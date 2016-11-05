Pack of Bulldogs takes 2A cross-country crown

Image Gallery: Boys and Girls Cross Country Regional » more Photo by: Holly Hart Class 1A Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country, Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Whimple Park in Tuscola.

PEORIA — Riley Fortune could feel the Mahomet-Seymour pack breaking apart steadily at Saturday’s Class 2A boys’ state cross-country meet. It was always bound to happen at a course that goes from approximately 100 meters wide to a tenth of that space in about a quarter of a mile.

Still, the runners in the orange shorts and blue tops never strayed too far apart and rarely lost sight of one another.

As he looked back, Fortune, the second Bulldog runner to cross the finish line after Andrew Walmer, saw a stream of M-S athletes behind him. And he knew the team race was over.

“It’s crazy,” Fortune said. “Originally we were planning on going out as a pack and hopefully be all around the same time.”

“But we got separated pretty fast just because that’s the way state is,” Fortune continued. “You get separated and you can’t recover from it. Somehow, we got back around the same time.

“I looked back (at the end of the race) and saw the Mahomet guys, and I knew we had it in the bag.”

The Bulldogs won the Class 2A state championship with 58 points, and they did it in historic fashion.

In a sport in which five runners score, M-S placed six in the top 25, tying the record number of All-State runners. Their seventh finisher took 27th, just 3 seconds from an All-State medal, and beat the top runner from 17 of the 25 teams at the meet.

“Arguably one of the best ever,” M-S coach Neal Garrison said of his team’s performance. “Time-wise, they were pretty incredible.”

Walmer led the way with a sixth-place time of 14 minutes, 40 seconds. The other four scorers — Fortune, Mathias Powell, Ryan Hodge, and Brian Butcher — finished from 14:54 to 15:03, with Ben Craw also earning All-State honors by taking 24th in 15:06 and Gabe Pommier just missing out in 15:11.

“Our pack doesn’t necessarily have to be this big blob of guys,” Walmer said. “It can be strung out as long as we’re sticking together, pushing and pulling each other.”

When Garrison arrived at M-S 15 years ago, simply making sectionals in a two-class system was a victory.

“We just know how hard it is to get here,” Garrison said, “let alone get a trophy. To get a trophy is pretty amazing.”

Two years ago, the Bulldogs broke through into the trophies, finishing second. Last year, the Bulldogs thought it was their time, but a disappointing race along with a standout day from Grayslake Central had them once again taking home a runner-up trophy.

This season, though, they entered confident. And in a race that wasn’t their best of the season, they won by 76 points.

And their season isn’t over. The Bulldogs hope to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals by finishing in the top two at next week’s five-state regional race.

But on Saturday, M-S made a statement, putting itself down as one of the area’s all-time best teams.

“I’ve always had kind of a hunch,” Walmer said. “We kind of went out on a limb this year, and it ended up working out. ... (The key was) just going out there, putting in the work over the summer, holding (ourselves) and our teammates accountable.”