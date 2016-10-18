On campus: James, Jones in spotlight

■ Sophomore Dalton James, from Villa Grove/Heritage, was named the Midwest Conference Football Performer of the Week for Special Teams after a record-setting performance in Knox College’s 35-28 loss to Illinois College. James set the all-time program record with 109 punt-return yards, including a 92-yard touchdown return that is the second longest in school history. He also caught five passes for 42 yards and had a 6-yard touchdown run. In addition, the Prairie Fire receiver is a candidate for the HERO Sports D3 HERO of the Week honor on Defense/Special Teams. Knox travels to Mount Vernon, Iowa, for a conference matchup against Cornell College at 2 p.m. Saturday.



■ Freshman Jaleen Jones, from Urbana, helped Minnesota Duluth extend its home win streak to 20 games. He had a 5-yard touchdown run as the Bulldogs defeated Northern State on homecoming. It was Jones’ second TD run of the season, the first coming on an 85-yard dash on Oct. 1 against MSU Moorhead. That run was the longest run from scrimmage by a Bulldog since 2009 and came on his third collegiate carry. Minnesota Duluth, which is tied for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North lead, hosts co-leader Bemidji State University on Saturday, with kickoff coming at 1:05 p.m.



■ Junior Jess Clarke, from LeRoy, ran a personal-best 6-kilometer time of 22 minutes, 39.22 seconds at the Bradley Pink Classic. The mark places her 19th on the SIU-Edwardsville all-time list at that

distance. She also sits on the Cougars’ top-20 lists for freshmen at 5K and 6K. On Oct. 29, SIU-E will compete at the OVC Championships in Nashville, Tenn., at 9 a.m.



■ Junior Alyssa Pridemore, from St. Joseph-Ogden, was the top finisher for the Illinois Wesleyan women’s cross-country team at the Kollege Town Sports Invitational at Winneconne, Wis. Pridemore crossed the line in 23:47, leading the Titans to a 25th-place finish out of 41 teams, including eight that are ranked in the NCAA Division III top 35. Pridemore next will compete at the CCIW Championships at Maxwell Park in Normal at noon on Oct. 29.



■ Junior Hayley Gray, from Watseka, has played in 34 sets for Tennessee-Martin volleyball. The Parkland transfer is averaging 1.76 kills per set and has a .205 hitting percentage for the 4-17 Skyhawks, who travel to OVC rival Morehead State for a 6 p.m. match on Friday.



■ Junior Lewis Nisbet, from Judah Christian, has started 14 matches for Taylor University’s men’s soccer team. The forward has three goals this season, tying him for second on the 4-10-2 Trojans. Taylor will face the University of Saint Francis (Ind.) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.