Tuesday's highlights: Central swimmers earn team title

In girls’ swimming

■ At Champaign. River Jones and Natalie Stumph finished one-two in the 200-yard individual medley, with Jones clocking in at 2 minutes, 22 seconds and Stumph finishing in 2:31 to lead Champaign Central to a win at the five-school Twin City Meet at Unit 4 Pool.



Central compiled 505 points, with runner-up Urbana Uni High recording 360.



Maroons coach Will Barker credited teamwork for his squad’s success.



“Our girls were pumped,” Barker said. “They knew there were several events we couldn’t win individually, but we clustered everyone together in each event to get enough points for the entire team to win.”



Uni High’s Ema Rajic set two meet records in winning two events. She placed first in the 100 butterfly (57.09), breaking the record of 59.17 held since 2005 by former Central standout Tatum Stewart, and winning the 100 breaststroke (1:04.42), eclipsing the mark of 1:06.44 set by ex-Urbana swimmer Athena Liao in 2006.



Centennial, which placed third, won the most individual titles. Elizabeth Gile won the 200 freestyle (2:03.24) and Isabelle Seten (25:55) edged Central’s Maddie Hieser (26:61) in the 50 freestyle and Seten followed up with a time of 56.57 to win the 100 freestyle ahead of runner-up Kendall Woods (59.29) of Central. Lauren Feddersen (5:37) won the 500 freestyle by more than 20 seconds, and Tithi Bera (1:06.61) captured the 100 backstroke.



In volleyball

■ Centennial 2, Peoria Notre Dame 0. Aryssa Harris garnered seven kills, Trish Mallers blasted five kills and Casey Lavin added 12 assists to pace the Chargers to a 25-22, 25-13 road win against Peoria Notre Dame.



■ Danville 2, Peoria 0. Chelsy Cunningham delivered 22 assists and Kelsey Wendell had four kills to help the Vikings sweep host Peoria 25-17, 27-25.



■ Unity 2, Rantoul 1. The Rockets’ Megan Foster’s 10 kills, Leah Buhr’s eight kills and Abby Maxwell’s 24 assists and nine digs proved to be too much for Rantoul. Unity outlasted the host Eagles 20-25, 25-22, 25-16. Bree Davis had nine kills to pace Rantoul.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0. Kylie Michael smashed 10 kills and had seven aces, Parker Francisco delivered seven kills, Andrea Coursey had 23 assists and Sydney Kelso had 10 digs to lead the Spartans to a 25-8, 25-11 road triumph.



■ St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 0. Allie Trame and Lucy Lux-Rulon each had four kills and Hayes Murray had seven assists and three aces to lead the Sabers to a 25-16, 25-8 home sweep. Erika Miller had five kills and Carly Wichus had three assists for the Sages.



■ Normal U-High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Grace Beach had four kills, Savannah Matthews had two blocks, Kaitlyn Northrup had eight assists and Lizzie Sproat finished with 14 digs for the Bulldogs in their 25-12, 25-23 loss at home.



■ DeLand-Weldon 2, Urbana Uni High 0. Haley Reynolds had six aces and five digs and Chloe Melvin came up with 16 assists to lead D-W to a 25-14, 25-13 home win. Callie Bruce had eight kills for the Illineks.



■ Judah Christian 2, Cornerstone Christian 0. The Tribe celebrated Senior Night with a 25-23, 25-14 victory. Madelyn Peters had seven kills and two blocks, and Brooke Harris had 10 digs for the Tribe.



■ Windsor/Stew-Stras 2, Tuscola 0. Natalie Bates had 13 digs and Karli Dean had four blocks for the Warriors in their 25-13, 25-18 road loss.



■ Schlarman 2, Milford 0. Janie Gross’ 12 kills and Emily Christian’s seven assists paved the way for the Hilltoppers’ 25-23, 25-13 home sweep against the Bearcats. Emily Duis had 11 kills and 12 digs for Milford.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 0. The Knights earned a 25-19, 25-13 win against the Purple Riders. Megan Lindenmeyer had 13 assists for Arcola at home.



■ Oakwood 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Cassandra Goodwin had eight kills and Lacey Steinbaugh had 10 assists for the Buffaloes in a 25-10, 25-17 home loss.



■ Salt Fork 2, Bismarck-Henning 0. Katie Witte had six kills to lead the host Storm to a 25-21, 25-17 win. Emily Meidel had five kills for B-H.



■ Chrisman 2, Westville 1. Kodey Bush had 17 kills and 20 assists and Hannah Eddy had 16 kills to pace the visiting Cardinals to a 25-18, 15-25, 25-19 triumph. Krista Smith provided 30 digs for the Tigers.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Holley Hambleton had five kills and 16 digs, Madi Gayheart had seven assists and 15 digs and Sarah Porter had four kills and three blocks to propel the Trojans to a 25-11, 25-16 win at home.



■ Heritage 2, Villa Grove 1. Nicole Cheatham set a school record with 34 assists to help the visiting Hawks humble the Blue Devils 25-18, 23-25, 25-11. Gracyn Allen paced Heritage’s offense with 12 kills.



■ Bement 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Jaylen Dillow had eight kills and seven digs and Tatum Auth had 11 assists to help the Bulldogs to a 25-18, 25-21 sweep.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Sangamon Valley 1. The Bombers came away with a 25-18, 25-27, 25-21 triumph with the help of 23 digs and 22 assists by Haley Williamson, 18 digs by Madison Schultz and 13 digs by Hannah Slemp.



■ Cerro Gordo 2, Okaw Valley 0. Taylor Cherry had 15 assists and Sydney Walker had eight kills for CG in its 25-21, 25-21 win.



■ Blue Ridge 2, Fisher 0. Maddy Hopkins pounded five kills and Jessica Gilbert had 13 assists for the Knights in their 26-24, 25-9 victory.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Calvary 0. Lillian Messmore had 14 kills, Keisha Miller provided nine digs and Amy Mast had two assists to lead the Conquering Riders (17-7) to a 25-8, 25-23 victory.



■ Dee-Mack 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Slbley 0. Jacey Goin provided six assists for the Falcons in a 25-10, 25-9 loss.



■ LeRoy 2, Fieldcrest 1. Hallie Sammer had 33 assists and Maddi Qualls had 18 digs, leading the Panthers to a 25-23, 25-22, 15-9 win.



■ Eureka 2, LeRoy 0. Sammer had nine assists and Alicia Claunch had four digs for the Panthers in their 25-13, 25-8 loss.



In cross-country

■ At Tuscola. Garrett Dixon crossed the finish line at 16:50 to lead Monticello to a victory against Tuscola, Bement, Villa Grove and Argenta-Oreana. Keegan David (18:33), Ethan Bright (19:09) and Jacob Wilkin (19:12) also finished in the top 10 for the Sages. The Warriors duo of Trent Ponder (17:38) and Michael Holmes (18:06) finished second and third overall. Luke Brewer (18:17) led the way for the Bulldogs. Ian Price (19:11) was the top runner for the Blue Devils. The Bombers were led by Michael Wallick (19:30).



■ At Tuscola. The girls’ race was a clean sweep for Monticello. Sages harriers Alyssa McPike (20:23), Hannah Offenback (20:45), Madison Mesplay (21:43), Samantha Zocher (22:36) and Ashton Fain (24:04) were the first five girls across the finish line, helping Monticello earn a 15-46 victory against Argenta-Oreana. Jessica Anderson (24:20) and Sarah Anderson (24:24) led the way for the Bombers.