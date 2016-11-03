Unity girls eye repeat performance

TOLONO — Novembers around here feature no shortage of reminders that it’s football playoff time. At Lu and Denny’s on Long Street, the bar’s windows are painted with the words “Go Rockets” in maroon letters, with a football painted next to them.



They’re no strangers to deep playoff runs in Unity Country. The light poles on Central Avenue and Rocket Road leading to the high school are filled with placards featuring maroon helmets along with the names and numbers of football players on each of them.



Painted signs are stuck in the ground next to recently harvested fields with messages of goodwill for the football team.



Ask a patron at Casey’s if he’s excited about a Rockets win this weekend, and he responds “Hope so, Mt. Carmel is going to be tough.” Unity hosts Mt. Carmel in a Class 3A playoff football game at 2 p.m. Saturday.



But Scott Hamilton’s gridiron stars aren’t the only Rockets competing this weekend. The girls’ cross-country team will run Saturday morning at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, looking to capture a Class 1A state championship for the second consecutive year.



A powerhouse program has been built in southern Champaign County and people are aware of it, it’s just not at the forefront of their minds. And that’s all right with the athletes in the midst of making history.



“That’s just how it’s going to be no matter what,” senior Nicole Bagwell said. “Sometimes you wish there was more attention, but I kind of like the close-knit bond we have as a team.”



It’s not like the runners are completely ignored. Entering town, there are signs informing visitors that Unity won the girls’ and boys’ state titles in cross-country last year. And on the west end of the Unity campus, signs with the names of all the cross-country athletes litter the fence.



“Our cross-country kids … have really gotten a lot to notoriety within the school, the community and statewide,” said Hamilton, Unity’s football coach and athletic director. “I understand that it’s not the level of football or boys’ basketball, but I think when it comes to that running circle, those kids have shown they’re elite amongst the state’s very best.”



Along with perennial power and top-ranked St. Joseph-Ogden, the Unity girls are among the favorites to win the title this weekend and remain among the state’s elite.



This isn’t just some stroke of luck in which a gifted group of runners happened to go through school at the same time. A commitment was made a decade ago to raise the level of the cross-country programs at the school with the hiring of area coaching legends Gary Wieneke and Dike Stirrett to run the programs.



It’s resulted in regular trips to the state finals the last five years and more athletes expressing interest at the junior-high level than the folks at Unity knew what to do with.



“I recommended to the board of education that we’ve got too many kids out for cross-country to have just one coach,” Hamilton said. “The board supported that and we were able to hire and pay a full-time assistant coach for a junior high cross-country program, which I think is pretty much unheard of.”



Unity Junior High had between 50 and 60 athletes out for cross-country this fall, a program run by Jeff Kyle. And part of what makes participating in that program so attractive for youngsters is the flexibility with which Kyle operates. It’s not rare to see a cross-country athlete participating in another school-sponsored sport during the same season.



“We have some kids in junior high doing softball and cross-country. Coach Kyle is available for morning practice or afternoon practice. He has a lot of kids able to participate this way,” said Kara Leaman, Unity High School’s girls’ coach. “We’re benefiting a lot from the work he’s done getting kids out.”



Audrey Hancock, a sophomore runner for Unity, dreamed of starring in softball for the Rockets when she was a youngster.



“I never thought I’d be a runner,” she said.



But with a lot of friends running cross-country, Hancock wanted to join them and participated in multiple sports before catching the running bug.



“It took me a long time to really get into running,” Hancock said. “It takes a long time to get in shape, and once you get in shape, it becomes a lot easier and you can enjoy it.”



Now Hancock, who finished in the top 10 at the sectional meet, and her teammates are chasing after state title No. 2 and having a whole lot of fun doing it. Even if few are even aware of what’s going on.



“I don’t know if some of the people in school know how good we are,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people thought we were going to be this good again this year.”



Come back with another state trophy and they’ll be forced to pay attention.