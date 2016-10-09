Area prep statistics: Cross-country (Oct. 10)
Boys
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
L. Hall, ALAH 14:48
Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:03
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 15:05
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 15:17
Helmuth, Monticello 15:21
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:22
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 15:25
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 15:25
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:34
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 15:41
Dixon, Monticello 15:43
Hall, Danville 15:49
Moreman, Danville 15:51
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52
Powell, Danville 15:54
Williams-Davis, Danville 15:59
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 16:03
Seiler, Unity 16:03
Huckelberry, Danville 16:06
Herzog, Uni High 16:07
Woods, Unity 16:14
Woodard, Unity 16:17
Houmes, Hoopeston Area 16:19
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:19
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 16:24
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26
Barfell, Danville 16:28
McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:28
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:33
E. Hall, Rantoul 16:43
Harrison, PBL 16:44
Ponder, Tuscola 16:46
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46
Hile, Danville 16:49
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 16:51
Tate, Monticello 16:55
Magrini, St. Thomas More 17:00
Brunson, Central 17:01
Brewer, Bement 17:03
Carter, Urbana 17:03
Carrel, Urbana 17:05
Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:05
Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:06
Borich, Urbana 17:06
Miller, Central 17:06
Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:06
Holmes, Tuscola 17:07
Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:09
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:09
M, Lee, St. Thomas More 17:13
Kramer, Tuscola 17:21
Harrold, Clinton 17:22
Young, DeLand-Weldon 17:22
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:23
Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF 17:25
Clapper, St. Thomas More 17:27
McCusker, Rantoul 17:27
Rangel, Danville 17:27
Romine, ALAH 17:28
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29
Kowalski, Urbana 17:30
Burelson, Danville 17:32
Maquet, Prairie Central 17:33
Ramkumar, Uni High 17:33
No. Woods, Tuscola 17:35
Laughlin, ALAH 17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36
Davis, Monticello 17:37
Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:37
Vasquez, Oakwood 17:38
Helka, Oakwood 17:39
Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF 17:39
Ware, Centennial 17:43
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 17:44
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:44
Mercer, Central 17:45
Hohn, Oakwood 17:46
Demisle, Urbana 17:48
Gable, Urbana 17:49
N. Wilkin, Monticello 17:49
Yentes, Centennial 17:49
J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 17:50
Yedetore, Uni High 17:50
Freund, Uni High 17:51
Treakle, Central 17:51
Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF 17:56
E. Bright, Monticello 17:57
Coulter, Judah Christian 17:58
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01
Brennan, Clinton 18:05
Vanantwerp, PBL 18:01
Li, Danville 18:03
Swanson-Linville, Uni High 18:08
Middleton, Tuscola 18:10
Miller, St. Thomas More 18:11
Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:12
J, Smith, Central 18:12
St. Julien, PBL 18:18
Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:18
Hodson, Monticello 18:19
Watson, Danville 18:21
I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:23
Allen, Uni High 18:24
J. Wilkin, Monticello 18:26
Thomas, Clinton 18:28
Kraatz, Uni High 18:29
Lemay, Tuscola 18:30
Fabris, Clinton 18:31
Frank, Unity 18:32
Gossett, Rantoul 18:32
Reeves, Clinton 18:34
C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 18:35
Bergia, Judah Christian 18:37
Simmons, Centennial 18:41
Olavair, Centennial 18:42
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:42
Towne, Danville 18:43
Jackson, Danville 18:44
Barfield, PBL 18:49
Purnell, Uni High 18:49
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:56
Price, PBL 18:57
Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:58
Sooley, Judah Christian 18:59
Morris, Unity 19:03
Stauffer, Clinton 19:04
Betancourt, Danville 19:06
R. Bright, Monticello 19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06
Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:07
Ratts, Monticello 19:12
Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:14
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 19:19
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 19:22
Aldunate, Uni High 19:23
Schnable, PBL 19:25
Grissom, Hoopeston Area 19:29
Hendriex, Clinton 19:29
Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF 19:31
Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32
Hart, Centennial 19:32
Stock, Hoopeston Area 19:38
Giese, PBL 19:39
Stearns, Urbana 19:42
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:43
Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:45
Ni. Woods, Tuscola 19:46
Baysore, Monticello 19:47
Ju. Miller, ALAH 19:47
Williamson, Clinton 19:49
Stack, Central 19:51
Alexander, Monticello 19:54
Evans, Prairie Central 19:56
Carpenter, St. Thomas More 19:57
Kaufman, Clinton 19:57
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:58
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:58
Stoerger, Bement 20:01
Dayton, Unity 20:04
Hanson, Centennial 20:05
Allen, Danville 20:07
Mulcahey, Central 20:07
Pardeshi, Uni High 20:07
Hill, Tuscola 20:09
Wittmer, Bement 20:09
Owen, Urbana 20:12
Atkinson, Uni High 20:15
Barnes, Danville 20:15
Mok-Chih, Uni High 20:15
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:16
M. Williams, ALAH 20:16
Notaro, Tri-County 20:17
Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour 20:17
E. Brown, Urbana 20:19
Houston, Monticello 20:20
Spencer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 20:21
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:24
M. Lee, Centennial 20:25
Day, Tuscola 20:28
Ando, Urbana 20:29
Rice, Centennial 20:31
Larson, Schlarman 20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33
Jd. Barret, Tuscola 20:37
Bowman, Uni High 20:40
Ottarski, Danville 20:41
Daniels, PBL 20:43
Morse, PBL 20:43
Paudel, Central 20:43
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 20:44
Dixon, Hoopeston Area 20:45
Herrera, Uni High 20:46
Young, ALAH 20:46
Aberle, Prairie Central 20:49
Wolter. Monticello 20:49
Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:57
Tang, Uni High 20:57
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:58
Girls
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, TEAM TIME
Summitt, Uni High 17:49
Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:10
Michael, Uni High 18:20
Garbutt, Danville 18:22
Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:35
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:36
Scott, Urbana 18:39
McPike, Monticello 18:40
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:49
Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden 18:58
Offenback, Monticello 19:02
Plottner, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:08
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:09
McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour 19:10
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:11
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 19:11
Kimme, Uni High 19:27
Risley, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32
Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:33
Green, ALAH 19:42
Elmore, Monticello 19:44
Turney, Clinton 19:48
Rosenstein, Urbana 19:52
K. Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:52
Williams, Danville 19;56
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 19:57
Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:00
Cultra, Urbana 20:03
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 20:05
Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour 20:06
Hancock, Unity 20:08
Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour 20:11
Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour 20:12
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:14
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:16
Dunahee, Prairie Central 20:22
F. Llewelly, Central 20:23
H. Llewelly, Central 20:24
Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:25
Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour 20:26
Zocher, Monticello 20:26
Mesplay, Monticello 20:29
Harmon, Unity 20:32
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 20:35
J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana 20:37
Krasa, Judah Christian 20:42
Willard, Bismarck-Henning 20:45
Bagwell, Unity 20:46
Decker, Unity 20:46
Cameron, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 20:50
Rajilch, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:51
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 20:52
Darby, Bismarck-Henning 20:55
Huckelberry, Danville 20:58
Ellis, PBL 21:02
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:07
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 21:07
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:09
Dowling, Urbana 21:10
Sterr, Clinton 21:16
Fairbanks, Unity 21:17
White, Clinton 21:17
Shaw, Uni High 21:19
Brunk, Unity 21:22
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 21:28
Carlson, PBL 21:31
Martin, Centennial 21:37
N. King, Unity 21:43
Hile, Danville 21:49
Clifton, Monticello 22:05
Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:07
T. Milsap, Unity 22:08
Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:11
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:16
Sweeney, Urbana 22:17
L. Johnson , Judah Christian 22:19
Eigher, Hoopeston Area 22:25
Russell, Rantoul 22:26
Renfroe, Unity 22:27
Squier, Central 22:34
Son, Uni High 22:35
Day, Unity 22:36
Saunders, St. Thomas More 22:38
S. Smith, Tri-County 22:41
Kowalski, Urbana 22:43
R. Milsap, Unity 22:44
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 22:46
M. Smith, Danville 22:46
Minor, Uni High 22:47
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 22:49
Birt, St, Joseph-Ogden 22:52
Helferich, Monticello 22:53
Kite, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 22:55
Pollard, St. Thomas More 22:59
Wszalek, St. Thomas More 22:59
Wilson, Danville 23:00
Roesler, Judah Christian 23:06
Mad. Stevens, Clinton 23:06
Conway, Judah Christian 23:07
Day, Tuscola 23:10
Carmien, St. Thomas More 23:11
Kaefring, Centennial 23:11
Ford, Bismarck-Henning 23:12
Arnett, PBL 23:13
Young, Argenta-Oreana 23:15
Orris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 23:20
Chun, Central 23:22
Stephens, Prairie Central 23:22
Griebat, St, Joseph-Ogden 23:23
Cooper, Monticello 23:24
Odom, Central 23:24
Ifft, Prairie Central 23:28
Lugano, Central 23:20
Jamison, PBL 23:32
McMahom, St. Thomas More 23:32
Kim, Centennial 23:37
Holben, Unity 23:39
Paluska, Urbana 23:40
Hollon, Argenta-Oreana 23:41
Henry, Unity 23:42
Edwards, ALAH 23:43
Patel, Tuscola 23:43
D. Kelso, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:44
Reedy, Monticello 23:45
Bohlen, St. Thomas More 23:50
Armstrong, Central 24:03
Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour 24:03
Welch, Hoopeston Area 24:07
Hendricks, Danville 24:09
As. Fain, Monticello 24:11
Lambeth, Urbana 24:21
Huls, Hoopeston Area 24:24
Root, Hoopeston Area 24:24
Herrera, Uni High 24:25
R. King, Unity 24:25
Manalo, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:26
Conslisk, Prairie Central 24:29
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:32
Hale, Prairie Central 24:38
O’Donnell, Unity 24:38
Fogarty, Prairie Central 24:41
Abbamonte, Urbana 24:42
Rispoli, Central 24:44
Cousin, Unity 24:46
Kirwan, Uni High 24:48
Limentato, Judah Christian 20:50
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 24:51
Stoffel, Monticello 24:51
Edwards, Tuscloa 24:52
Harms, PBL 24:56
Strong, Prairie Central 24:56
Pletcher, Mahomet-Seymour 24:59
Gillon, Centennial 25:05
Hale, Tuscola 25:05
A. Smith, Tuscola 25:05
Gehring, Prairie Central 25:06
Shirley, Central 25:07
Webber, Hoopeston Area 25:07
Fritchl, PBL 25:09
Clevenger, Judah Christian 25:10
Au. Fain, Monticello 25:13
Evans, Urbana 25:15
Reynoso, Central 25:22
Macedo, Central 25:23
Scott, Clinton 25:24
Diers, Urbana 25:25
G. Smith, PBL 25:26
Nicholls, Clinton 25:41
Bui, Centennial 25:43
Hackmamn, Centennial 25:46
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 25:48
Pyle, Unity 25:58
Rauther, Uni High 25:59
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
