Prep preview, week of Oct. 31
Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:
1. TUESDAY & THURSDAY: Class 2A Argenta-Oreana Sectional, volleyball
Mica Allison’s health could be a deciding factor in St. Thomas More’s matchup with St. Joseph-Ogden in the sectional semi-finals, although SJ-O has its own heavy hitter in Kylie Michael. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s matchup with Tri-Valley follows.
2. TUESDAY & THURSDAY: Class 3A Mt. Zion Sectional, volleyball
The Maroons upset Mattoon 2-0 in the Mahomet-Seymour Regional final and will take on Jacksonville (14-20) in the sectional semifinals. If they win, they’ll play Mt. Zion or Taylorville with their first sectional title since 1994 on the line.
3. SATURDAY: Bismarck-Henning at St. Thomas More, Class 2A playoff football
The Sabers fell to Bismarck-Henning in their regular-season meeting by a score of 29-28. After reaching into their bag of tricks to win Saturday on a receiver-to-receiver touchdown pass, it’ll be interesting to see what the Sabers have in store against the Blue Devils.
4. SATURDAY: Danville at Lemont, Class 6A playoff football
A year ago, Danville finished 3-6 and fell to Lemont 13-7 in its season opener. Both Lemont (10-0) and Danville (8-2) are better entering this game. The Vikings hope to make it to the state quarterfinals, just like they did in their last playoff appearance in 2011.
5. SATURDAY: State cross-country meet, at Peoria
Mahomet-Seymour is the heavy favorite to avenge last year’s second-place finish to Grayslake Central and win Saturday’s Class 2A race in Detweiller Park, while St. Joseph-Ogden will vie for the girls’ crown. ALAH’s Logan Hall was the fastest sectional finisher in boys’ Class 1A.
