
Abbamonte, Urbana    24:42
Rispoli, Central    24:44
Cousin, Unity    24:46
Kirwan, Uni High    24:48
Limentato, Judah Christian    20:50
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana    24:51
Stoffel, Monticello    24:51
Edwards, Tuscloa    24:52
Harms, PBL    24:56
Strong, Prairie Central    24:56
Pletcher, Mahomet-Seymour    24:59
Gillon, Centennial    25:05
Hale, Tuscola    25:05
A. Smith, Tuscola    25:05
Gehring, Prairie Central    25:06
Shirley, Central    25:07
Webber, Hoopeston Area    25:07
Fritchl, PBL    25:09
Clevenger, Judah Christian    25:10
Au. Fain, Monticello    25:13
Evans, Urbana    25:15
Reynoso, Central    25:22
Macedo, Central    25:23
Scott, Clinton    25:24
Diers, Urbana    25:25
G. Smith, PBL    25:26
Nicholls, Clinton    25:41
Bui, Centennial    25:43
Hackmamn, Centennial    25:46
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden    25:48
Pyle, Unity    25:58
Rauther, Uni High    25:59

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments