Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Oct. 10)

Boys

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

L. Hall, ALAH 14:48

Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:03

Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 15:05

Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 15:17

Helmuth, Monticello 15:21

Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:22

Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 15:25

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 15:25

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:34

Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 15:41

Dixon, Monticello 15:43

Hall, Danville 15:49

Moreman, Danville 15:51

Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Powell, Danville 15:54

Williams-Davis, Danville 15:59

Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 16:03

Seiler, Unity 16:03

Huckelberry, Danville 16:06

Herzog, Uni High 16:07

Woods, Unity 16:14

Woodard, Unity 16:17

Houmes, Hoopeston Area 16:19

Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:19

Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 16:24

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26

Barfell, Danville 16:28

McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:28

Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:33

E. Hall, Rantoul 16:43

Harrison, PBL 16:44

Ponder, Tuscola 16:46

Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46

Hile, Danville 16:49

Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 16:51

Tate, Monticello 16:55

Magrini, St. Thomas More 17:00

Brunson, Central 17:01

Brewer, Bement 17:03

Carter, Urbana 17:03

Carrel, Urbana 17:05

Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:05

Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:06

Borich, Urbana 17:06

Miller, Central 17:06

Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:06

Holmes, Tuscola 17:07

Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:09

Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:09

M, Lee, St. Thomas More 17:13

Kramer, Tuscola 17:21

Harrold, Clinton 17:22

Young, DeLand-Weldon 17:22

Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:23

Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF 17:25

Clapper, St. Thomas More 17:27

McCusker, Rantoul 17:27

Rangel, Danville 17:27

Romine, ALAH 17:28

Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29

Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29

Kowalski, Urbana 17:30

Burelson, Danville 17:32

Maquet, Prairie Central 17:33

Ramkumar, Uni High 17:33

No. Woods, Tuscola 17:35

Laughlin, ALAH 17:36

Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36

Davis, Monticello 17:37

Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:37

Vasquez, Oakwood 17:38

Helka, Oakwood 17:39

Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF 17:39

Ware, Centennial 17:43

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 17:44

Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44

Mercer, Central 17:45

Hohn, Oakwood 17:46

Demisle, Urbana 17:48

Gable, Urbana 17:49

N. Wilkin, Monticello 17:49

Yentes, Centennial 17:49

J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 17:50

Yedetore, Uni High 17:50

Freund, Uni High 17:51

Treakle, Central 17:51

Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF 17:56

E. Bright, Monticello 17:57

Coulter, Judah Christian 17:58

Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01

Brennan, Clinton 18:05

Vanantwerp, PBL 18:01

Li, Danville 18:03

Swanson-Linville, Uni High 18:08

Middleton, Tuscola 18:10

Miller, St. Thomas More 18:11

Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:12

J, Smith, Central 18:12

St. Julien, PBL 18:18

Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:18

Hodson, Monticello 18:19

Watson, Danville 18:21

I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:23

Allen, Uni High 18:24

J. Wilkin, Monticello 18:26

Thomas, Clinton 18:28

Kraatz, Uni High 18:29

Lemay, Tuscola 18:30

Fabris, Clinton 18:31

Frank, Unity 18:32

Gossett, Rantoul 18:32

Reeves, Clinton 18:34

C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 18:35

Bergia, Judah Christian 18:37

Simmons, Centennial 18:41

Olavair, Centennial 18:42

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:42

Towne, Danville 18:43

Jackson, Danville 18:44

Barfield, PBL 18:49

Purnell, Uni High 18:49

Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:56

Price, PBL 18:57

Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:58

Sooley, Judah Christian 18:59

Morris, Unity 19:03

Stauffer, Clinton 19:04

Betancourt, Danville 19:06

R. Bright, Monticello 19:06

R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06

Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:07

Ratts, Monticello 19:12

Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:14

Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 19:19

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 19:22

Aldunate, Uni High 19:23

Schnable, PBL 19:25

Grissom, Hoopeston Area 19:29

Hendriex, Clinton 19:29

Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF 19:31

Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32

Hart, Centennial 19:32

Stock, Hoopeston Area 19:38

Giese, PBL 19:39

Stearns, Urbana 19:42

Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:43

Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:45

Ni. Woods, Tuscola 19:46

Baysore, Monticello 19:47

Ju. Miller, ALAH 19:47

Williamson, Clinton 19:49

Stack, Central 19:51

Alexander, Monticello 19:54

Evans, Prairie Central 19:56

Carpenter, St. Thomas More 19:57

Kaufman, Clinton 19:57

Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:58

Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:58

Stoerger, Bement 20:01

Dayton, Unity 20:04

Hanson, Centennial 20:05

Allen, Danville 20:07

Mulcahey, Central 20:07

Pardeshi, Uni High 20:07

Hill, Tuscola 20:09

Wittmer, Bement 20:09

Owen, Urbana 20:12

Atkinson, Uni High 20:15

Barnes, Danville 20:15

Mok-Chih, Uni High 20:15

D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:16

M. Williams, ALAH 20:16

Notaro, Tri-County 20:17

Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour 20:17

E. Brown, Urbana 20:19

Houston, Monticello 20:20

Spencer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 20:21

Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:24

M. Lee, Centennial 20:25

Day, Tuscola 20:28

Ando, Urbana 20:29

Rice, Centennial 20:31

Larson, Schlarman 20:33

Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33

Jd. Barret, Tuscola 20:37

Bowman, Uni High 20:40

Ottarski, Danville 20:41

Daniels, PBL 20:43

Morse, PBL 20:43

Paudel, Central 20:43

Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:44

Dixon, Hoopeston Area 20:45

Herrera, Uni High 20:46

Young, ALAH 20:46

Aberle, Prairie Central 20:49

Wolter. Monticello 20:49

Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51

Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:57

Tang, Uni High 20:57

L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:58



Girls

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, TEAM TIME

Summitt, Uni High 17:49

Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:10

Michael, Uni High 18:20

Garbutt, Danville 18:22

Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:35

Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:36

Scott, Urbana 18:39

McPike, Monticello 18:40

Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:49

Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden 18:58

Offenback, Monticello 19:02

Plottner, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:08

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:09

McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour 19:10

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:11

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 19:11

Kimme, Uni High 19:27

Risley, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32

Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:33

Green, ALAH 19:42

Elmore, Monticello 19:44

Turney, Clinton 19:48

Rosenstein, Urbana 19:52

K. Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:52

Williams, Danville 19;56

F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 19:57

Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:00

Cultra, Urbana 20:03

Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 20:05

Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour 20:06

Hancock, Unity 20:08

Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour 20:11

Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour 20:12

Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:14

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:16

Dunahee, Prairie Central 20:22

F. Llewelly, Central 20:23

H. Llewelly, Central 20:24

Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:25

Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour 20:26

Zocher, Monticello 20:26

Mesplay, Monticello 20:29

Harmon, Unity 20:32

Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 20:35

J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana 20:37

Krasa, Judah Christian 20:42

Willard, Bismarck-Henning 20:45

Bagwell, Unity 20:46

Decker, Unity 20:46

Cameron, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 20:50

Rajilch, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:51

Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 20:52

Darby, Bismarck-Henning 20:55

Huckelberry, Danville 20:58

Ellis, PBL 21:02

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:07

Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 21:07

M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:09

Dowling, Urbana 21:10

Sterr, Clinton 21:16

Fairbanks, Unity 21:17

White, Clinton 21:17

Shaw, Uni High 21:19

Brunk, Unity 21:22

Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 21:28

Carlson, PBL 21:31

Martin, Centennial 21:37

N. King, Unity 21:43

Hile, Danville 21:49

Clifton, Monticello 22:05

Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:07

T. Milsap, Unity 22:08

Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:11

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:16

Sweeney, Urbana 22:17

L. Johnson , Judah Christian 22:19

Eigher, Hoopeston Area 22:25

Russell, Rantoul 22:26

Renfroe, Unity 22:27

Squier, Central 22:34

Son, Uni High 22:35

Day, Unity 22:36

Saunders, St. Thomas More 22:38

S. Smith, Tri-County 22:41

Kowalski, Urbana 22:43

R. Milsap, Unity 22:44

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 22:46

M. Smith, Danville 22:46

Minor, Uni High 22:47

Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 22:49

Birt, St, Joseph-Ogden 22:52

Helferich, Monticello 22:53

Kite, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 22:55

Pollard, St. Thomas More 22:59

Wszalek, St. Thomas More 22:59

Wilson, Danville 23:00

Roesler, Judah Christian 23:06

Mad. Stevens, Clinton 23:06

Conway, Judah Christian 23:07

Day, Tuscola 23:10

Carmien, St. Thomas More 23:11

Kaefring, Centennial 23:11

Ford, Bismarck-Henning 23:12

Arnett, PBL 23:13

Young, Argenta-Oreana 23:15

Orris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 23:20

Chun, Central 23:22

Stephens, Prairie Central 23:22

Griebat, St, Joseph-Ogden 23:23

Cooper, Monticello 23:24

Odom, Central 23:24

Ifft, Prairie Central 23:28

Lugano, Central 23:20

Jamison, PBL 23:32

McMahom, St. Thomas More 23:32

Kim, Centennial 23:37

Holben, Unity 23:39

Paluska, Urbana 23:40

Hollon, Argenta-Oreana 23:41

Henry, Unity 23:42

Edwards, ALAH 23:43

Patel, Tuscola 23:43

D. Kelso, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:44

Reedy, Monticello 23:45

Bohlen, St. Thomas More 23:50

Armstrong, Central 24:03

Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour 24:03

Welch, Hoopeston Area 24:07

Hendricks, Danville 24:09

As. Fain, Monticello 24:11

Lambeth, Urbana 24:21

Huls, Hoopeston Area 24:24

Root, Hoopeston Area 24:24

Herrera, Uni High 24:25

R. King, Unity 24:25

Manalo, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:26

Conslisk, Prairie Central 24:29

Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:32

Hale, Prairie Central 24:38

O’Donnell, Unity 24:38

Fogarty, Prairie Central 24:41

Abbamonte, Urbana 24:42

Rispoli, Central 24:44

Cousin, Unity 24:46

Kirwan, Uni High 24:48

Limentato, Judah Christian 20:50

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 24:51

Stoffel, Monticello 24:51

Edwards, Tuscloa 24:52

Harms, PBL 24:56

Strong, Prairie Central 24:56

Pletcher, Mahomet-Seymour 24:59

Gillon, Centennial 25:05

Hale, Tuscola 25:05

A. Smith, Tuscola 25:05

Gehring, Prairie Central 25:06

Shirley, Central 25:07

Webber, Hoopeston Area 25:07

Fritchl, PBL 25:09

Clevenger, Judah Christian 25:10

Au. Fain, Monticello 25:13

Evans, Urbana 25:15

Reynoso, Central 25:22

Macedo, Central 25:23

Scott, Clinton 25:24

Diers, Urbana 25:25

G. Smith, PBL 25:26

Nicholls, Clinton 25:41

Bui, Centennial 25:43

Hackmamn, Centennial 25:46

Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 25:48

Pyle, Unity 25:58

Rauther, Uni High 25:59

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.