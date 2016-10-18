Athletes of the Week: William Powell and Faith Houston

William Powell

Danville cross-country

Why he was chosen: The senior placed fourth at the Big 12 meet with a time of 15 minutes, 51.1 seconds, best among area competitors, to help the Vikings win the team title, their first conference championship in the past three decades.



From Powell: “My effort felt really good. Winning the Big 12 meet was really cool, but I couldn’t have done it without my team. Our new motto is ‘Pack Style.’ We have our top five get in a pack and then stay in a pack for the whole race. That was the key to winning the Big 12.”



I need concert tickets to ... Toby Keith. I like his music, and I listen to his music every race. It gives me a motivation boost.



One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Prefontaine.” It gives me a lot of motivation about running and gets me back in the mindset of running.



One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... run the first mile of every race at a 4:45 pace. I want to see if I can do it. If I succeed, that means I’ll have a way faster time.



If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Oregon because that’s where one of the greatest runners in the world lived at one time, and Oregon has a really good college coach there and a really good facility.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... teleporting because I could then get to anywhere I’d want to go.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... immediately open a checking account.



My biggest pet peeve is ... when people complain about stuff that is really easy to do.



My best cross-country memory was ... being chased by a goat. We were running in the last month, and we were at our turnaround spot. It just started chasing us. Me and three other of my teammates all bonded over it, and we all thought it was funny.



The toughest thing about cross-country is ... the mental part of the sport. If you don’t have the right mindset, you probably won’t race as good as you think you can.



Before a meet ... I like to listen to music and sit down or go look at the course.



After a meet ... I like to eat Taco Bell.



In five years, I see myself ... still running, and I also want to be working for JP Excavating and Trucking. It’s our family-owned business, and I want a part of it.



Faith Houston

St. Joseph-Ogden cross-country



Why she was chosen: The junior placed seventh at the Patriot Invite at Detweiller Park in Peoria, clocking in at 18 minutes, 30 seconds, to record the best finish among the Spartans, who won the 56-school meet that featured small-school teams from across the state.



From Houston: “I think we did really well staying close together and staying together as a team. For me, coming off a hamstring injury, it was really nice being able to run like that. The weather was really nice, too, and the Detweiller course is always a fun one to run on.”



I need concert tickets to ... Demi Lovato or Taylor Swift would be really cool. Me and my sisters, we’ve been really big Taylor Swift fans since we were little.



One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Finding Nemo.” It’s one of my favorite childhood movies. I really like it, and it makes me laugh.



One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... deep-sea diving. I like adventures and finding unknown things.



If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... Australia because I like their culture and how different it is from the way we do things here.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... flying because I would get out of running then.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... probably go adopt a bunch of pug puppies.



My biggest pet peeve is ... when people are eating really loud.



My best cross-country memory was ... winning a team state title my freshman year. That was so much fun.



My most embarrassing cross-country memory was ... freshman year I was a really big klutz, so tripping in the middle of the 150 intersection was pretty bad. I did it twice, too.



Before a meet ... I like to just chill and not focus on the race. I know that doesn’t sound right, but if I focus too much on the race, it makes me overthink.



After a meet ... I like to eat a lot of food and sleep, like pretty much every other runner.



In five years, I see myself ... studying sports medicine or maybe something like kinesiology. I would definitely like to help other athletes because of my knowledge of my injuries. I’ve had quite a few injuries over the years.



