Mahomet-Seymour boys' runners dominate league meet

NORMAL — Senior Gabe Pommier stepped up and stepped out front for Mahomet-Seymour’s cross-country team in Thursday’s Corn Belt Conference meet at Fairview Park.

He had plenty of company.

In a meet which featured the state’s top-ranked (M-S) and second-ranked (Normal U-High) Class 2A teams, the nationally-ranked Bulldogs were dominant en route to their fourth consecutive league crown.

For the second time in three years, all seven M-S runners earned all-conference status by placing among the top 10. Those seven entered the finish chute within 15.6 seconds of one another, starting with Pommier in a season- and area-best 3-mile time of 14 minutes, 47.9 seconds. Teammates Riley Fortune and Andrew Walmer were the next two finishers.

Other team leaders were Brian Butcher (fifth), Ryan Hodge (sixth), Mathias Powell (seventh) and Ben Craw (ninth). Walmer emerged as the school’s third four-time all-conference runner, joining Dan Nielsen in 1987-90 and Neil Mathis in 1981-84. Butcher and Craw are three-time all-Corn Belt runners.

“They’re doing a good job of staying in a pack and helping each other out,” M-S coach Neal Garrison said.

Pommier has been M-S’ second runner in three meets. Garrison wasn’t surprised to see him win a conference title.

“Gabe’s pretty darned tough,” Garrison said. “The bad thing, when you have this many strong runners, is runners get overlooked. Somebody has to get second, third and fourth and not get the glory.”

Until Thursday, Walmer had been the team-leader in the first five meets. Five Bulldogs have placed among the team’s top three in at least one meet.

M-S totaled 17 points. Corn Belt runner-up U-High finished with 48 points.