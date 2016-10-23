Prep preview, week of Oct. 24

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. TODAY-THURSDAY: Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional, volleyball

St. Joseph-Ogden plays the Bismarck-Henning/Westville winner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Tuscola takes on the Salt Fork/Hoopeston Area winner afterward. The Spartans and Warriors will be favored to match up Thursday in a contest between 2015 regional champs.

2. TODAY-THURSDAY: Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional, volleyball

The host Knights will be favored as the No. 1 seed in their sub-sectional, but they’ll likely have to contend with Armstrong-Potomac in Thursday’s final. Also in the regional are DeLand-Weldon, Decatur Lutheran, Fisher and Decatur Christian.

3. TUESDAY: Class 2A Urbana Sectional, boys’ soccer

The hosts should be slightly favored at home, but the Tigers will have tough competition when they take on Chatham-Glenwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before a potential rematch with Springfield in the sectional final. Urbana defeated the Senators 3-2 a few weeks earlier on the road.

4. SATURDAY: Playoff football, first-round games

A few interesting storylines include Tuscola and Arcola beginning their roads to a possible quarterfinal ’Cola Wars matchup, St. Thomas More and Bismarck-Henning aiming for a second-round rematch, and Monticello and Westville charting a second-round collision course.

5. SATURDAY: Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional, cross-country

After the Danville boys and Urbana girls took home regional titles at Kennekuk County Park last week, both should be favored to qualify for state Saturday. The Urbana Uni High girls, who were runners-up in Class 1A last year, may also make it out of the sectional.