Girls' cross-country postseason heats up

With the first leg of the postseason done, preps coordinator ANTHONY ZILIS catches up with three area girls’ cross-country programs that will race Saturday at sectionals:

Sages duo finds stride at right time

MONTICELLO — Unity’s Jordan Harmon strode through the finish line at Saturday’s Class 1A Tuscola Regional, followed by St. Thomas More’s Fran Hendrickson and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Faith Houston.

But no team crossed two runners before Monticello, with sophomore Alyssa McPike and junior Morgan Elmore finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Throughout the two seasons they’ve run together, the duo almost always has finished close, with McPike nipping at Elmore’s heels last season, and McPike pushing into the lead this year.

“It’s great because we can push each other really well,” Elmore said. “We’re always competing for that No. 1 spot on our team. It’s healthy competition, and knowing that she’s there, that she’s counting on me, it really helps us get better.”

The Sages finished third at Tuscola’s regional, but that number is better than it appears.

The top two teams at the meet, winner St. Joseph-Ogden and defending Class 1A champion Unity, are ranked No. 1 and No. 3 by Milesplit IL.

The Sages are ranked fourth, putting a top-three trophy at state within their grasp.

Next up is a trip to Effingham’s Mid-America Motorworks for the St. Anthony Sectional.

“I think if we keep running races like this, this is the first week we’ve really clicked, and I think if we keep this momentum up, we can get a trophy if we keep up what we’re doing,” Elmore said. “Coming into the year, we were a little worried. I didn’t think (a trophy was possible), but over the weeks, we’ve really stepped it up to a new level, and we’re there now I think.”



Young Tigers emerge at Danville



URBANA — Urbana’s top three runners didn’t start together, as is usually the case.

Chian Scott is more of a sprinter, and she starts quickly.

Olivia Rosenstein is the middle-distance runner of the group, and she begins in the middle.

Libby Cultra, ever the distance runner, comes off the line conservatively.

But with about 1,200 meters to go at Saturday’s Class 2A Danville Regional, Rosenstein, Cultra and Scott ran stride for stride and eventually finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead their team to a regional title.

With a young team that’s learning race tactics, it was a beautiful sight for Urbana coach Forrest Farokhi.

“They met up shoulder to shoulder and said, ‘We’re going to finish this together. We’re going to go and get after it,’ ” Farokhi said. “It was great to watch, and I was ecstatic.”

The Tigers feature six freshmen on their varsity squad this season, with Cultra the lone outlier as a junior, receiving an influx of talent from a team that finished seventh at the IESA Class 3A state meet last season in addition to Scott, who moved in from Danville.

They’re the only Class 2A regional champion to include more than three freshmen, and that youth again will line up on Saturday at the 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course.

This year, Urbana finished 14th at the IESA state meet, so the pipeline won’t stop.

“Having that many freshmen come in has been really nice, and I don’t think that’s the last we’ll see of these big groups we’ll see coming from them,” Farokhi said. “It is a little bit unusual, but it is a good opportunity for us to get them to buy into the program. Hopefully we’ll have all of these girls for four years. Now that we’ve had some success, it’s kind of our chance to kind of hammer home what we’re trying to build.”



Spartans on top — for now



ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden knew it had plenty of talent returning from a team that took home a third-place trophy in Class 1A last season, but it also had one large obstruction between itself and a state championship: Unity.

The Rockets returned every runner from last year’s state title team.

“Coming into it, we were very intimidated by them, to say the least, especially because they had their entire team still,” SJ-O junior Faith Houston said. “I think we realized that if we wanted to get a trophy, we had to work harder than we ever had.”

The Spartans, though, have overcome the Rockets throughout the season and won the Class 1A Tuscola Regional on Saturday, with Houston leading the way.

The teams will square off once again this Saturday at the St. Anthony Sectional in Effingham and likely again the following week at Detweiller Park in Peoria for the state meet, with SJ-O, the top-ranked team in Class 1A according to Milesplit IL, the presumptive favorite.

“I don’t want to say I’m surprised, and I don’t want to say I’m not surprised, but I’m definitely proud with the way we’re doing things, with how we’re running,” Houston said. “With what our coach says, we always try to do what he says to the exact system.”