Pack mentality works for M-S boys' runners

MAHOMET — If members of the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country team can simply run the times they’ve achieved earlier this season, logic dictates they’ll likely hold a Class 2A championship plaque at the end of Saturday’s state cross-country meet.



The Bulldogs, though, know it’s not that simple.



After it was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A all season last year, M-S was trounced by Grayslake Central, which rode first- and seventh-place finishes from then-junior brothers Jack and Matt Aho, along with somewhat-surprising top-26 finishes from three other runners.



“I think last year we did a lot of things right, but at the same time, the other team was incredible. They were one of the best teams ever at state,” Bulldogs coach Neal Garrison said. “I don’t think we were quite ready for that. This time, I think the guys are preparing themselves even more so if something like that happens, if somebody really kind of surprises us and improves, we’re ready to counter.”



In a sport in which individual ability normally trumps team chemistry, though, the Bulldogs carry a unique group mentality into the state meet.



Last year, M-S’ runners broke apart early, and its seven competitors finished more than a minute apart, with times ranging from 14 minutes, 47 seconds to 15:54.



At their best collective race this year, the Corn Belt championships, the seven runners finished from 14:47 to 15:03. At last year’s state meet, those times would have earned them not only a state title but also seven all-state medals for top-25 finishes.



That type of pack is only possible because the M-S runners are more in sync than ever.



“We focused on that a lot more this year, just knowing how important it is,” Garrison said. “It’s just not easy when you have guys of different abilities, but this time, guys trained much more like each other all summer to where we could come into the season and do that. They did what they needed to do. Hopefully it all comes together.”



The cross-country pack isn’t only a way to regulate speed.



In a race like Saturday’s, in which hundreds of runners will stampede out of the starting boxes for a half-mile in a scene Garrison described as “like the running of the bulls,” the pack is a protector. It also offers a pocket of familiarity in the biggest race of each runner’s life.



“I think that running as a pack will definitely take away a lot of the nerves,” said senior Andrew Walmer, the fastest M-S runner at last year’s state meet. “We have guys now that, we’re so used to running next to each other that, even if one guy isn’t feeling great for the day, he can kind of bank on his teammates being there.



“We all can kind of hold each other up and support each other a lot easier than being out there on your own, trying to tough it out with all of these top class runners. I think it’s a lot easier having all six of your teammates right around you.”



Variables can get in the way, Walmer knows, of running a fast time. Still, breaking the 15-minute barrier is a realistic goal that will almost surely bring them home a state title with historic implications.



“I think (breaking 15 minutes as a pack), that’s one of our biggest goals overall, and probably our toughest one, too. I think everyone’s shooting toward that,” Walmer said. “We’re more focused on place, just trying to get all of our guys up there in the top 25, just shooting for the lowest team score we can, because you never know. It depends on the conditions of the course and what the other guys are doing.”



And if they can best Grayslake Central’s four all-state runners from a year ago, that’ll add extra satisfaction to an amazing day.



“I think this year,” Walmer said, “one-upping them by getting six or seven in the top 25 would be pretty sick.”