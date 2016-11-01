Athletes of the Week: Keegan Allen and Elizabeth Rumsey

Keegan Allen

GCMS football



Why he was chosen: The senior accounted for three touchdowns — one on a 60-yard interception return and two passing touchdowns — during the Falcons’ 35-7 victory against El Paso-Gridley in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.



From Allen: “We played together as a team. The offensive line blocked great and gave me time to throw and gave us big holes to run through. The defensive line got to their quarterback well, and it was a big win. It was pretty cool to score a touchdown off an interception, but I’ve got to give props to the guys getting out there and blocking for me on that one.”



I need concert tickets to ... Jason Derulo. After every game we win, a couple of us guys listen to some of his songs.



One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Blind Side.” It’s a great story of family picking up a kid who doesn’t have a great home life and, of course, because it’s about football.



One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... skydiving just because it’d be a cool experience. My brother has always wanted to do it, so why not go and do that with him?



If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... probably Oregon just because of the University of Oregon. I love their football team, and the facilities are really nice.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... super speed because I’d be able to run away from anyone.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... probably buy my dad a new truck.



My biggest pet peeve is ... when people cough and don’t cover their mouth.



My best football memory was ... handing the ball off to Dylan Brownlee on Senior Night and watching him score a touchdown.



My most embarrassing football memory was ... probably when I have to speak at pep rallies. I just don’t know what to say sometimes and then you freeze in front of other people.



Before a game ... I usually listen to some pump-up music and usually just walk the field and dance a little bit to get the nerves and butterflies out.



After a game ... I usually go home and talk about the game to my mom just about how we did.



In five years, I see myself ... being the head football coach at GCMS. My dad (current GCMS coach Mike Allen) knows that. I’ve been around football since I was born, and I was a ball boy in elementary school. I love being around the team, so why not come back and coach?



Honorable mention: Brandon Bagnell, LeRoy football; Evan Burge, Mahomet-Seymour cross-country; Colton Castognue, Danville football; Dalton Coplea, Paxton-Buckley-Loda football; Clavin Davis, St. Thomas More football; Garrett Dixon, Monticello cross-country; Luke Manolakes, St. Thomas More cross-country; Jake Reno, Unity football; LaDavion Severado, Westville football; Sincere Williams-Davis, Danville cross-country; Wyatt Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden cross-country



Elizabeth Rumsey

Centennial diving



Why she was chosen: The senior claimed the lone Big 12 individual title won by an area athlete, placing first in 1-meter diving with a score of 427.95. Her effort helped Centennial place fourth in the 10-team event.



From Rumsey: “It’s a big change to win the conference from not even scoring in the past. It was a really big surprise, and I actually hit most of my dives, so that was really nice.”



I need concert tickets to ... Panic! At The Disco. I just really like the band, and I’ve seen them in concert before.



One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Noises Off.” It’s really funny.



One thing I’ve never done but want to try is ... skydiving because I’m an adrenaline junkie.



If I could travel one place in the world, it would be ... I would go back to Costa Rica because everyone there is really nice, and there’s a lot to see.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... the power to shape shift because you could turn into any other superhero and have any power you would want.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... invest so that you could make more money.



My biggest pet peeve is ... bad grammar. My mother is very good at writing, so grammar is important to me.



My best diving memory was ... the first time this year I did a reverse dive because the first year I dove, I hit the board and didn’t do those dives for two years.



The toughest thing about diving … is the mental part. It’s hard sometimes to make yourself go and do some of the dives.



Before a meet ... I try not to do anything.



After a meet ... I sleep and eat.



In five years, I see myself ... hopefully in college either getting my master’s degree or my Ph.D. in archaeology. I like learning about the past.



Honorable mention: Hanna Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden cross-country; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka volleyball; Libby Cultra, Urbana cross-country; Aleksas Dietzen, Schlarman volleyball; Evie Ellis, Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross-country; Abby Foreman, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball; Amarissa Garcia, St. Thomas More volleyball; Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge volleyball; Rylee Hinton, Champaign Central volleyball; Brisa McGrath, Mahomet-Seymour cross-country