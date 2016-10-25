Athletes of the Week: Oakwood's Bolton, Urbana's Rosenstein

Skylar Bolton

Oakwood football

Why he was chosen: The junior rushed for 186 yards on 38 carries and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the final minute, during the Comets’ 26-24 win against Salt Fork that clinched Oakwood’s first playoff berth since 2010. Oakwood (5-4) travels to Freeport Aquin (8-1) for a Class 1A first-round playoff game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

From Bolton: “Friday night’s win felt great. Running the ball, I knew that if I ran hard and did what I do every game, my line would do an exceptional job, and they did. Colby Smiley, our other running back, ran hard, too, which opened up the holes for him and I.”

I need concert tickets to ... Lil Uzi Vert. He’s one of my favorite rappers.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Purge.” It’s very interesting with a lot of action.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... win a playoff game.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... probably California to meet all the actors and good athletes.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... running fast so no one could catch me. I’d be like a lightning bolt.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... to get a new car. My Alero breaks down once in a while, and it’s not that good-looking. I’d probably want a Cadillac, Camaro or Mustang.

My biggest pet peeve is ... someone chewing their gum really loud. It’s very annoying.

My best football memory was ... either last Friday or winning the Super Bowl back in youth football.

My most embarrassing football memory was ... kicking a field goal ,and instead of kicking the ball, I kicked the ground. I was probably 7 or 8 years old.

Before a game ... I listen to music, stretch and eat a banana.

After a game ... I celebrate and then just go home and go to sleep because we usually have real early Saturday morning practices.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully playing college football or college baseball.

Honorable mention: Bennett Anderson, Urbana soccer; Trevor Bulington, LeRoy football; Brian Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour cross-country; Max Larrison, Champaign Central soccer; Luke Manolakes, St. Thomas More cross-country; Jake Maquet, Prairie Central cross-country; Mitch McNutt, GCMS football; Daniel Mendoza, Arcola football; Quentin Smith, Danville football; Marty Wright, St. Joseph-Ogden football

Olivia Rosenstein

Urbana cross-country

Why she was chosen: The freshman placed third at the Class 2A Danville Regional with a time of 18 minutes, 21 seconds, the top finish for Urbana and a key reason the Tigers won a regional title. Rosenstein and her teammates will race again at 10 a.m. this Saturday during the 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course.

From Rosenstein: “Our coach told us to start the first mile conservatively so we could push ourselves a little harder the rest of the race. It went pretty well in the end. It feels pretty good to win a regional title, and I’m happy to be able to help out. I really like that cross-country gets to have some team success, too.”

I need concert tickets to ... 21 Pilots. Their concerts look pretty fun.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Captain America.” I just think it’s a really good movie.

One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... skydiving because it’d be a really different experience and an interesting way to see the world.

If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... France because I’m in French class now, and it’d be interesting to see how the language is spoken over there.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... telekinesis because there’s a lot you can do with it, and it’d be cool to move things with your mind.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... tell my parents, ‘Now we can pay for college.’

My biggest pet peeve is ... I don’t like when people ask really ridiculous questions to get teachers off topic. There’s not too much of a point to it.

My best cross-country memory was ... times when I’ve been running with my team, and we’ve really worked together and accomplished really great things.

My most embarrassing cross-country memory was ... I tripped a girl at the beginning of the race at the Big 12 Meet in Decatur last year. I felt really bad.

Before a meet ... I just warm up with my team and try to mentally prep myself.

After a meet ... it’s fun when we get to go out to eat with the team and celebrate what we were able to do.

In five years, I see myself ... starting college. I think I want to study engineering, but I’m not really sure yet, and I hope I’m still friends with the friends I have now.

Honorable mention: Cassidy Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden cross-country; Megan Burton, Danville volleyball; Nicole Cheatham, Heritage volleyball; Megan Churm, Mahomet-Seymour cross-country; Holley Hambleton, Armstrong-Potomac volleyball; Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni High cross-country; Erika Miller, Monticello volleyball; Sydnee Shafer, Arcola volleyball; Natalie Stumph, Champaign Central swimming; Haley Williamson, Argenta-Oreana volleyball