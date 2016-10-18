Zilis' cross-country storylines: SJ-O's Phillips ready to kick into high gear

ST. JOSEPH — In years past, Justin Phillips would have darted to the front at the beginning of a race like the Patriot Invite last weekend at Detweiller Park in Peoria.



But this Justin Phillips is different. He knows when to hold back, and he knows when to push. After hanging back in the lead pack for 1.5 miles, the senior began picking off one runner after another. Phillips entered the chute in second place with the fastest time in St. Joseph-Ogden history at Detweiller, doing so in 15 minutes, 12.5 seconds.



“When he was younger, he could just run away from everyone and be successful, and so he just got out and ran hard. He finally decided to take on racing,” SJ-O coach Jason Retz said. “His maturity in racing has grown immensely, and he still has room to grow. The old Justin probably would have run out front and probably would have died and ended up somewhere in the middle of the pack, top 10 or top 15 instead of second.”



At last year’s Class 1A state meet, Phillips finished 24th in 15:29, good for sixth among non-seniors. One of those non-seniors, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall, regularly competes against Phillips.



“He has the fortune of running against Logan Hall all year-round, and Logan is definitely the state’s best in Class 1A right now,” Retz said. “So we know what Logan can bring to us, and over the last couple of weeks, he’s started to close the gap on Logan and figuring out how to race him.”



Phillips also likely will have to deal with Rock Falls senior Brayden Hamblen, who finished third at last year’s 1A state meet.



If Phillips is stride for stride with the leaders when heading into the final stretch, he’ll be able to use a weapon few in the state can compete with in his sprinting speed. During track season, he regularly ran 1,600-meter relay splits of about 50 seconds.



“There’s not a whole lot of people in the field that can run that fast for 400 meters,” Retz said. “So if it comes down to the last 400 meters of the race, I’m putting all of my chips on Justin because he’s got the best leg speed of the group.”



ALAH’s Hall ready to challenge area’s elite for Class 1A title



ARTHUR — Hall won’t necessarily beat any of his competitors in an all-out foot race.



But the ALAH junior might be able to outlast any of them after finishing 20th at last year’s Class 1A state meet.



“He’s all about strength,” ALAH coach Derik Eaton said. “He can’t flat-out sprint a 400, but he can maintain pace for quite a while. He’s a strength runner. For as small as he is, he’s very, very strong.”



Hall already has run 32 seconds faster than he ran at the state meet last year, coming in with the area’s second-fastest time of 14:48. Last year, Hall was mentored by three-time state champion Jon Davis, who ran for Oakwood before heading to Illinois this year, so it’s no surprise that Hall’s attention to detail is similar to Davis’.



“We’ve had a lot of good distance runners in the area, state championships and everything,” Eaton said. “This young man may take it to another level. He’s so knowledgeable, and he’s so hungry to learn more and more that I think me, personally, I haven’t seen anybody as committed to all of the little things.”



Monticello’s Helmuth hopes to hang with the best



MONTICELLO — Monticello senior Alex Helmuth wasn’t having the season he expected.



Then, he took home the Okaw Valley Conference championship at home, topping Phillips in 15:29. Helmuth values the regular opportunities to race against SJ-O, which is ranked third in Class 1A.



“It’s definitely more of a mental game,” Helmuth said. “St. Joseph-Ogden is a really good team that I think can get on the podium this year.”



Helmuth’s top time of 15:21, which came at the SJ-O Spartan Classic, which features a road course, is already well ahead of where he was before last year’s Class 1A state meet. His OVC time was his best time on a non-road course this year. After beating Phillips on his home course, Helmuth is closing in on his personal best of 15:22 that he set last year.



If he keeps improving, Helmuth could be in the mix with Phillips and Hall for a state title.



“(Monticello’s home course is) definitely not an easy course,” Helmuth said. “(The conference race was) definitely really good mentally.”