On campus: Neitzel, Pridemore in spotlight

■ Freshman Lauren Neitzel, from Centennial, was named the Newcomer of the Year and to the six-person All-CCIW first team for her performance at the conference championships. Playing at No. 1 singles for Illinois Wesleyan, Neitzel took home third place, as well as taking fourth place at No. 1 doubles. She finished the fall season with a 12-8 record in singles.



■ Junior Alyssa Pridemore, from St. Joseph-Ogden, earned second-team All-CCIW honors with a top-20 finish at the CCIW Women’s Cross-Country Championships. She finished the 6-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 52.6 seconds, helping Illinois Wesleyan to finish third behind Wheaton and North Central in the team standings. The two-time letter winner next will compete at the Midwest Regional Championship at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Winneconne, Wis.

■ Senior Paulina Nottingham, from Centennial, has started all 26 matches for West Virginia Wesleyan University. Currently the team leader with 826 assists and 29 service aces, Nottingham is also among the leaders in the Division II Mountain East Conference in both categories. The Bobcats have a conference match at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepherd University.



■ Chris Branson, a sophomore from Unity, and Montrez Bailey, a freshman from Centennial, have made contributions for Benedictine University’s football team. Branson has appeared in four games in the defensive backfield, racking up 11 of his 12 total tackles in the last two weeks. Bailey has three tackles in two games on the defensive line. Benedictine plays its final home game of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, when it hosts Concordia College of Chicago.

■ Senior Kristin Verkler, from Danville, took home a win in the 200-yard freestyle for Illinois State in its first dual meet of the season, defeating Indiana State at Terre Haute, Ind. With her time of 1 minute, 55.57 seconds, Verkler holds the second-best time in the 200 free as well as the 100 and 200 butterfly. The Redbirds are off until Nov. 11, when they host Ball State at 5 p.m.



■ Seniors Kanye Sayon, from Champaign Central, and Mac Leverenz, from Danville, each picked up points in their final soccer match for Illinois-Springfield in its 3-1 victory against McKendree. Sayon assisted on the Prairie Stars’ second goal, then scored the team’s final goal 32 seconds later, giving him five goals and three assists on the season. Leverenz assisted on Illinois-Springfield’s first goal for his second of the season. UIS finished 7-9-2 this season.