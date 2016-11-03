State cross-country qualifiers
Class 1A boys
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond: Logan Hall
Hoopeston Area: Trey Houmes
Monticello: Garrett Dixon, Alex Helmuth
Prairie Central: Jake Maquet
St. Joseph-Ogden: Liam Davis, Kaleb Harshbarger, Isiah McCune, Tom Nichols, Taddy Pettit, Justin Phillips, Adam Porter, Braden Pridemore, Austin Rein, Josh Sexton, Wyatt Wolfersberger
St. Thomas More: Jace Carpenter, Ian Clapper, Drew Dobbins, Michael Lee, Dominic Magrini, Luke Manolakes, Ian Miller, Lucas Simpson, AJ Wrobel
Class 1A girls
Clinton: Payne Turney
Monticello: Annie Clifton, Tatianna Cooper, Morgan Elmore, Ashton Fain, Emma Helferich, Alyssa McPike, Madison Mesplay, Hannah Offenback, Makenzie Reedy, Natalie Wilkin, Samantha Zocher
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Evie Ellis
St. Joseph-Ogden: Hanna Atwood, Cassidy Bagby, Hailey Birt, Haley Griebat, Faith Houston, Samantha Mabry, Ally Monk, Jillian Plotner, Murelle Plotner, Hannah Rajlich, Jordyn Shaw, Keely Smith
St. Thomas More: Amy Bohlen, Josie Carmien, Morgan Cinnamon, Fran Hendrickson, Marguerite Hendrickson, Sydney McMahon, Claire Pollard, Morgan Saunders, Maris Wszalek
Unity: Nicole Bagwell, MacKenzie Brunk, Savannah Day, Kylie Decker, Miranda Fairbanks, Audrey Hancock, Jordan Harmon, Natalie King, Rachael King, Riley Millsap, Taylor Millsap, Brie Renfroe
Class 2A boys
Danville: Brandon Barfell, Lukas Burleson, Phillip Hall, Noah Hile, Tyler Huckelberry, Lenox Li, Michael Moreman, William, Powell, Roberto Rangel, Easton Towne, Dylan Watson, Sincere Williams-Davis
Mahomet-Seymour: Evan Burge, Brian Butcher, Joe Churm, Ben Craw, Kaelan Davis, Riley Fortune, Ryan Hodge, Bryson Keeble, Gabe Pommier, Mathias Powell, Andrew Walmer, Garret Williams
Class 2A girls
Danville: Shanice Garbutt
Mahomet-Seymour: Madi Balbach, Megan Churm, Amy Jassman, Samira Kassem, Kaitlin Lewis, Brisa McGrath, Olivia Meyer, Mara Pletcher, Jenna Straub, Karah Sullivan, Jocelyn Thrasher
Urbana: Libby Cultra, Emma Diers, Sophie Dowling, Miranda Kowalski, Megan Paluska, Olivia Rosenstein, Chian Scott, Molly Sweeney
Urbana Uni High: Annemarie Michael, Arielle Summitt
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.