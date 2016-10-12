Athletes of the Week: Eli Evans and Annemarie Michael
Eli Evans
Urbana golf
Why he was chosen: The Tigers senior had a round to remember at the Class 2A Bloomington Regional, carding a 75 at Prairie Vista Golf Course to win medalist honors.
From Evans: “Everything was working well except for the putter. I was striking the ball well and hitting drives well. I had four or five birdies, but a few 3-putts cost me in the end. It felt nice to finally win medalist in a tournament because it had been a while. It felt real nice to finally win a tournament, period, and being that it happened in the regional made it all the better.”
I need concert tickets to ... Future. It seems like he puts on a good show.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Step Brothers.” It gets me every time.
One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... I’d say scuba diving. I just like the ocean, and I like fishing.
If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Australia. I think it really looks nice. It seems like there’s a lot to do there.
If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... maybe the ability to pick a place and just be there, like time traveling.
The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... stash all the money away in a savings account and then invest the money later on.
My biggest pet peeve is ... playing bad golf.
My best golf memory was ... probably winning back-to-back tournaments a couple summers back.
My most embarrassing golf memory was ... in a tournament a couple summers ago, I was 3 under on the front and shot a 48 on the back nine.
Before a tournament ... I like to eat, get ready, hit some balls and work on my putting.
After a tournament ... I like to eat because I’m always hungry afterward.
In five years, I see myself ... overseas playing golf, either in Europe or Australia.
Honorable mention: Clayton Bane, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley golf; Ryan Chalifoux, Champaign Central football; Christian Contreras, Centennial soccer; Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork football; Jaret Heath, Tuscola football; Andrew Helmuth, Monticello cross-country; Jonah Herzog, Urbana Uni High cross-country; Blake Lindenmeyer, Arcola/ALAH golf; Will Pound, Paxton-Buckley-Loda football; Chase Stiner, St. Joseph-Ogden soccer
Annemarie Michael
Urbana Uni High cross-country
Why she was chosen: The Illineks senior made sure her final Twin City meet ended in memorable fashion. She topped the field of more than 50 runners with a first-place finish of 18 minutes, 38 seconds.
From Michael: “It was a good race for me. It was kind of unusually hot because it had been really cold and just decided to get really hot all of a sudden, but it was a good race. I was a little nervous because I knew there were some fast people from Urbana. I went out pretty conservatively and then picked it up. My time was pretty good. I was really proud of my effort, especially with how I started.”
I need concert tickets to ... I’m not really big into music, but I’d have to say the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. I like orchestra, and I play the french horn in orchestra.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Mulan” because it’s funny, and I’ve just watched it since I was little.
One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... hang gliding because when we were on vacation over the summer and there was a place to go, we really wanted to go, but my parents did not want us to.
If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Alaska because I’ve heard that it’s really pretty there, and there’s glaciers.
If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to stop or slow down time because I’m very busy, and I usually wish there were more than 24 hours in a day.
The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... donate some of it and adopt a bunch of pets.
My biggest pet peeve is ... I don’t like sitting on couches with a lot of crumbs.
My best cross-country memory was ... when we got second at state my sophomore and junior years.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory was ... probably my sophomore year at the sectional meet. I lost my shoe, and even though one of my teammates’ moms was joking with me to make sure you tie your shoes really tight, it still fell off.
Before a meet ... I usually just try to talk to my teammates because it helps me calm down on the bus. I like to sometimes listen to music. It depends on whether we’re playing music on the bus or not.
After a meet ... I like to eat bagels, and my mom makes these peanut butter energy ball things that are good.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully finished with college and maybe training for a marathon.
Honorable mention: Mica Allison, St. Thomas More volleyball; Madison Bauer, Watseka volleyball; Jordan Harmon, Unity cross-country; Josalyn Martinez, Judah Christian volleyball; Cassie Parker, Westville volleyball; Julia Robertson, Tri-County volleyball; Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana cross-country; Isabelle Seten, Centennial swimming; Olivia Stoller, Cissna Park volleyball; Ginger Tufte, Champaign Central tennis
