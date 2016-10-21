Area prep statistcs: Cross-country (Oct. 22)

Boys

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 14:47

L. Hall, ALAH 14:48

Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 14:49

Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 14:49

Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 14:56

Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 14:58

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 14:58

Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:03

Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:03

Helmuth, Monticello 15:21

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:34

Dixon, Monticello 15:43

Houmes, Hoopeston Area 15:47

Hall, Danville 15:49

Moreman, Danville 15:51

Powell, Danville 15:54

Williams-Davis, Danville 15:59

Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 16:03

Seiler, Unity 16:03

Huckelberry, Danville 16:06

Herzog, Uni HIgh 16:07

Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:08

Woods, Unity 16:14

Ponder, Tuscola 16:17

Woodard, Unity 16:17

Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 16:18

Carter, Urbana 16:19

Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:19

Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 16:21

Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 16:22

Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 16:24

Brunson, Central 16:25

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26

Barfell, Danville 16:28

McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:28

Miller, Central 16:28

Harrold, Clinton 16:30

Borich, Urbana 16:35

Holmes, Tuscola 16:36

Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 16:42

E. Hall, Rantoul 16:43

Harrison, PBL 16:44

Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46

No. Woods, Tuscola 16:46

Brennan, Clinton 16:48

Hile, Danville 16:49

Tate, Monticello 16:55

Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF 16:56

Treakle, Central 16:59

Magrini, St. Thomas More 17:00

Brewer, Bement 17:03

Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:03

Carrel, Urbana 17:05

J, Smith, Central 17:05

Kowalski, Urbana 17:06

Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:06

Young, Deland-Weldon 17:07

Manolakes, St. Thomas More 17:09

Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:09

Ware, Centennial 17:09

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 17:12

M, Lee, St. Thomas More 17:13

Yentes, Centennial 17:13

Middleton, Tuscola 17:14

Olavair, Centennial 17:17

Ramkumar, Uni HIgh 17:17

Mercer, Central 17:20

Kramer, Tuscola 17:21

Stauffer, Clinton 17:25

Clapper, St. Thomas More 17:27

McCusker, Rantoul 17:27

Rangel, Danville 17:27

Romine, ALAH 17:28

Thomas, Clinton 17:28

Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29

Burelson, Danville 17:32

Maquet, Prairie Central 17:33

Allen, Uni HIgh 17:36

Laughlin, ALAH 17:36

Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36

Reeves, Clinton 17:36

Davis, Monticello 17:37

Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:37

Vasquez, Oakwood 17:38

Helka, Oakwood 17:39

Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF 17:39

I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:40

Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:40

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 17:44

Yedetore, Uni HIgh 17:44

Hohn, Oakwood 17:46

Gable, Urbana 17:47

Demisle, Urbana 17:48

N. Wilkin, Monticello 17:49

J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 17:50

Freund, Uni High 17:51

Swanson-Linville, Uni HIgh 17:54

Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF 17:56

E. Bright, Monticello 17:57

Coulter, Judah Christian 17:58

Lemay, Tuscola 17:59

Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01

Vanantwerp, PBL 18:01

Li, Danville 18:03

Simmons, Centennial 18:07

Kraatz, Uni HIgh 18:09

Miller, St. Thomas More 18:11

Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:12

St. Julien, PBL 18:18

Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:18

Hodson, Monticello 18:19

Watson, Danville 18:21

Fabris, Clinton 18:24

Hendriex, Clinton 18:24

J. Wilkin, Monticello 18:26

Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:27

Stack, Central 18:29

Frank, Unity 18:32

Gossett, Rantoul 18:32

Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour 18:33

C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 18:35

Grissom, Hoopeston Area 18:35

Bergia, Judah Christian 18:35

M. Lee, Centennial 18:35

Paudel, Central 18:37

Nuzzo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:38

Williamson, Clinton 18:41

Aldunate, Uni HIgh 18:42

Towne, Danville 18:43

Jackson, Danville 18:44

Barfield, PBL 18:49

Purnell, Uni HIgh 18:49

Jd. Barret, Tuscola 18:50

Ni. Woods, Tuscola 18:51

Rice, Centennial 18:53

Price, PBL 18:57

Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:58

Sooley, Judah Christian 18:59

Owen, Urbana 19:00

Hart, Centennial 19:03

Morris, Unity 19:03

Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:05

Betancourt, Danville 19:06

R. Bright, Monticello 19:06

R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06

Hanson, Centennial 19:07

Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:07

Stearns, Urbana 19:11

Ratts, Monticello 19:12

Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:14

D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:15

Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 19:19

Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:21

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 19:22

Day, Tuscola 19:23

Pardeshi, Uni HIgh 19:25

Schnable, PBL 19:25

Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF 19:26

Stock, Hoopeston Area 19:30

Atkinson, Uni HIgh 19:31

Johnson, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32

Arie, Centennial 19:3

Bowman, Uni HIgh 19:36

Deavers, Clinton 19:37

Giese, PBL 19:39

Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:41

Mok-Chih, Uni HIgh 19:41

Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:41

Dixon, Hoopeston Area 19:42

Jackson, Chrisman 19:42

Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:43

Chism, Centennial 19:45

Baysore, Monticello 19:47

Ju. Miller, ALAH 19:47

Kaufman, Clinton 19:52

Bridgman, Armstrong-Potomac 19:54

Alexander, Monticello 19:54

Hill, Tuscola 19:54

Evans, Prairie Central 19:56

Carpenter, St. Thomas More 19:57

Loschen, Armstrong-Potomac 19:58

Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:58

Stoerger, Bement 20:01

Dayton, Unity 20:04

A. Johnson, Clinton 20:04

Allen, Danville 20:07

Mulcahey, Central 20:07

Hornbrook, Centennial 20:08

Wittmer, Bement 20:09

Barnes, Danville 20:15

M. Williams, ALAH 20:16

Notaro, Tri-County 20:17

E. Brown, Urbana 20:19

Houston, Monticello 20:20

E. Lee, Centennial 20:21

Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:24

Ando, Urbana 20:29

Larson, Schlarman 20:33

Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33

Mockbee, Armstrong-Potomac 20:34

Easley, Uni High 20:36

Goodrum, Hoopeston Ara 20:38

Ottarski, Danville 20:41

Daniels, PBL 20:43

Morse, PBL 20:43

Herrera, Uni High 20:46

Young, ALAH 20:46

Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 20:48

Aberle, Prairie Central 20:49

Wolter. Monticello 20:49

Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51

Conway, Judah Christian 20:51

Barbieri, Urbana 20:55

Tu. Dpo, Uni High 20:57

Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:57

Tang, Uni HIgh 20:57

L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:58

Bernhardt, Central 20:59

Phillips, Clinton 20:59



Girls

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, TEAM TIME

Summitt, Uni High 17:49

Michael, Uni High 17:59

Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:10

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 18:11

Harmon, Unity 18:17

Garbutt, Danville 18:22

Turney, Clinton 18:22

Rosenstein, Urbana 18:23

Cultra, Urbana 18:30

Scott, Urbana 18:33

Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:35

Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:36

McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:36

McPike, Monticello 18:40

Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:49

Hancock, Unity 18:51

Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden 18:58

Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour 19:02

Offenback, Monticello 19:02

Kimme, Uni High 19:06

Bagwell, Unity 19:07

Plottner, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:08

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:09

Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogen 19:11

Fairbanks, Unity 19:32

Risley, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32

Smith, St. Josph-Ogden 19:33

Dowling, Urbana 19:34

Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour 19:36

Green, ALAH 19:42

Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 19:42

Elmore, Monticello 19:44

Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:45

Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour 19:51

K. Smith, St, Joseph-Ogden 19:52

Sterr, Clinton 19:55

Williams, Danville 19;56

White, Clinton 20:01

F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 19:57

Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:00

Day, Unity 20:09

Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour 20:09

Atwood, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:14

Bagby, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:16

N. King, Unity 20:16

Decker, Unity 20:16

Dunahee, Prairie Central 20:22

F. Llewelly, Central 20:23

H. Llewelly, Central 20:24

Plotner, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:25

Zocher, Monticello 20:26

Mesplay, Monticello 20:29

J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana 20:37

Krasa, Judah Christian 20:42

Willard, Bismarck-Henning 20:45

Brunk, Unity 20:47

Cameron, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 20:50

Rajilch, St, Joseph-Ogden 20:51

Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 20:52

Darby, Bismarck-Henning 20:55

Huckelberry, Danville 20:58

Renfroe, Unity 20:58

Ellis, PBL 21:02

T. Milsap, Unity 21:02

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:07

Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 21:07

M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:09

Martin, Centennial 21:18

Shaw, Uni High 21:19

Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 21:28

Sweeney, Urbana 21:30

Carlson, PBL 21:31

S. Smith, Tri-County 21:35

R. King, Unity 21:38

Kaefring, Centennial 21:45

Hile, Danville 21:49

L. Johnson , Judah Christian 21:57

Holben, Unity 21:59

Clifton, Monticello 22:05

R. Milsap, Unity 22:06

Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:07

Henry, Unity 22:08

O’Donnell, Unity 22:08

Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:11

Monk, St, Joseph-Ogden 22:16

Kim, Centennial 22:19

Eigher, Hoopeston Area 22:20

Cousin, Unity 22:21

Kowalski, Urbana 22:24

Russell, Rantoul 22:26

Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour 22:35

Son, Uni High 22:35

Conway, Judah Christian 22:37

Saunders, St. Thomas More 22:38

Snedeker, Chrisman 22:43

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 22:46

M. Smith, Danville 22:46

Minor, Uni High 22:47

Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 22:49

Day, Tuscola 22:50

Birt, St, Joseph-Ogden 22:52

Helferich, Monticello 22:53

Kite, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 22:55

Roesler, Judah Christian 22:56

Pollard, St. Thomas More 22:59

Wszalek, St. Thomas More 22:59

Wilson, Danville 23:00

Mad. Stevens, Clinton 23:06

Orris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 23:07

Carmien, St. Thomas More 23:11

Ford, Bismarck-Henning 23:12

Arnett, PBL 23:13

Paluska, Urbana 23:13

Young, Argenta-Oreana 23:15

Lugano, Central 23:20

Chun, Central 23:22

Stephens, Prairie Central 23:22

Griebat, St, Joseph-Ogden 23:23

Cooper, Monticello 23:24

Odom, Central 23:24

Campbell, Chrisman 23:28

Ifft, Prairie Central 23:28

Kirwan, Uni High 23:29

Jamison, PBL 23:32

McMahom, St. Thomas More 23:32

Squier, Central 23:32

Pyle, Unity 23:33

Root, Hoopeston Area 23:36

Hollon, Argenta-Oreana 23:41

Edwards, ALAH 23:43

Patel, Tuscola 23:43

D. Kelso, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:44

Reedy, Monticello 23:45

Scott, Clinton 23:45

Limentato, Judah Christian 23:47

Pletcher, Mahomet-Seymour 23:47

Bohlen, St. Thomas More 23:50

Herrera, Uni High 23:55

Armstrong, Central 24:03

Welch, Hoopeston Area 24:07

Hendricks, Danville 24:09

As. Fain, Monticello 24:11

Lambeth, Urbana 24:21

Huls, Hoopeston Area 24:24

Manalo, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:26

Wertz, Clinton 24:28

Conslisk, Prairie Central 24:29

A. Smith, Tuscola 24:29

Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:32

Abbamonte, Urbana 24:35

Menichincheri, Unity 24:35

Hackmamn, Centennial 24:38

Hale, Prairie Central 24:38

Fogarty, Prairie Central 24:41

Bui, Centennial 24:42

Rispoli, Central 24:44

Rauther, Uni High 24:45

Webber, Hoopeston Area 24:46

Evans, Urbana 24:47

Devore, Chrisman 24:48

Diers, Urbana 24:48

Brooks, Centennial 24:50

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 24:51

Stoffel, Monticello 24:51

Edwards, Tuscloa 24:52

Harms, PBL 24:56

Strong, Prairie Central 24:56

Hale, Tuscola 25:00

Gillon, Centennial 25:05

Gehring, Prairie Central 25:06

Shirley, Central 25:07

Fritchl, PBL 25:09

Clevenger, Judah Christian 25:10

Au. Fain, Monticello 25:13

Reynoso, Central 25:22

Macedo, Central 25:23

G. Smith, PBL 25:26

Nicholls, Clinton 25:28

Helmick, Unity 25:41

C. Miller, Tuscola 25:44

Palmer, St, Joseph-Ogden 25:48

Loucks, Uni HIgh 25:53

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.