State cross-country qualifiers
Thu, 11/03/2016

Class 1A boys

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond: Logan Hall

Hoopeston Area: Trey Houmes

Monticello: Garrett Dixon, Alex Helmuth

Prairie Central: Jake Maquet

St. Joseph-Ogden: Liam Davis, Kaleb Harshbarger, Isiah McCune, Tom Nichols, Taddy Pettit, Justin Phillips, Adam Porter, Braden Pridemore, Austin Rein, Josh Sexton, Wyatt Wolfersberger

St. Thomas More: Jace Carpenter, Ian Clapper, Drew Dobbins, Michael Lee, Dominic Magrini, Luke Manolakes, Ian Miller, Lucas Simpson, AJ Wrobel

Class 1A girls

Clinton: Payne Turney

Monticello: Annie Clifton, Tatianna Cooper, Morgan Elmore, Ashton Fain, Emma Helferich, Alyssa McPike, Madison Mesplay, Hannah Offenback, Makenzie Reedy, Natalie Wilkin, Samantha Zocher

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Evie Ellis

St. Joseph-Ogden: Hanna Atwood, Cassidy Bagby, Hailey Birt, Haley Griebat, Faith Houston, Samantha Mabry, Ally Monk, Jillian Plotner, Murelle Plotner, Hannah Rajlich, Jordyn Shaw, Keely Smith

St. Thomas More: Amy Bohlen, Josie Carmien, Morgan Cinnamon, Fran Hendrickson, Marguerite Hendrickson, Sydney McMahon, Claire Pollard, Morgan Saunders, Maris Wszalek

Unity: Nicole Bagwell, MacKenzie Brunk, Savannah Day, Kylie Decker, Miranda Fairbanks, Audrey Hancock, Jordan Harmon, Natalie King, Rachael King, Riley Millsap, Taylor Millsap, Brie Renfroe

Class 2A boys

Danville: Brandon Barfell, Lukas Burleson, Phillip Hall, Noah Hile, Tyler Huckelberry, Lenox Li, Michael Moreman, William, Powell, Roberto Rangel, Easton Towne, Dylan Watson, Sincere Williams-Davis

Mahomet-Seymour: Evan Burge, Brian Butcher, Joe Churm, Ben Craw, Kaelan Davis, Riley Fortune, Ryan Hodge, Bryson Keeble, Gabe Pommier, Mathias Powell, Andrew Walmer, Garret Williams

Class 2A girls

Danville: Shanice Garbutt

Mahomet-Seymour: Madi Balbach, Megan Churm, Amy Jassman, Samira Kassem, Kaitlin Lewis, Brisa McGrath, Olivia Meyer, Mara Pletcher, Jenna Straub, Karah Sullivan, Jocelyn Thrasher

Urbana: Libby Cultra, Emma Diers, Sophie Dowling, Miranda Kowalski, Megan Paluska, Olivia Rosenstein, Chian Scott, Molly Sweeney

Urbana Uni High: Annemarie Michael, Arielle Summitt

