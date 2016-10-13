Thursday's highlights: Clinton's Turney wins league run

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Centennial vs. Danville » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Centennial's Casey Lavin(15) blocks a shot by Danville's Chelsey Cunningham(8) in a prep volleyball match at Centennial in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0. Kalista Klann had 23 assists, Katelyn Crabb had 12 digs and Katelyn Riffle had eight kills for PBL, which won in Gilman, 25-9, 25-13. Kelsey Vaughn added six kills to go with nine digs.

■ Schlarman 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Emily Christian had eight assists and Janie Gross had eight kills for Schlarman (14-3), which earned a win on the road, 25-8, 25-14. The Hilltoppers are 11-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Aleksas Dietzen had six assists.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Prairie Central 0. Grace Beach’s double-double (13 kills, 12 digs) propelled the visiting Bulldogs (11-13) to a 25-10, 25-23 win in Fairbury. Kaitlyn Northrup totaled 24 assists. Brooke Waldman had three blocks and Savannah Matthews had three aces. PC’s Faith Bachtold had 13 digs and Maddison Dunn had 10 assists.

■ LeRoy 2, Fisher 0. Maddi Qualls had a match-high 21 digs as LeRoy handled the Bunnies at home, 25-19, 25-23. Hallie Sammer had 16 assists and Alicia Claunch hammered 10 kills for the Panthers. Fisher’s Sydney Eichelberger had 15 assists, Rebecca Canton had 10 digs and Megan Nigg had seven kills.

■ Bismarck-Henning 2, Milford 1. Grace Harris had 32 assists for Bismarck-Henning (9-11), which registered a 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 win on the road. Lynsey McCord had 13 kills and Emily Meidel had 13 digs to go with 10 kills. Emily Duis posted a double-double (21 digs, 20 kills) for Milford (11-14). Duis also had four blocks. Sierra Fanning had 18 assists.

■ Rantoul 2, Monticello 1. Kaylee Spegal had 26 assists and Anisa Hall collected 20 digs as Rantoul earned an Okaw Valley win on the road, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19. Bree Davis had eight kills and Emily Schluter had seven kills. Carly Wichus had 10 assists for the Sages. Teammates with five kill apiece were Emily Benson and Rachael Lockmiller.

■ DeLand-Weldon 2, Normal Calvary 0. Chloe Melvin had 28 assists, Raeanne Allen had 12 kills and Haley Reynolds had 10 digs for DeLand-Weldon (13-14), which swept Normal Calvary 25-11, 25-20.

■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Haley Williamson had 15 assists, Madison Schultz had 11 digs and Madyson Eller landed seven kills as the Bombers (19-7) overpowered the visitors 25-15, 25-9.

■ Oakwood 2, Westville 0. Brenna Durst registered eight kills, Kelsey Blackford handed out seven assists and Katelyn Young added five kills for Oakwood, which won at home, 25-14, 25-20, against Westville. The Tigers’ Cassie Parker had a double-double (12 assists, 11 digs).

■ Urbana Uni High 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. Kathryn Dullerud had 15 assists and Maya Greer had 10 kills for the Illineks, who won at home 25-16, 25-15.

■ Chrisman 2, Salt Fork 1. Chrisman rallied from a one-set deficit to beat the visiting Storm 13-25, 25-17, 25-21. Riley Kotcher had 10 assists, Abby Lutz had eight kills, Hailey Hunter had five service aces and Katie Witte had five kills for Salt Fork.

■ Centennial 2, Danville 0. The Chargers posted a 25-23, 25-20 Big 12 Conference win at home. Danville (8-17) was led by Chelsy Cunningham (14 assists), Megan Burton (eight kills) and Jazzmyn Hicks (six digs).

■ Tri-Valley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Jessalyn Davis had seven digs and Taylor Dueringer had four assists for GCMS, which lost 25-9, 25-13 in Downs to a 24-2 Tri-Valley team.

■ Heritage 2, Palestine/Hutsonville 1. Madeline Fitzgerald collected 19 digs and six kills in the Hawks’ come-from-behind 21-25, 25-20, 25-13 victory.

■ Tri-County 2, Martinsville 0. Julia Robertson had 13 assists and four service aces as Tri-County (21-5) won at Martinsville, 25-15, 25-20. Ali Smith landed 10 kills and Grace Burnside had five for the Titans.

■ Clinton 2, Meridian 1. Lexi Peterson amassed 27 digs, Delaney Woodbury collected 14 assists and Madi Filkin pounded 13 kills as Clinton won in Macon, 25-21, 8-25, 25-19.

■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Holley Hambleton totaled 19 digs and Madi Gayheart had 15 digs as A-P rallied to win in Georgetown 18-25 25-20, 25-15. Hambleton powered seven kills, Gayheart served four aces and Angela Sieberns collected three blocks. G-RF’s Cassandra Goodwin landed nine kills.

■ Tuscola 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0. Maddie Allen’s team-high 12 kills powered the Warriors (14-5) to a sweep at Warrensburg, 25-20, 25-16. Ashley Bartley had 12 digs and Isabelle Shelmadine handed out 10 assists.

■ Normal West 2, Urbana 0. Maddie Sanders had nine digs, Kaylyn Johnston had eight assists and Ashia Ravanh had five kills for Urbana, which lost at home, 25-18, 25-14, to Normal West.

■ Sangamon Valley 2, Arcola 1. Morgan Hobgood had 17 digs and eight kills for Arcola, which lost on the road, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, to a Sangamon Valley team that improved to 20-7. Megan Lindenmeyer had 12 assists.

■ Central A&M 2, Sullivan 0. Madi Wall had five blocks for Sullivan, which lost at home to Central A&M, 25-12, 25-11.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Okaw Valley 0. ALAH (17-3) was victorious on the road, 25-13, 25-11, led by Madison Brown with 16 assists. Kimberly Davis had seven digs and Taylor Powell landed five kills.

■ Cumberland 2, Villa Grove 0. Cumberland (16-10) handed the visiting Blue Devils a 25-17, 25-11 setback.

In boys’ cross-country

■ At Shelbyville. Clinton senior J.T. Harrold, Tuscola senior Trent Ponder and Sullivan/Okaw Valley’s J.T. Bland were top-10 finishers and earned all-league accolades in the Central Illinois Conference meet at Dacey Trail in Forest Park. Shelbyville won the team title.



In girls’ cross-country

■ At Normal. Four Mahomet-Seymour athletes placed among the top 10, but the Bulldogs ran second in the final Corn Belt Conference meet. M-S is joining the Apollo Conference next year. Normal U-High, ranked 10th in Class 2A, edged seventh-ranked M-S 34-36. The M-S all-conference runners were Brisa McGrath (third), Megan Churm (fourth), Madi Balbach (seventh) and Jocelyn Thrasher (ninth). Sixth-place Prairie Central was led by Jadyn Stephens (25th).

■ At Shelbyville. Clinton freshman Payne Turney was the individual winner in the Central Illinois Conference meet at Dacey Trail. Teammates who joined her as all-conference runners were Julia Sterr (seventh) and Millie White (eighth). Sullivan/Okaw Valley’s Ashlynd Risley was ninth and also secured all-conference honors. The team champion was Shelbyville.