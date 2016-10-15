Saturday's prep roundup

In boys’ cross-country

At Peoria. Five all-conference runners led Danville to team honors in the Big 12 Conference meet at Detweiller Park: William Powell, Michael Moreman, Sincere Williams-Davis, Tyler Huckelberry and Brandon Barfell. They all placed among the top 12 individually. Danville, which last won the Big 12 in the 1980s, had 37 points. Runner-up Normal West was at 55 points. Champaign Central was sixth, led by all-conference runner John Miller (10th place).

At Peoria Heights Invitational. Led by Justin Phillips (15 minutes, 12 seconds), St. Joseph-Ogden was the runner-up in the 56-school Patriot Invitational. Monticello finished 11th.

In girls’ cross-country

At Peoria. Urbana had a trio of all-conference runners and placed second to Peoria Notre Dame, 53-63, in the Big 12 meet at Detweiller Park. The Tigers’ leaders were Olivia Rosenstein (third, 18:10.6), Chian Scott (fourth, 18:10.7) and Elizabeth Cultra (seventh, 18:57.8) in a field of 61 runners. Fifth-place Danville was led by its all-league runner, Shanice Garbutt (fifth, 19:11.7). Sixth-place Central was led by Hope Llewellyn (24th, 20:39.8) and Faith Llewellyn (26th, 20:42.6). Eighth-place Centennial was led by Maddie Martin (31st, 21:18.6).

At Peoria Heights Invitational. St. Joseph-Ogden took first and Monticello ran fifth in the 56-school Patroit Invitational.

In volleyball

At Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament. Watseka (31-2) reached the 30-win mark for the fifth time in six years, going 5-0 en route to winning the SVC crown. The Warriors beat Cissna Park in the finals, 25-16, 25-23. For the day, Emily Bunting had 87 assists and Katie Kidwell had 50 kills, 45 digs and 16 blocks.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda dispatched Iroquois West 25-23, 25-14 as Kalista Klann had 18 assists and Kelsey Vaughn had 16 digs. Klann had another 18 assists in a 25-16, 25-17 sweep over Clifton Central. Iroquois West (8-19) placed seventh, beating Momence 25-15, 25-21 in its last match.

At Buerkett Tournament, St. Thomas More. Sabers Mica Allison and Hayes Murray were named to the 12-player all-tournament team after leading St. Thomas More to a third-place finish, the highest among area squads in the 16-team event at Parkland College. In the third-place match, STM (4-1 for the day) defeated Maroa-Forsyth, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8.

Savannah Matthews was Mahomet-Seymour’s representative on the all-tournament team. The Bulldogs ended sixth, going 3-2 overall. Eighth-place Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond had one all-tourney pick, Madison Brown.

Tri-County (3-2 for the day) took ninth. In the 11th-place match, Danville beat Cerro Gordo, 25-15, 25-19. Clinton (1-4 for the day) placed 15th, beating Decatur Lutheran, 25-14, 25-14 in its last match.

At Vermilion County Tournament. Two-time defending champion Oakwood swept Salt Fork and Georgetown-Ridge Farm to move into Monday’s championship match against Bismarck-Henning at Catlin. Madi Gayheart totaled 32 assists and 12 aces as Armstrong-Potomac beat Westville and Hoopeston, but lost to B-H while securing a berth in the third-place match against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Overall, Cassie Parker had 36 assists, Krista Smith had 32 assists and Madison Brown had 25 digs for Westville (6-15). In B-H’s three matches, Grace Harris had 62 assists and Sabrina Martinez pounded 27 kills. Westville will play Salt Fork in the fifth-place match.

At Dakota Tournament. St. Joseph-Ogden ran the table, winning all five matches en route to the team title. SJ-O beat Dakota in the semifinals, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13 before topping River Ridge in the finals. For the day, Kylie Michael had 61 kills and 51 digs, Andrea Coursey had 140 assists, Parker Francisco had 36 kills and Abbi Burnett had 35 kills.

At Beecher Tournament. Emily Christian handed out 46 assists and Janie Gross landed 26 kills as Schlarman won a match, lost a match and tied two. Aleksas Dietzen had 24 assists and 16 kills.

In girls’ swimming

At Edwardsville Invitational. Uni High’s Ema Rajic won the 100-yard freestyle and the 400 individual medley in a nine-school invitational. The Illineks finished seventh in the team standings. Fifth-place Centennial was led by Lauren Feddersen, who won the 200 breaststroke and was second in the 100 butterfly, and Elizabeth Gile, who won the 200 butterfly.

Central takes sectional tennis honors

Class 1A sectional at Atkins. Champaign Central didn’t have the singles or doubles winners, but the Maroons amassed 25 points, qualifying five athletes for state, and captured team honors over St. Thomas More (20) and Urbana Uni High (18). Uni High junior Lindsay Huang won all four of her tourney singles matches in straight sets, losing just six games in the process. In the finals, she defeated teammate Grace Qiu, also a junior, 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles, STM juniors Mia Stipes and Delaney Tressler were unbeaten for the day, overpowering Central’s Olivia Dodds and Allison Bergh in the championship match, 6-1, 6-1. Stipes and Tressler won all but six games in four matches.

The top four in both singles and doubles qualified for state. Central’s second doubles team, Olivia Gunn and Ginger Tufte, moved on as did singles player Allie Pelafos. STM’s Katherine Price extended her season as did Urbana doubles players Candy Leti and Erin Wright.

Class 2A sectional at Champaign. Centennial junior Madison Scaggs and senior Victoria Gonzalez posted four straight-set wins and advanced to state after earning a sectional title. Their championship against Normal Community’s Olivia Kraft and Katie Toohill was a rematch from the Big 12 meet, which the Charger duo also won in straight sets.

In singles, Danville sophomore Lauren Ellis was also 4-0 for the day and captured the sectional title. Centennial tied for third and Danville placed fifth in the 10-team event. No other area athletes qualified for state.