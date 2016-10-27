Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep cross-country leaders: Week of Oct. 24
Area prep cross-country leaders: Week of Oct. 24

Thu, 10/27/2016 - 9:32pm | Bob Jones

Boys
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL    TIME
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour    14:47
L. Hall, ALAH    14:48
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour    14:49
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour    14:49
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour    14:56
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour    14:58
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour    14:58
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour    15:03
Phillips,  St. Joseph-Ogden    15:03
Helmuth, Monticello    15:21
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden    15:34
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour    15:36
Dixon, Monticello    15:43
Houmes, Hoopeston Area    15:47
Hall, Danville    15:49
Moreman, Danville    15:51
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Powell, Danville    15:54
Williams-Davis, Danville    15:59
Seiler, Unity    16:03
Huckelberry, Danville    16:06
Herzog, Uni High    16:07
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour    16:07
Woods, Unity    16:14
Ponder, Tuscola    16:17
Woodard, Unity    16:17
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    16:18
Carter, Urbana    16:19
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:19
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour    16:21
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage    16:22
Brunson, Central    16:25
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    16:26
Barfell, Danville    16:28
McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:28
Miller, Central    16:28
Manolakes, St. Thomas More     16:29
Harrold, Clinton    16:30
Brewer, Bement    16:32
Borich, Urbana    16:35
Holmes, Tuscola    16:36
Harrison, PBL    16:38
Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    16:42
E. Hall, Rantoul    16:43
M, Lee, St. Thomas More      16:43
Magrini, St. Thomas More    16:46
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:46
No. Woods, Tuscola    16:46
Brennan, Clinton    16:48
Hile, Danville    16:49
Tate, Monticello    16:55
Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF    16:56
Young, DeLand-Weldon    16:56
Treakle, Central    16:59
Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    17:03
Carrel, Urbana    17:05
J, Smith, Central    17:05
Kowalski, Urbana    17:06
Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    17:06
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning    17:09
Ware, Centennial    17:09
Vanantwerp, PBL    17:10
St. Julien, PBL    17:11
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour    17:12
Yentes, Centennial    17:13
Middleton, Tuscola    17:14
Wrobel, St. Thomas More      17:15
Olavair, Centennial    17:17
Ramkumar, Uni High    17:17
Mercer, Central    17:20
Kramer, Tuscola    17:21
Stauffer, Clinton    17:25
Clapper, St. Thomas More      17:27
McCusker, Rantoul    17:27
Rangel, Danville    17:27
Romine, ALAH    17:28
Thomas, Clinton    17:28
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour    17:29
Allen, Uni High    17:32
Burelson, Danville    17:32
Maquet, Prairie Central    17:33
Price, PBL    17:33
Yedetore, Uni High    17:33
Laughlin, ALAH    17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH    17:36
Reeves, Clinton    17:36
Davis, Monticello    17:37
Vasquez, Oakwood    17:38
Helka, Oakwood    17:39
Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF    17:39
I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    17:40
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour    17:40
E. Bright, Monticello    17:43
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    17:44
Hohn, Oakwood    17:46
J. Wilkin, Monticello    17:46
Gable, Urbana    17:47
Demisle, Urbana    17:48
N. Wilkin, Monticello    17:49
J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF    17:50
Freund, Uni High    17:51
Swanson-Linville, Uni High    17:54
Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF    17:56
Coulter, Judah Christian    17:56
Lemay, Tuscola    17:59
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central    18:01
Li, Danville    18:03
Simpson, St. Thomas More    18:04
Simmons, Centennial    18:07
Schnable, PBL    18:08
Kraatz, Uni High    18:09
Miller, St. Thomas More    18:11
Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:12
Barfield, PBL    18:19
Giese, PBL    18:19
Hodson, Monticello    18:19
Alexander, Monticello    18:21
Watson, Danville    18:21
Fabris, Clinton    18:24
Hendriex, Clinton    18:24
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage    18:27
Stack, Central    18:29
Frank, Unity    18:32
Gossett, Rantoul    18:32
Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour    18:33
C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF    18:35
Grissom, Hoopeston Area    18:35
Bergia, Judah Christian    18:35
M. Lee, Centennial    18:35
Paudel, Central    18:37
Nuzzo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    18:38
Williamson, Clinton    18:41
Aldunate, Uni High    18:42
Towne, Danville    18:43
Jackson, Danville    18:44
Purnell, Uni High    18:49
Jd. Barret, Tuscola    18:50
Ni. Woods, Tuscola    18:51
Rice, Centennial    18:53
Sooley, Judah Christian    18:56
Reed, Bement    18:57
Bridgman, Armstrong-Potomac    18:58
Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    18:58
Owen, Urbana    19:00
Hart, Centennial    19:03
Morris, Unity    19:03
Wittmer, Bement    19:04
Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:05
Betancourt, Danville    19:06
R. Bright, Monticello    19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County    19:06
Hanson, Centennial    19:07
Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:07
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    19:08
Stearns, Urbana    19:11
Ratts, Monticello    19:12
Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:14
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    19:15
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage    19:17
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning    19:19
Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:21
Day, Tuscola    19:23
Pardeshi, Uni High    19:25
Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF    19:26
Loschen, Armstrong-Potomac    19:28
Stock, Hoopeston Area    19:30
Atkinson, Uni High    19:31
Stoerger, Bement    19:31
Johnson, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:32
Arie, Centennial    19:36
Bowman, Uni High    19:36
Deavers, Clinton    19:37
Mok-Chih, Uni High    19:41
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    19:41
Dixon, Hoopeston Area    19:42
Jackson, Chrisman    19:42
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:43
Chism, Centennial    19:45
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:46
Baysore, Monticello    19:47
Ju. Miller, ALAH    19:47
Conway, Judah Christian    19:49
Kaufman, Clinton    19:52
Hill, Tuscola    19:54
Evans, Prairie Central    19:56
Carpenter, St. Thomas More    19:57
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage    19:58
Bailey, Armstrong-Potomac    20:00
Dayton, Unity    20:04
A. Johnson, Clinton    20:04
Allen, Danville    20:07
Mulcahey, Central    20:07
Hornbrook, Centennial    20:08
Barnes, Danville    20:15
M. Williams, ALAH    20:16
Notaro, Tri-County    20:17
E. Brown, Urbana    20:19
Houston, Monticello    20:20
E. Lee, Centennial    20:21
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:24
Ando, Urbana    20:29
Larson, Schlarman    20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central    20:33
Mockbee, Armstrong-Potomac    20:34
Easley, Uni High    20:36
Goodrum, Hoopeston Area    20:38
Birge, Armstrong-Potomac    20:39
Ottarski, Danville    20:41
Daniels, PBL    20:43
Morse, PBL    20:43
Herrera, Uni High    20:46
Young, ALAH    20:46
Wisdom, Hoopeston Area    20:48
Aberle, Prairie Central    20:49
Wolter. Monticello    20:49
Barnes, Prairie Central    20:51
Barbieri, Urbana    20:55
Tu. Dpo, Uni High    20:57
Tang, Uni High    20:57
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:58
Bernhardt, Central    20:59
Phillips, Clinton    20:59

Girls
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, TEAM    TIME
Summitt, Uni High    17:49
Harmon, Unity    17:59
Michael, Uni High    17:59
Houston, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:10
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    18:11
Garbutt, Danville    18:22
Turney, Clinton    18:22
Rosenstein, Urbana    18:23
Cultra, Urbana    18:30
Scott, Urbana    18:33
Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:35
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:36
McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour    18:36
McPike, Monticello    18:40
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:49
Hancock, Unity    18:51
Houston, St, Joseph-Ogden    18:58
Balbach, Mahomet-Seymour    19:02
Offenback, Monticello    19:02
Kimme, Uni High    19:06
Bagwell, Unity    19:07
Plottner, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:08
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:09
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:11
Fairbanks, Unity    19:32
Risley, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:32
Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:33
Dowling, Urbana    19:34
Thrasher, Mahomet-Seymour    19:36
Green, ALAH    19:42
Straub, Mahomet-Seymour    19:42
Elmore, Monticello    19:44
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour    19:45
Kassem, Mahomet-Seymour    19:51
K. Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:52
Sterr, Clinton    19:55
Williams, Danville    19;56
White, Clinton    20:01
F. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More    19:57
Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:00
Day, Unity    20:09
Meyer, Mahomet-Seymour    20:09
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:14
Bagby, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:16
N. King, Unity    20:16
Decker, Unity    20:16
Dunahee, Prairie Central    20:22
F. Llewelly, Central    20:23
H. Llewelly, Central    20:24
Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:25
Zocher, Monticello    20:26
Mesplay, Monticello    20:29
J. Miller, Argenta-Oreana    20:37
Krasa, Judah Christian    20:42
Willard, Bismarck-Henning    20:45
Brunk, Unity    20:47
Cameron, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    20:50
Rajilch, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:51
Cinnamon, St. Thomas More     20:52
Darby, Bismarck-Henning    20:55
Huckelberry, Danville    20:58
Renfroe, Unity    20:58
Ellis, PBL    21:02
T. Milsap, Unity    21:02
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden    21:07
Pollock-Muskin, Uni High    21:07
M. Hendrickson, St. Thomas More     21:09
Martin, Centennial    21:09
Shaw, Uni High    21:19
Duncan, Bismarck-Henning    21:28
Sweeney, Urbana    21:30
Carlson, PBL    21:31
S. Smith, Tri-County    21:35
R. King, Unity    21:38
Kaefring, Centennial    21:41
Hile, Danville    21:49
L. Johnson , Judah Christian     21:57
Kim, Centennial    21:57
Holben, Unity    21:59
Clifton, Monticello    22:05
R. Milsap, Unity    22:06
Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:07
Henry, Unity    22:08
O’Donnell, Unity    22:08
Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:11
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:16
Eigher, Hoopeston Area    22:20
Cousin, Unity    22:21
Kowalski, Urbana    22:24
Snedeker, Chrisman    22:24
Russell, Rantoul    22:26
Jassman, Mahomet-Seymour    22:35
Son, Uni High    22:35
Conway, Judah Christian    22:37
Saunders, St. Thomas More      22:38
Snedeker, Chrisman    22:43
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High    22:46
M. Smith, Danville    22:46
Minor, Uni High    22:47
Hettmansberger, Judah Christian    22:49
Day, Tuscola    22:50
Birt, St. Joseph-Ogden    22:52
Helferich, Monticello    22:53
Kite, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    22:55
Roesler, Judah Christian    22:56
Pollard, St. Thomas More    22:59
Wszalek, St. Thomas More    22:59
Wilson, Danville    23:00
Mad. Stevens, Clinton    23:06
Orris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    23:07
Carmien, St. Thomas More       23:11
Ford, Bismarck-Henning    23:12
Arnett, PBL    23:13
Paluska, Urbana    23:13
Young, Argenta-Oreana    23:15
Lugano, Central    23:20
Chun, Central    23:22
Stephens, Prairie Central    23:22
Griebat, St. Joseph-Ogden    23:23
Cooper, Monticello    23:24
Odom, Central    23:24
Campbell, Chrisman    23:28
Ifft, Prairie Central    23:28
Kirwan, Uni High    23:29
Jamison, PBL    23:32
McMahom, St. Thomas More    23:32
Squier, Central    23:32 
Pyle, Unity    23:33
Root, Hoopeston Area    23:36
Hollon, Argenta-Oreana    23:41
Edwards, ALAH    23:43
Patel, Tuscola    23:43
D. Kelso, St. Joseph-Ogden    23:44
Reedy, Monticello    23:45
Scott, Clinton    23:45
Limentato, Judah Christian    23:46
Pletcher, Mahomet-Seymour    23:47
Bohlen, St. Thomas More    23:50
Herrera, Uni High    23:55
Armstrong, Central    24:03
Welch, Hoopeston Area    24:07
Hendricks, Danville    24:09
As. Fain, Monticello    24:11
Lambeth, Urbana    24:21
Brooks, Centennial    24:22
Huls, Hoopeston Area    24:24
Manalo, St. Joseph-Ogden    24:26
Wertz, Clinton    24:28
Conslisk, Prairie Central    24:29
A. Smith, Tuscola    24:29
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden    24:32
Abbamonte, Urbana    24:35
Menichincheri, Unity    24:35
Hackmamn, Centennial    24:38
Hale, Prairie Central    24:38
Clevenger, Judah Christian    24:39
Fogarty, Prairie Central    24:41
Bui, Centennial    24:41
Rispoli, Central    24:44
Rauther, Uni High    24:45
Webber, Hoopeston Area    24:46
Evans, Urbana    24:47
Devore, Chrisman    24:48
Diers, Urbana    24:48
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana    24:51
Stoffel, Monticello    24:51
Edwards, Tuscola    24:52
Harms, PBL    24:56
Strong, Prairie Central    24:56
Hale, Tuscola    25:00
Gillon, Centennial    25:05
Gehring, Prairie Central    25:06
Shirley, Central    25:07
Fritchl, PBL    25:09
Au. Fain, Monticello    25:13
Reynoso, Central    25:22
Macedo, Central    25:23
G. Smith, PBL    25:26
Nicholls, Clinton    25:28
Helmick, Unity    25:41
C. Miller, Tuscola    25:44
Palmer, St. Joseph-Ogden    25:48
Loucks, Uni High    25:53

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.
 

