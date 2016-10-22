Harmon, Helmuth win regional cross-country races

Image Gallery: Boys and Girls Cross Country Regional » more Photo by: Holly Hart Class 1A Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country, Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Whimple Park in Tuscola.

TUSCOLA — Unity’s Jordan Harmon decided right away to surge into the lead in the girls’ race at the Class 1A Tuscola Regional.

“It was after the first 100 (meters) or so,” Harmon said. “It was my strategy going into the race, so I kind of just went with it.”

Monticello’s Alex Helmuth decided to make his move about halfway through the boys’ race.

“I started to pick up speed because I wanted to feel really good at the 2-mile (mark),” Helmuth said. “I didn’t feel like I was losing speed (over the last mile); I only felt like I was gaining speed.”

And while each gained distance from the competition en route to first-place showings, the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ and girls’ teams pulled away in comfortable wins in the team chases.

Saturday’s race at Wimple Park had no shortage of dominant performers, particularly in the girls’ race.

Three of the top-ranked teams in Class 1A, according to Milesplit IL, ran in the race, including meet champion and top-ranked St. Joseph-Ogden, which finished with 38 points; defending Class 1A champion and No. 3 Unity, which took second with 49; and No. 4 Monticello, which took third with 67.

On the boys’ side, the dominance came from the individuals at the front of the race. Helmuth, who won in 15:26, and SJ-O’s Justin Phillips, who took second in 15:59 and led the fifth-ranked Spartans boys to the team title, have legitimate shots at winning a state title.

And for both Spartans teams, the race came in the midst of difficult workouts with an eye toward the state championships in two weeks.

Both SJ-O teams have surpassed expectations after taking home third-place trophies at last year’s state meet.

On the boys’ side, four seniors graduated after scoring at state. That meant the onus fell on Phillips, the Spartans’ No. 2 runner last season, and juniors Wyatt Wolfersberger and Austin Rein, who ran sixth and seven at state last year, to take control. Junior Braden Pridemore and sophomore Isiah McCune also worked their way into the top five for a team that’s ranked No. 5 in its class.

“I had a lot of confidence that they would be able to step up. I’m really happy with how they did so,” said Phillips, the only senior on the Spartans’ varsity squad. “They stepped up a lot with me. We’re a lot closer together than I expected.

“I’m still learning myself, so I’m not giving too many good pointers, but we all have made mistakes, like on going out too fast, so we’re all learning together. There are some things I can tell them, but it’s a lot of us learning together.”

The Spartans’ girls came into the season with more certainty thanks to four returnees, but surpassing the defending state-champion Rockets in the rankings and at meets like Saturday’s wasn’t necessarily the expectation.

“We just ran conservative, and we did what we needed to do to move on to the sectional,” SJ-O coach Jason Retz said. “I’m very pleased with both groups just doing what they needed to do to get through.”



Class 1A boys

At Carlinville. All three area teams involved in the Carlinville Regional moved on to the sectional round, with Clinton leading the pack at Loveless Park.

But the day’s big star was Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall, who captured the individual crown in 15 minutes, 4 seconds. He finished 25 seconds clear of Shelbyville’s Tyler Pasley in second.

Hall’s effort put the Knights in sixth place as a team, able to move on with 150 points.

Clinton took third in the team chase to earn its sectional berth, tallying 105 points. Winner Carlinville recorded 52.

The Maroons were led by JT Harrold’s 10th-place finish in 16:24.

Also moving on was Sullivan in fifth place (121). The Redskins were paced by JT Bland’s ninth-place jaunt (16:24).

All advancing teams and individuals will compete in the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional next weekend.



At Kankakee. Jake Maquet recorded a time of 16 minutes, 22 seconds for Prairie Central, taking first-place honors and leading the Hawks to a sectional berth in the Kankakee McNamara Regional at Kankakee Community College.

Maquet crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of Peotone’s Zach Crocker.

Prairie Central’s 134 points were good for fifth place in the team hunt. Clifton Central won a regional title with 66 points.

The Hawks will compete at the 1A Lisle Sectional next weekend.



Class 1A girls

At Carlinville. Clinton secured the final sectional qualifying spot in the Carlinville Regional behind a fourth-place finish from Payne Turney at Loveless Park.

Turney completed her run in 18 minutes, 47 seconds. Pana’s Claudia Magnussen was the individual champ (17:38).

The Maroons placed seventh as a team with 146 points, well behind team winner Litchfield (65).

Also moving on to the 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional next week were Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Makenna Green (16th, 20:06) and Sullivan’s Ashlynd Risley (18th, 20:09).



At Kankakee. Jadyn Stephens clocked 20 minutes, 49 seconds for Prairie Central as the Hawks advanced through the Kankakee McNamara Regional at Kankakee Community College.

Prairie Central placed sixth as a team with 164 points, while Palos Heights (53) was the champion. The Hawks will compete next weekend at the 1A Lisle Sectional.



Class 2A boys

At Danville. The Vikings won their own regional at Kennekuk County Park behind a trio that finished among the top six individuals.

Danville was led by William Powell, who took fourth place in 15 minutes, 54.91 seconds. Powell was closely followed by teammates Michael Moreman (fifth, 15:55.27) and Sincere Williams-Davis (sixth, 16:08.79). The Vikings won the race despite the fact that Phillip Hall, most recently their No. 1 runner, wasn’t able to finish the race because of breathing problems.

“We have nice depth, and the depth is what carried us through (Saturday),” Danville coach Todd Orvis said. “It isn’t something we’ve experienced in years prior.”

Danville finished with 49 points, well ahead of second-place Mt. Zion (86). The Braves had the top individual finisher — Mason Jones in 15:40.5.

Also advancing as a team was Urbana, which grabbed the sixth and final sectional qualifying spot. The Tigers outlasted Champaign Central by a 152-160 margin behind Justice Carter’s 13th-place run (16:21.69).

Central and Centennial each advanced one individual. The Maroons’ John Miller collected eighth place in 16:14.09, while the Chargers’ Chance Yentes took 24th in 17:00.44.

All advancing teams and individuals will compete in the 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional next weekend.



At Normal. Four top-10 individuals paced Mahomet-Seymour to a team title in the Normal U-High Regional at Maxwell Park.

Brian Butcher led the way in third place, clocking 15 minutes, 3 seconds. Not far behind him were fellow Bulldogs Gabe Pommier (fourth, 15:06), Riley Fortune (sixth, 15:15) and Evan Burge (10th, 15:36).

That pack pushed M-S, which is Milesplit IL’s top-ranked team in Class 2A, to 39 points.

Coach Neal Garrison elected to rest three of his top seven runners, including No. 1 runner Andrew Walmer, but the Bulldogs still finished with a comfortable regional-title win against No. 1 Normal U-High (53).

Burge broke his previous best by an unprecedented 50 seconds, and No. 5 runner Bryson Keeble (16th, 15:52) broke the 16-minute barrier for the first time.

“On paper, (Normal U-High was) better than us, so what we kind of had to rely on was that we needed to have a few of our guys run better than their best,” Bulldogs coach Neal Garrison said. “Our guys responded well. They did just that and were able to win.”

Rantoul’s Elijah Hall also moved on to the sectional round, with his 32nd-place display (16:46) good enough for qualification.

All advancing teams and individuals will compete in the 2A Metamora Sectional next weekend.



Class 2A girls

At Danville. Annemarie Michael finished her race in 18 minutes, 11.71 seconds at the Danville Regional, giving the Urbana Uni High senior first-place honors at Kennekuk County Park.

Michael outlasted Danville’s Shanice Garbutt, who was runner-up in 18:17. Following Garbutt was a trio of Urbana runners who carried the Tigers to a team regional crown.

Olivia Rosenstein (third, 18:21), Libby Cultra (fourth, 18:27) and Chian Scott (fifth, 18:29) led Urbana to top honors with 69 points, squeezing past Mattoon (77).

“It was just a great day,” Urbana coach Forrest Farokhi said. “They all came together shoulder to shoulder at the finish, and it was perfect.”

Uni High also moved on to the 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional next weekend by placing third as a team. Arielle Summitt (sixth, 18:44) and Anika Kimme (seventh, 19:13) helped the Illineks’ cause.

Garbutt’s showing pushed the Vikings to a sectional berth in fifth place.

Champaign Central’s Faith Llewellyn qualified individually, placing 22nd in 20:17.



At Normal. Megan Churm scored a runner-up finish for Mahomet-Seymour at the Normal U-High Regional, lifting the Bulldogs to the sectional round.

Churm completed the race at Maxwell Park in 18 minutes, 3 seconds, finishing behind only Metamora’s Kari Lalumandier (17:58). Brisa McGrath added a fifth-place display (18:15) for M-S.

The Bulldogs placed third as a team with 59 points, not far behind Metamora (45) and Washington (56). They will compete next at the 2A Metamora Sectional next weekend.