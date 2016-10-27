Area prep cross-country leaders: Week of Oct. 24
Boys
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 14:47
L. Hall, ALAH 14:48
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 14:49
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 14:49
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 14:56
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 14:58
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 14:58
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:03
Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:03
Helmuth, Monticello 15:21
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:34
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:36
Dixon, Monticello 15:43
Houmes, Hoopeston Area 15:47
Hall, Danville 15:49
Moreman, Danville 15:51
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52
Powell, Danville 15:54
Williams-Davis, Danville 15:59
Seiler, Unity 16:03
Huckelberry, Danville 16:06
Herzog, Uni High 16:07
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:07
Woods, Unity 16:14
Ponder, Tuscola 16:17
Woodard, Unity 16:17
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 16:18
Carter, Urbana 16:19
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:19
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 16:21
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 16:22
Brunson, Central 16:25
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26
Barfell, Danville 16:28
McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:28
Miller, Central 16:28
Manolakes, St. Thomas More 16:29
Harrold, Clinton 16:30
Brewer, Bement 16:32
Borich, Urbana 16:35
Holmes, Tuscola 16:36
Harrison, PBL 16:38
Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 16:42
E. Hall, Rantoul 16:43
M, Lee, St. Thomas More 16:43
Magrini, St. Thomas More 16:46
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46
No. Woods, Tuscola 16:46
Brennan, Clinton 16:48
Hile, Danville 16:49
Tate, Monticello 16:55
Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF 16:56
Young, DeLand-Weldon 16:56
Treakle, Central 16:59
Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:03
Carrel, Urbana 17:05
J, Smith, Central 17:05
Kowalski, Urbana 17:06
Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:06
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:09
Ware, Centennial 17:09
Vanantwerp, PBL 17:10
St. Julien, PBL 17:11
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 17:12
Yentes, Centennial 17:13
Middleton, Tuscola 17:14
Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17:15
Olavair, Centennial 17:17
Ramkumar, Uni High 17:17
Mercer, Central 17:20
Kramer, Tuscola 17:21
Stauffer, Clinton 17:25
Clapper, St. Thomas More 17:27
McCusker, Rantoul 17:27
Rangel, Danville 17:27
Romine, ALAH 17:28
Thomas, Clinton 17:28
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29
Allen, Uni High 17:32
Burelson, Danville 17:32
Maquet, Prairie Central 17:33
Price, PBL 17:33
Yedetore, Uni High 17:33
Laughlin, ALAH 17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36
Reeves, Clinton 17:36
Davis, Monticello 17:37
Vasquez, Oakwood 17:38
Helka, Oakwood 17:39
Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF 17:39
I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:40
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:40
E. Bright, Monticello 17:43
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 17:44
Hohn, Oakwood 17:46
J. Wilkin, Monticello 17:46
Gable, Urbana 17:47
Demisle, Urbana 17:48
N. Wilkin, Monticello 17:49
J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 17:50
Freund, Uni High 17:51
Swanson-Linville, Uni High 17:54
Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF 17:56
Coulter, Judah Christian 17:56
Lemay, Tuscola 17:59
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01
Li, Danville 18:03
Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:04
Simmons, Centennial 18:07
Schnable, PBL 18:08
Kraatz, Uni High 18:09
Miller, St. Thomas More 18:11
Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:12
Barfield, PBL 18:19
Giese, PBL 18:19
Hodson, Monticello 18:19
Alexander, Monticello 18:21
Watson, Danville 18:21
Fabris, Clinton 18:24
Hendriex, Clinton 18:24
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:27
Stack, Central 18:29
Frank, Unity 18:32
Gossett, Rantoul 18:32
Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour 18:33
C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 18:35
Grissom, Hoopeston Area 18:35
Bergia, Judah Christian 18:35
M. Lee, Centennial 18:35
Paudel, Central 18:37
Nuzzo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:38
Williamson, Clinton 18:41
Aldunate, Uni High 18:42
Towne, Danville 18:43
Jackson, Danville 18:44
Purnell, Uni High 18:49
Jd. Barret, Tuscola 18:50
Ni. Woods, Tuscola 18:51
Rice, Centennial 18:53
Sooley, Judah Christian 18:56
Reed, Bement 18:57
Bridgman, Armstrong-Potomac 18:58
Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:58
Owen, Urbana 19:00
Hart, Centennial 19:03
Morris, Unity 19:03
Wittmer, Bement 19:04
Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:05
Betancourt, Danville 19:06
R. Bright, Monticello 19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06
Hanson, Centennial 19:07
Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:07
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 19:08
Stearns, Urbana 19:11
Ratts, Monticello 19:12
Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:14
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:15
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:17
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 19:19
Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:21
Day, Tuscola 19:23
Pardeshi, Uni High 19:25
Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF 19:26
Loschen, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28
Stock, Hoopeston Area 19:30
Atkinson, Uni High 19:31
Stoerger, Bement 19:31
Johnson, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32
Arie, Centennial 19:36
Bowman, Uni High 19:36
Deavers, Clinton 19:37
Mok-Chih, Uni High 19:41
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:41
Dixon, Hoopeston Area 19:42
Jackson, Chrisman 19:42
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:43
Chism, Centennial 19:45
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:46
Baysore, Monticello 19:47
Ju. Miller, ALAH 19:47
Conway, Judah Christian 19:49
Kaufman, Clinton 19:52
Hill, Tuscola 19:54
Evans, Prairie Central 19:56
Carpenter, St. Thomas More 19:57
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:58
Bailey, Armstrong-Potomac 20:00
Dayton, Unity 20:04
A. Johnson, Clinton 20:04
Allen, Danville 20:07
Mulcahey, Central 20:07
Hornbrook, Centennial 20:08
Barnes, Danville 20:15
M. Williams, ALAH 20:16
Notaro, Tri-County 20:17
E. Brown, Urbana 20:19
Houston, Monticello 20:20
E. Lee, Centennial 20:21
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:24
Ando, Urbana 20:29
Larson, Schlarman 20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33
Mockbee, Armstrong-Potomac 20:34
Easley, Uni High 20:36
Goodrum, Hoopeston Area 20:38
Birge, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39
Ottarski, Danville 20:41
Daniels, PBL 20:43
Morse, PBL 20:43
Herrera, Uni High 20:46
Young, ALAH 20:46
Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 20:48
Aberle, Prairie Central 20:49
Wolter. Monticello 20:49
Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51
Barbieri, Urbana 20:55
Tu. Dpo, Uni High 20:57
Tang, Uni High 20:57
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:58
Bernhardt, Central 20:59
Phillips, Clinton 20:59
Girls
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, TEAM TIME
Summitt, Uni High 17:49
Harmon, Unity 17:59
Michael, Uni High 17:59
Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:10
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 18:11
Garbutt, Danville 18:22
Turney, Clinton 18:22
Rosenstein, Urbana 18:23
Cultra, Urbana 18:30
Scott, Urbana 18:33
Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:35
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:36
McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:36
McPike, Monticello 18:40
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:49
Hancock, Unity 18:51
Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden 18:58
Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour 19:02
Offenback, Monticello 19:02
Kimme, Uni High 19:06
Bagwell, Unity 19:07
Plottner, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:08
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:09
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:11
Fairbanks, Unity 19:32
Risley, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32
Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:33
Dowling, Urbana 19:34
Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour 19:36
Green, ALAH 19:42
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour 19:42
Elmore, Monticello 19:44
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:45
Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour 19:51
K. Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:52
Sterr, Clinton 19:55
Williams, Danville 19;56
White, Clinton 20:01
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 19:57
Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:00
Day, Unity 20:09
Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour 20:09
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:14
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:16
N. King, Unity 20:16
Decker, Unity 20:16
Dunahee, Prairie Central 20:22
F. Llewelly, Central 20:23
H. Llewelly, Central 20:24
Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:25
Zocher, Monticello 20:26
Mesplay, Monticello 20:29
J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana 20:37
Krasa, Judah Christian 20:42
Willard, Bismarck-Henning 20:45
Brunk, Unity 20:47
Cameron, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 20:50
Rajilch, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:51
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More 20:52
Darby, Bismarck-Henning 20:55
Huckelberry, Danville 20:58
Renfroe, Unity 20:58
Ellis, PBL 21:02
T. Milsap, Unity 21:02
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:07
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High 21:07
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 21:09
Martin, Centennial 21:09
Shaw, Uni High 21:19
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning 21:28
Sweeney, Urbana 21:30
Carlson, PBL 21:31
S. Smith, Tri-County 21:35
R. King, Unity 21:38
Kaefring, Centennial 21:41
Hile, Danville 21:49
L. Johnson , Judah Christian 21:57
Kim, Centennial 21:57
Holben, Unity 21:59
Clifton, Monticello 22:05
R. Milsap, Unity 22:06
Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:07
Henry, Unity 22:08
O’Donnell, Unity 22:08
Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:11
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:16
Eigher, Hoopeston Area 22:20
Cousin, Unity 22:21
Kowalski, Urbana 22:24
Snedeker, Chrisman 22:24
Russell, Rantoul 22:26
Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour 22:35
Son, Uni High 22:35
Conway, Judah Christian 22:37
Saunders, St. Thomas More 22:38
Snedeker, Chrisman 22:43
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 22:46
M. Smith, Danville 22:46
Minor, Uni High 22:47
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian 22:49
Day, Tuscola 22:50
Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:52
Helferich, Monticello 22:53
Kite, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 22:55
Roesler, Judah Christian 22:56
Pollard, St. Thomas More 22:59
Wszalek, St. Thomas More 22:59
Wilson, Danville 23:00
Mad. Stevens, Clinton 23:06
Orris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 23:07
Carmien, St. Thomas More 23:11
Ford, Bismarck-Henning 23:12
Arnett, PBL 23:13
Paluska, Urbana 23:13
Young, Argenta-Oreana 23:15
Lugano, Central 23:20
Chun, Central 23:22
Stephens, Prairie Central 23:22
Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:23
Cooper, Monticello 23:24
Odom, Central 23:24
Campbell, Chrisman 23:28
Ifft, Prairie Central 23:28
Kirwan, Uni High 23:29
Jamison, PBL 23:32
McMahom, St. Thomas More 23:32
Squier, Central 23:32
Pyle, Unity 23:33
Root, Hoopeston Area 23:36
Hollon, Argenta-Oreana 23:41
Edwards, ALAH 23:43
Patel, Tuscola 23:43
D. Kelso, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:44
Reedy, Monticello 23:45
Scott, Clinton 23:45
Limentato, Judah Christian 23:46
Pletcher, Mahomet-Seymour 23:47
Bohlen, St. Thomas More 23:50
Herrera, Uni High 23:55
Armstrong, Central 24:03
Welch, Hoopeston Area 24:07
Hendricks, Danville 24:09
As. Fain, Monticello 24:11
Lambeth, Urbana 24:21
Brooks, Centennial 24:22
Huls, Hoopeston Area 24:24
Manalo, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:26
Wertz, Clinton 24:28
Conslisk, Prairie Central 24:29
A. Smith, Tuscola 24:29
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:32
Abbamonte, Urbana 24:35
Menichincheri, Unity 24:35
Hackmamn, Centennial 24:38
Hale, Prairie Central 24:38
Clevenger, Judah Christian 24:39
Fogarty, Prairie Central 24:41
Bui, Centennial 24:41
Rispoli, Central 24:44
Rauther, Uni High 24:45
Webber, Hoopeston Area 24:46
Evans, Urbana 24:47
Devore, Chrisman 24:48
Diers, Urbana 24:48
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 24:51
Stoffel, Monticello 24:51
Edwards, Tuscola 24:52
Harms, PBL 24:56
Strong, Prairie Central 24:56
Hale, Tuscola 25:00
Gillon, Centennial 25:05
Gehring, Prairie Central 25:06
Shirley, Central 25:07
Fritchl, PBL 25:09
Au. Fain, Monticello 25:13
Reynoso, Central 25:22
Macedo, Central 25:23
G. Smith, PBL 25:26
Nicholls, Clinton 25:28
Helmick, Unity 25:41
C. Miller, Tuscola 25:44
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden 25:48
Loucks, Uni High 25:53
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
