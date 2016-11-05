State cross-country notes: Michael cards fifth place

Image Gallery: Boys and Girls Cross Country Regional » more Photo by: Holly Hart Class 1A Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country, Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Whimple Park in Tuscola.

PEORIA — Annemarie Michael is no stranger to the state cross-country stage, but Saturday’s race was different from any of the three she’d run before.

This time, she was running with unfamiliar competition after the success factor moved Michael and the Urbana Uni High girls up to Class 2A. She was also running without a team after the Illineks failed to qualify as a unit.

“I didn’t really have any expectations, because I really hadn’t run against any of these people here,” Michael said. “It was kind of weird not running with (teammates), knowing that my score wasn’t going to count for them.”

Despite the uncharted territory, Michael ran her fastest time ever, finishing fifth in 17 minutes, 21 seconds. Running in a faster class than she’s used to, the senior’s first mile clocked in at around 5:30.

“It started off fast, but it would have been kind of hard not to,” Michael said.

Michael’s time was a vast improvement from a year ago, when she was forced to sit for much of the summer as she recovered from a broken foot. She closed out the season with a seventh-place finish in 17:53.

Had she run in Class 1A this year, her time would have garnered a top-three finish. The senior was one of two area runners to earn Class 2A All-State honors, with Urbana freshman Olivia Rosenstein finishing 15th in 17:37.

Michael’s return to form happened before summer training started. A personal-best time of 5:10 in the Class 1A 1,600 meters at this year’s state track meet showed her that she had the speed to keep up with some of the state’s best runners.

“I guess I just felt a little bit more confident, like I could run well under pressure,” Michael said, “so I had a little bit more faith in myself going into this race and this season.”

In the end, her performance Saturday was a pleasant surprise.

“I didn’t know that I had improved much, because my times during the season hadn’t been as fast as they had been (prior),” Michael said. “I had a more relaxed approach to this season mentally, so I think that helped me.”

✰ ✰ ✰

When Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall saw two runners charge out in front of him in Saturday’s Class 1A boys’ state race — one early and one late — he figured he’d see them later.

“I figured they would come back,” Hall said. “That just didn’t really happen.”

Hall couldn’t reel in Rock Falls’ Brayden Hamblen or Athens’ Wyatt McIntyre, but he still finished third in a personal-best time of 14:44. He was one of five area All-Staters in Class 1A, along with St. Joseph-Ogden’s Justin Phillips (fifth) and Wyatt Wolfersberger (25th) and Monticello’s Alex Helmuth (sixth) and Garrett Dixon (18th).

“It wasn’t quite how I wanted it to go. I wanted to come home with the win, but it didn’t happen (Saturday),” Hall said. “You can’t be mad at a time like that. ... The guy made a move, and I just couldn’t respond to it. I’m happy with the time, and I’m just hungry for track season.”

The junior, who finished second to Oakwood’s Jon Davis in the Class 1A 3,200 at the state track meet earlier this year, will be the second-best returner at next year’s state cross-country race.

“It just makes you hungry,” Hall said, “not quite getting what you wanted.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Unity’s Jordan Harmon didn’t want to lose sight of the lead pack, but she was also wary that the adrenaline of the state meet can make a runner shoot out of the gate too fast. So the sophomore settled in.

“I was really nervous to see how everyone would go out,” Harmon said. “I just tried to not go out too fast but then again not lose the top pack. Then I just tried to stick with it.”

Harmon ran nearly even splits on her way to a sixth-place finish in 17:49, leading her team to second place in Class 1A.

The Rockets couldn’t quite replicate last year’s team title, but Harmon kept perspective.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “We didn’t get state champs, but how could you not be happy with runner-up? It’s still great. I’m very proud of our team. We worked hard this season for it.”

After St. Joseph-Ogden took back the team title it won in 2014, Harmon is hopeful that a Rockets team with just one senior can return next year to take back the state championship trophy to Tolono.

“I think we can get another one,” she said. “I have no doubt.”

Also in Class 1A, Clinton’s Payne Turney placed seventh (17:49) to rate All-State honors.